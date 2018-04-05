Need to Know: April 5, 2018

You might have heard: Facebook now says Cambridge Analytica may have collected information on as many as 87 million people, mostly in the US, and it will begin alerting those users that their data may have been part of this batch on Monday, April 9 (Recode)

But did you know: Cambridge Analytica denies accessing data on 87 million Facebook users and claims it only licensed data for no more than 30 million people (TechCrunch)

Facebook announced the 87 million figure as a maximum number of people potentially impacted and said it would notify those users with an alert atop the News Feed on April 9. It also rewrote its Terms of Service to clarify how it collects and works with outside developers, and announced sweeping platform API restrictions that will break many apps built on Facebook but prevent privacy abuses. Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied assertions about interactions with Facebook data, but Facebook hasn’t backed down. Instead, Facebook has used Cambridge Analytica as an example of abuse it’s trying to combat, and as a justification for cracking down on developers.

+ Noted: The New York Times, Politico, CNN and Reuters all win awards from the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA); A federal judge in New York has denied Bill O’Reilly’s motion to seal settlement agreements he struck with multiple women who accused him of harassment (CNN Money); Sinclair producer in Nebraska resigns to protest ‘obvious bias’ (CNN) and Sinclair CEO David Smith defends his company’s “must-run” segments on media bias, likening them to the late-night shows other networks air on local affiliates (The New York Times)

How not to get punked by automation (Columbia Journalism Review)

A report by The New York Times recently outed about 3.5 million bots on Twitter. They’re also on Facebook and Reddit, and weaving their way into government processes. You might even be following some (or they’re following you). Nicholas Diakopoulos writes bots can manipulate the credibility of people or issues, they can amplify and spread propaganda and junk news, they can dampen or suppress opposition and debate, and they can intimidate or deny access to authentic people who want to participate. But not all bots are bad, according to Diakopoulos. Some of them contribute worthwhile information, critiques, or new modes of storytelling. If humanity is going to retake social media and push back against the tide of automated attention-manipulation, argues Diakopoulos, journalists need to get smarter themselves so as not to fall prey to bots — and start covering them, and their changing strategies, as a beat.

Death threats and trolls are forcing one of Colombia’s most famous political cartoonists off social media (Colombia Reports)

As Colombia’s election race is heating up, one of the country’s most famous political cartoonists, Julio Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Matador,” announced that he would stop publishing his cartoons on social media. According to the political satirist, he has received death threats over his criticism of conservative presidential candidate Ivan Duque and hard-right former President Alvaro Uribe. The death threats followed an attempt by a supporter of Duque and Uribe to ban a cartoon in which Duque was depicted as a pig. “If they want to come for me, I do not have bodyguards or anything … I have a pencil and my brain, and the people who follow me, a big hug,” he said in potentially his last Tweet.

+ Here are 14 independent news sites changing Cuban journalism (Global Investigative Journalism Network); Taboola signed a deal with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE to surface recommended links on some of its phones (Wall Street Journal)

What makes a successful CEO? (Knowledge@Wharton, University of Pennsylvania)

People who aspire to reach the C-suite — and perhaps to become CEO — must deliver strong results along the way, show leadership ability and have the emotional intelligence to embrace the softer side of the business, such as relationship-building and employee welfare, writes Cassandra Frangos. Those are among the attributes that make for successful CEOs, according to Frangos, a consultant with executive search firm Spencer Stuart and author of Crack the C-Suite Code: How Successful Leaders Make It to the Top.

Why Gothamist should stay dead (Medium, Melissa McEwen)

Melissa McEwen, a former food and drink editor at Chicagoist, writes that Gothamist (and its companion “Ist” publications) was a business model based on taking advantage of writers. “It’s time to move beyond a business model that Gothamist was built on, not resurrect it,” argues McEwen. “At the time the journalism world was struggling, these sites made their bucks from underpaying or simply not paying naive or desparate writers.” McEwen says there were a few full time salaried employees who were also underpaid. “The only people who seemed to make money off this were the owners — Jen Chung and Jake Dobkin. The business model was clearly to pay as little as possible for content and then rake in money from ads on it.”

+ Related: Gothamist’s Kickstarter raises more questions than it answers (Splinter)

Let’s stop talking about how we value local journalism and do something (Poynter)

Kristen Hare writes that, as a profession, those in journalism generally agree that it is critical to protecting local democracy, done by people passionate about making a difference, and in crisis as it faces constant change from digital disruption. However, we don’t spend enough time addressing the reality of what shrinking newsrooms, low wages and being in constant tailspin has done to local journalists. “When people voluntarily leave journalism, it’s not because they’re less dedicated to covering their communities or protecting democracy,” writes Hare. “It is, often, because you can’t buy groceries, pay bills or save for college with ideals.”