Need to Know: April 4, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The days of journalists being forced to sign noncompete contracts may soon end (Poynter)

But did you know: Broadcast news is at the center of the fight over noncompete clauses (The New York Times)

Noncompete clauses have been a regular condition for employees at local television news stations for decades, keeping both on and off-air employees from moving to another station in the same market for up to a year after their contract ends. The Federal Trade Commission is moving to severely curb noncompete clauses, but trade associations are fighting the change, saying that the news outlets spend considerable time training and marketing their journalists. One study found that 90% of news anchors, 78% of TV reporters and 87% of weathercasters are bound by noncompetes.

API UPDATE

HBCU Gameday grows from passion project to multi-tiered success (Better News)

Steven Gaither launched HBCU Gameday in 2012 on Facebook and Twitter to highlight sports and culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A few years later, TV sportscaster Tolly Carr joined Gaither and helped to grow the brand across multiple platforms.

Recently, Carr wrote a report for Better News about how HBCU Gameday, which began as a passion project, has grown into a profitable business. Read the report.

In this episode of Better News, host Michael O’Connell talks to Carr about what got him interested in sports broadcasting in the first place, what attracted him to HBCU Gameday, and what advice he’d give to other media entrepreneurs who wish to take their passion project to the next level.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

“API’s product strategy team is excited to bring you API Tech Talks, a series where we help local news leaders keep up with emerging technologies and demystify the latest tech trends. It’s hard to understand the right opportunities for your newsroom, so consider us the helpful (AI-free) tech editorial assistant your team needs.” – Elite Truong, API vice president of product strategy

Look for this section every Tuesday, where we’ll share original content and commentary on the latest tech challenges and opportunities. Follow the #APITechTalks series on Twitter and LinkedIn and keep an eye out for upcoming events.

Four ways to engage news readers amid social platform flux

With Facebook’s continued de-prioritization and divestment from news, the ongoing Twitter saga and concerns about ByteDance’s data security, there’s a lot for newsrooms to navigate when it comes to social media platforms. API hosted a virtual event where attendees discussed connecting with communities offline, engaging with new audiences on social media, improving existing digital platforms and branching out to new social media platforms.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How AI-generated content could both fuel disinformation and improve fact-checking (Poynter)

New artificial intelligence programs are capable of producing and spreading misinformation due to “hallucinations,” which happen when the programs fill in gaps in knowledge with made-up information. But it’s also possible that these tools could be used to help automate and improve fact-checking by training models to compare new claims with verified information or to validate data. This will become more reliable if AI programs like ChatGPT begin including their sources and corresponding links, write Borja Lozano and Irene Larraz.

OFFSHORE

How a new generation of women are driving a golden age of data journalism in Kenya (Reuters Institute)

In the last five years, Eunice Magwambo and her team have trained more than 2,000 Kenyan journalists in data journalism. She says that data visualization has become an important tool to help people absorb information, and that infographics and other visuals get shared widely among young Kenyans on social media and messaging apps. A data-focused approach to news has also helped newsrooms report on things like the government budget with more context.

OFFBEAT

Twitter strikes New York Times’ verified badge on Elon Musk’s orders (The New York Times)

After learning that the New York Times would not be paying $1,000 per month for the new Twitter Blue verification system, Twitter removed the verified badge from The New York Times’ main account on Sunday. The move was apparently pushed by Elon Musk, which Drew Harwell calls part of “Musk’s years-long grudge against U.S. journalists who have reported critically on him.” The site also no longer distinguishes between “legacy” badges that conveyed officialness in the past and badges that have been paid for, which will make it harder to judge whether an account is linked to a legitimate organization.

SHAREABLE

Public radio can help solve the local news crisis — if it will expand staff and coverage (Nieman Lab)

As newspapers and television news have struggled with trust issues, public broadcasting has remained more trusted than other news outlets in the U.S. Thomas E. Patterson argues that this trust — along with public radio’s vast reach — means it has a significant a role to play in filling local news gaps across the country. After surveying NPR’s 253 member stations across the country, he found that they are constantly understaffed, which impedes their ability to cover local and regional news. He argues that it would take $150 million per year to adequately staff local public radio stations.