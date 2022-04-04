Need to Know: April 4, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Vets only make up 2% of journalists. This group wants to change that (Poynter)

But did you know:

Veterans are finding a place as journalists in America’s media, but their numbers are low (Editor & Publisher)

Veterans have developed skill sets and specialized knowledge that enable them to cover war and conflict in ways that average journalists can't. However, there aren't many working in the field right now, writes Mary Reardon. According to an analysis from the professional association Military Veterans in Journalism (MVJ), only 2 percent of media workers are veterans. "It's not hard to identify the value military experience brings to news," Reardon writes. Russell Midori, a former Marine who co-founded MVJ in 2019, said veterans are valuable to newsrooms "for the same reason that people of different ages are valuable to newsrooms and people of different racial backgrounds or different religious backgrounds. It's really about diversity, and they bring a diversity of experience." Midori's nonprofit builds community for veterans and supports their career growth. Through its mentorship program and a partnership with Report for America, MVJ has reduced barriers of entry for hundreds of veterans who have pursued careers in media.

API RESOURCES

Sincerely, Leaders of Color: Everyone can help close the wage gap for journalists of color (Source)

Some level of salary transparency is key to running an inclusive hiring and retention process, writes journalist Emma Carew Grovum. But the specifics can vary depending on the organization — transparency can come in the form of posting a salary philosophy, sharing the results of a salary survey, or including a salary range. Individuals, too, can share info publicly or with mentees: “No matter what kind of role you hold or what kind of influence you think you have, you can make a difference by participating in some form of salary transparency,” writes Carew Grovum. Sincerely, Leaders of Color, hosted at Source from OpenNews, is written for those who care about creating a more supportive environment for journalists of color to do their best work. This column series regularly includes guest writers, the budget of which is sponsored by API.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why The New Yorker is using more ‘voice’ in its daily newsletter (Digiday)

When The New Yorker introduced a new version of its newsletter The Daily, to its two million subscribers, it wanted to deliver more personality and original content, a contrast from the letter’s previous straightforward collection of links. Newsletters are “where personality, identity, the voice of the writer and the media entity can really come to life,” the New Yorker’s director of newsletters, Jessanne Collins, told Digiday’s Sara Guaglione in an interview. This current iteration allows co-authors Jessie Li and Ian Crouch the space to communicate directly with their audience. The newsletter still opens with a briefing of the day’s top story, but the reimagined version includes engaging content from other sections, including humor, culture and cartoons presented in creative ways.

OFFSHORE

Russian influencers desperately scramble to maintain their followers — and livelihoods (Rest of World)

The Russian government’s ban on international social media platforms has forced creators — and their audiences — to migrate to alternative, government-approved platforms, write Andrew Deck and Masha Borak. But the mass platform migration has been disruptive for some influencers who have reported losing audiences. “YouTube is not only for Russians,” said Alexey Markov, a personal finance vlogger who lives in suburban Moscow. “I cannot move [my audience] to Yandex Zen or RuTube or other platforms because they just don’t want to be there,” he said. The migration has also resulted in a push from domestic platforms like VKontakte, often called the Russian version of Facebook, to entice creators to join their market, which some have resisted due to the platform’s ties to the government. “You can’t be safe. And you can’t say what you want,” said lifestyle creator Karolina K.

OFFBEAT

Want to See the Weirdest of Wikipedia? Look No Further (The New York Times)

What began as an aggregation project at the start of the pandemic has now become @depthsofwikipedia, an Instagram account known for “unearthing the hidden gems of the internet,” writes Anna P. Kambhampaty. The account, Kambhampaty writes, features “bizarre and surprising” facts found on Wikipedia’s crowdsourced website. “Wikipedia is the best thing on the internet,” said 22-year-old Annie Rauwerda, whose account has amassed more than 800,000 followers. “It’s what the internet was supposed to be. It has this hacker ethos of working together and making something.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalists need to rethink their relationship with corrections (Poynter)

Journalist Elizabeth Djinis, who still remembers her first correction a decade ago, hopes that the industry can talk about corrections with more empathy. “The way we talk about corrections in newsrooms leads us down a binary path in which every correction is the end of the world and we must seek to avoid them at all costs,” she writes. Corrections often indicate a breakdown in one’s process, or simply the truth that humans make mistakes. Those mistakes are part of “a learning experience,” said Tom Finkel, editor-in-chief at the Miami New Times. “[Corrections] should be part of the process of being a better journalist.”

SHAREABLE

