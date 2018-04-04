Need to Know: April 4, 2018

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last fall, Facebook started testing ways to show users more context about the stories they see in their news feeds, pulling info from a publisher’s Wikipedia entry, related articles and who’s sharing the story (Adweek)

But did you know: Facebook will start showing everyone more context about the publishers and articles they see in their news feeds (Facebook Newsroom)

Facebook is expanding the test to all users, and adding additional features that are intended to provide even more context. Readers will see links to more stories from a publisher and a list of friends who have shared the story, in addition to the context included in the original test. Facebook says it has identified “key information” through research with its community and academic partners, which has informed the kinds of context it’s showing users.

+ An internal Facebook white paper says that from June 2016 to November 2016 the Trump campaign spent $44 million on Facebook ads, while the Clinton campaign spent $28 million: The Trump campaign also ran 5.9 million versions of ads, quickly testing to see which ads received the most engagement (Bloomberg); Facebook says it deleted 70 accounts, 138 pages and 65 Instagram accounts run by Russia’s Internet Research Agency, and shares examples of IRA content (Facebook Newsroom)

+ Axios reports that lawmakers see creating privacy rules as more straightforward than taking antitrust action against Facebook: “It’s much easier to get your head around imposing a set of requirements about what you can and can’t do with people’s information,” a lawyer who works for tech clients told Axios. “And now there’s a giant bullseye on Facebook.” (Axios)

+ Noted: NPR says its monthly podcast audience has now reached 20.4 million unique users, and 103.1 million global unique streams and downloads (Nieman Lab); Boston Globe Media Partners signs on to use The Washington Post’s Arc platform (Washington Post); Ad giant WPP is investigating “possible misuse of assets and allegations of improper behavior​” against CEO Martin Sorrell (Wall Street Journal); The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., is creating a panel of six influential N.C. residents who will serve as yearlong columnists, and will hold events with the panel (News & Observer)

TRY THIS AT HOME



A small experiment with the Bay Area News Group found that letting people leave their ad blockers on can help drive subscriptions (Poynter)

AP technology reporter Ryan Nakashima has worked with the Bay Area News Group to run several experiments around digital advertising. One of his findings is that letting people leave their ad blockers on can actually help drive digital subscriptions. Starting Feb. 1, Nakashima and BANG started running a message that asked users to disable their ad blockers, or subscribe — with or without their ad blocker on. After receiving that message, 107 people subscribed, all of whom received a survey; 20 people responded to the survey, and all 20 left their ad blockers on. “No one decided they’d just turn off their ad blocker if they didn’t have to,” Nakashima wrote on the experiment. “While this could be due to inertia, what’s clear to me is this: When people pay for content, they expect to have an ad-free experience, just like they get at Netflix, HBO, Pandora, YouTube and many other online services.”

+ “How subscription publishers are trying to make paying for content a habit for young people” (Digiday)

+ Earlier: API’s recent studies show 9 paths people take to subscribing and how much U.S. newspapers charge for digital subscriptions

OFFSHORE



Anti-fraud investigators in Bulgaria are investigating two of the country’s last independent news outlets, and some say the investigation is politically motivated (CJR)

Two of Bulgaria’s last remaining independent news outlets are under investigation for fraud by the government, after reporting on government corruption. Business weekly Capital and news website Dnevnik came under investigation in December, and the Bulgarian authorities froze owner Ivo Prokopiev’s assets as well, a move he claims is an attempt to bankrupt the publications. “One of the main problems we are seeing in Bulgaria is the corruption and collusion of politicians and the media, which led to situations like that we’ve seen today,” says Pauline Adès-Mével, who observes Bulgaria for Reporters Without Borders. “The pressure against Prokopiev is part of a pressure against all independent media in Bulgaria.”

+ “If the Financial Times were a person, it would be a man”: Nieman Lab examines what FT is doing to deal with its “woman problem” after finding that its readership was overwhelmingly male (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT



The role of leaders in organizational change: Be visible, set expectations, and be a role model for how to do it (Strategy & Business)

“Innovation and leadership have always been closely linked,” Bob Woods writes. Though leaders may not be the ones carrying out the logistical details of organizational changes, they are the ones who set the cultural values of an organization, and rally employees behind the cause. “This requires leadership right from the top, starting with the CEO setting the stage. Developing a strong, single culture is core to success,” Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver tells Woods. “Most important is to be visible and set expectations — what we’re going to do — and then be a role model for how we do it.”

UP FOR DEBATE



‘The local news crisis is bigger than Sinclair’ (The New Republic)

“Sinclair’s growing reach is part of an ongoing crisis, the latest evidence that conservative plutocrats are remaking the media landscape — from alt-weeklies to mainstream magazines to the broadcast networks — in their image,” Alex Shephard argues. “The Sinclair takeover could not only have far-reaching political consequences, but also further erode trust in media by introducing hyper-partisanship into local news. … Local news has been facing an extinction-level event for the past two decades, but it has somehow managed to preserve a reputation for fairness, even as its reach and quality have decreased. Sinclair taking over stations across the country is a final indignity: Local journalism has bled hundreds of thousands of jobs, and now Sinclair is taking its integrity, too.”

+ Sinclair Broadcasting’s executive chairman David Smith told New York magazine this week that print media has “no credibility” and no relevance (New York); Sinclair employees say that their contracts include noncompetes, forced arbitration and a liquidated damages clause that can equal 40 percent of their annual salary, a total that often makes it too expensive to quit (Bloomberg)

SHAREABLE



Travel + Leisure is charging its ‘A-List’ of travel agents $4,000. What does that say about the changing state of travel journalism? (Skift)

Travel + Leisure announced this week that it’s changing the terms of its “A-List” of travel agents, and will now charge agents $4,000 to appear on the list. “What was once purely an editorial play is moving into a membership model,” Laura Powell explains, arguing that the change shows how “pay-to-play” is altering travel journalism and creating ethical tensions. “How objective can any content be when it is based on pay to play?” Powell asks.