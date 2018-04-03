Need to Know: April 3, 2018

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Vanity Fair reports that Trump wants the USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as his advisers encourage him to cancel Amazon’s pending multi-billion contract with the Pentagon to provide cloud computing services (Vanity Fair); Trump has also claimed that The Washington Post is the “lobbying arm” of Amazon (CNN Politics)

But did you know: ‘There isn’t anybody here who is paid by Amazon. Not one penny,’ Marty Baron says as Trump attacks The Washington Post and Amazon (New York Times)

As Trump continues to suggest that The Washington Post acts as a lobbyist for Amazon, the Post’s executive editor Marty Baron refutes those claims: “There isn’t anybody here who is paid by Amazon. Not one penny,” going on to explain that Jeff Bezos’ involvement with the Post is typically on the business side, rather than editorial. “If [Bezos] had been involved in our news coverage, you can be sure that you would have heard about it by now,” Baron said. “He doesn’t get involved [with editorial]. I’ve never heard from him on any story that we’ve written about Amazon, and we’ve had any number of them that are critical.”

+ A poll from Monmouth University finds that three-fourths of Americans believe traditional major TV and newspaper media outlets report “fake news”: 31 percent believe it happens regularly, and 46 percent believe it happens occasionally (Monmouth University)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook spent too little time thinking about the risks of its tools, and it will take “a few years” for it to resolve its current issues (Vox); L.A. Weekly says its writers are being cyberbullied and editors are losing access (L.A. Weekly) as former writers for the alt weekly and supporters are leading a boycott against the changes made since Semanal Media bought last fall (The Outline); The Maynard Institute is developing a new program, Maynard 200, to expand the diversity pipeline in media and conducting a survey on training needs (Maynard 200)

TRY THIS AT HOME



6 lessons from the Single Subject News Project on email and audience growth for nonprofit news outlets (Single Subject News Project)

In December, the Shorenstein Center’s Single Subject News Project convened its cohort of news organizations in Massachusetts to talk about how single-subject sites can optimize email to maximize audience growth, engagement and revenue. Here, the project’s research coordinator Emily Roseman shares takeaways from the day’s discussions. Some highlights: Email is one of the most effective ways nonprofit news can ask their readers for donations; every action you take in email should be linked back to a broader organizational goal; and email newsletters are a key tool for maintaining a small group of “insider readers.”

+ “The most successful journalistic collaborations today, it seems, often rely and build on shared resources that are independent of ownership — whether they be public databases, open-source technology, or networked communities” (CJR)

OFFSHORE



The BBC is trying to consult an equal number of male and female experts on its news programs by next year (The Guardian)

By next year, the BBC is trying to achieve a 50/50 split of male and female experts on its news and current affairs shows. Individual BBC shows have tried to reach this target on their own; the Andrew Marr Show has increased the number of female experts it consults by 10 percent, for example. But as the BBC continues to grapple with issues such as its pay gap, some are skeptical of this particular goal. Jane Garvey, a host of Woman’s Hour and a leader in the BBC Women group, says: “It sounds like a half-decent attempt, but they are always doing this. It’s like the government — they are always announcing things that are new when they are not. I am not overwhelmed with enthusiasm as I feel have heard it all before.”

OFFBEAT



Why your company’s culture matters now more than ever (The Drum)

“Nearly every conversation … is in service to the same fundamental question. How do we create high-performing, impactful, inclusive cultures that serve us all — and where everyone can thrive?,” Amanda Enayati writes. “Creating new culture requires the willingness (and courage) on the part of people to ask ‘why.’ As the neuroscientist Beau Lotto once observed, ‘why’ is the most dangerous word in history. Because the moment you ask that question, you open up the possibility of change. We are in a disruptive, watershed moment — and asking why we do things the way we do them and taking action to change things that no longer serve us all is no longer an option — nor is complacency or privileging some over others.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Why the Sinclair news promos matter: Local TV news is still one of the most popular ways Americans get news (CNN Politics)

Sinclair’s promo campaign about “fake news” is important, Harry Enten argues, because local TV news reaches millions of Americans. According to a 2017 study by Pew Research Center, 37 percent of Americans say they get news from local TV news, compared to 28 percent from cable news and 26 percent from network TV news. Plus, Democrats and Republicans are equally likely to watch local TV news. “It’s not as easy to distinguish liberal versus conservative sources for local news like it is on cable or radio talk shows,” Enten writes. “It is therefore far easier for any local television news station to get a point of view across to both sides of the aisle in a way that it isn’t for other types of news organizations.”

+ “[The script is] an editorial with no supporting evidence, no data, no argumentative beef. One hundred percent innuendo. No wonder Sinclair employees are freaking out about the thing,” Erik Wemple writes (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE



‘News may be too important to leave to the whims of the market’ (Trust, Media and Democracy)

“One of the disturbing aspects of [the problems journalism face] is that democracy requires not only high quality journalism, but an audience of citizens to consume it,” Ethan Zuckerman writes. “Our problem is not just paying for stories — it may include paying for these stories to reach the audiences who need them if journalism can’t win a battle for attention in our discovery engines/attention markets.” Zuckerman explains four essential problems facing journalism today: Economics, addiction (in terms of social media), bad actors, and known bugs.

+ News publishers are tracking your data, too: Poynter’s Ren LaForme explains how to see who’s tracking what, and argues that “news organizations will have to grapple with how to balance our need to know about our audiences with the privacy that our audiences value” (Poynter)