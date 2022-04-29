Need to Know: April 29, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Monday, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has claimed that he is interested in promoting free speech, but many worry that he will make misinformation on the platform worse. Employees of Twitter are said to be worried about the future of the company, while the current executives are reportedly telling advertisers that new ownership won’t make the platform “inhospitable” to brands. Musk’s purchase puts “global media increasingly in the pockets of a few billionaires,” but some are optimistic that Musk could do good things for the social network. Musk has reportedly told investors that he is looking into ways to monetize tweets. (The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Conversation, The Verge, Fortune, Reuters)

Facebook doesn’t know what it does with your data, or where it goes. A leaked document written by privacy engineers at the company said that Facebook is unable to track and contain user data. (Vice)

How NOLA.com and The Advocate increased engagement and subscriptions. The websites used desktop push notifications to convert loyal readers to paying subscribers. (What’s News in Publishing)

The media must defend itself. Philip Bump argues that many Americans believe incorrectly that the press botched its coverage of the connections between President Trump and Russia. Instead of letting these alternative narratives grow, the media needs to defend itself. (The Washington Post)

The American Press Institute is hiring a Vice President of Product Strategy, who will have a direct role in managing and setting strategy for the organization. This senior staff member, who will report to the institute’s CEO/Executive Director, will be a thought leader for API and its partners in developing original news products, tools and training that help journalists serve diverse readers and communities more effectively. The deadline for applications is May 8.

API is also hiring an Administrative Assistant who will provide general administrative support to the API team to ensure operations function smoothly. The role involves assisting the finance department, tracking project expenses, reviewing expense reports, coordinating staff travel and assisting with events. Applications should be submitted no later than May 30.

+ How it became normal for public officials to attack journalists (The Washington Post)

+ The new documentary “Navalny” uncovers poisoning and war crimes (CNN)

+ Paul Cheung on how journalists can tell more diverse stories by looking to music and entertainment (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

+ “A letter to that man who emailed me to correct my grammar” (The Washington Post)