Need to Know: April 29, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Axios qualifies for nearly $5 million in federal stimulus money (Axios)

But did you know: Axios will return its PPP loan (Axios)

Saying that it is “nearing a deal for an alternative source of capital,” Axios plans to return the money. It says it had originally applied for the federal stimulus program to protect its 190 employees, but “The program has become divisive, turning into a public debate about the worthiness of specific industries or companies,” writes CEO Jim VandeHei. “This will hopefully free up $4.8 million in loans for other small businesses still struggling to find capital.”

+ Noted: May 5 is #GivingNewsDay — here’s how your newsroom can make the most of it (Poynter); New research shows that business and finance coverage is the fastest-growing area of news and information content during the coronavirus era (Axios); West Virginia University welcomes five inaugural fellows to NewStart, its online masters program focused on training the next generation of local news owners (WVU); Inasmuch Foundation and LMA launch Oklahoma Media Center, a statewide journalism collaborative (Local Media Association)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Disclose stimulus funds and explain the ethics involved (Trusting News)

As many newsrooms stand to become beneficiaries of government funding, they need to be thinking about how to communicate that to their audiences. This week’s edition of Trust Tips covers how to be transparent with audiences about funding you’ve received, and what the money means for your coverage. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

With everyone stuck inside, the LA Times debuts a newsletter devoted to the outdoors (Los Angeles Times)

In May, The Los Angeles Times will debut Boiling Point, a newsletter focusing on climate change, environmental issues and ecology. “Hosted” by reporter Sammy Roth, the newsletter will be aimed at Californians who are invested in the area’s landscape, be they surfers or farmers, and will focus on the state’s particular risk factors when it comes to environmental destruction. So while it’s not about the coronavirus, it’s unlikely to be filled with optimistic stories — the paper says it will focus on “rising sea levels, devastating wildfires, and drought.”

+ With news organizations struggling to pay the bills during the pandemic, the Crisis Runway Calculator is a simple tool that allows a company to take stock of its current assets and bills to see how many months it has before it runs out of money. (CrisisCalculator.co)

OFFSHORE

Pandemic gives rise to new products (WAN-IFRA)

A survey of editors found that more than half of news organizations worldwide have launched new products devoted to helping audiences cope with coronavirus. Newsletters are the most common product, with some 55% of editors saying they have launched them, closely followed by infographics (49%), and videos and live blogs (30%). Dutch online newspaper NU.nl has created a coronavirus push message sent out at 9:30 p.m. each day, which directs users to a summary of the day’s coronavirus news pinned to its live blog. Currently, some 245,000 people have subscribed to the service. NU.nl’s monthly reach usually stands at 7 million unique visitors per month, but went up to 9 million in March.

OFFBEAT

Label misinformation at the source level (Axios)

The amount of coronavirus misinformation spreading around the internet is endless — far more than any one journalist or news outlet could hope to correct. Instead, experts say journalists shouldn’t worry about reacting to every rumor or hoax that surfaces, but work proactively to cover gaps in the public’s general knowledge of the virus, and label the sources of misinformation that are repeat offenders. “That’s how you achieve scale is rating the reliability of sites, not individualizing articles,” says Gordon Crovitz, CEO of NewsGuard.

+ Related: The free, just-published Verification Handbook helps journalists investigate various forms of disinformation and attempts at media manipulation (DataJournalism.com)

UP FOR DEBATE

Margaret Sullivan thinks journalists will look back in shame at their coverage of Trump (The Washington Post)

In her weekly media column, Margaret Sullivan argued Tuesday that the press has caved to President Trump’s whims and that they’re “covering him on the terms he dictates” when they allow themselves to be lied to from the White House press room or put up with his abuse on Twitter. She argues that there’s too much deference for the office, and that it’s holding back reporters from covering Trump in the way that would best serve the American public. Sullivan writes that future journalists will look back with shame at the coverage of the 45th President. This was in response to NBC News’ Andy Lack, who argued that despite President Trump’s best efforts to chip away at trust in the media, “he hasn’t laid a glove on serious journalism.”

+ What American news organizations consider “breaking” coronavirus news is often weeks or months behind the headlines in the Chinese press, due to a language gap, a distrust of Chinese media and a default focus on U.S.-centered news. (CJR)

SHAREABLE

Comic strips are bringing the coronavirus into the cartoon world (The New York Times)

Due to the lag in production for syndicated comic strips, it wasn’t until April that the residents of the funny pages had to contend with COVID-19. But this month, comic strip characters have been dealing with the same trials and tribulations as the rest of us — anxiety, restlessness, confusion and uncertainty about the future. Six comic strip writers say they couldn’t avoid the only topic that’s on anyone’s mind these days. “Other than maybe 9/11, I can’t think of another time when every single person was thinking of the exact same thing, and if you’re not reflecting that, what are you doing?” asks Stephan Pastis, creator of “Pearls Before Swine.”

+ Kids are getting into the world of self-publishing while sheltering-in-place, printing and distributing their own newspapers to families, friends and neighbors. Subjects range from slave labor in the chocolate industry to the Democratic debates to fact-checking Punxsutawney Phil. (The Washington Post)