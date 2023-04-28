Need to Know: April 28, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Monday, Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson had been fired, less than a week after the network settled its defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems. The Wall Street Journal reported that the revelation of vulgar text messages from Carlson led to the dismissal. This week, Fox also agreed to turn over more documents about corporate chairman Rupert Murdoch in another defamation case, this one brought by voting technology company Smartmatic. (The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, CNN)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Understanding audience loyalty in relationship. Many people say they are loyal to journalists and news outlets, even if they don’t consume them regularly. (Substack, RQ1)

How Americans are now looking to public figures for news and information. The vast majority of Americans turn to individuals — mostly scientists, journalists and politicians — for information. (Knight Foundation)

I canceled 22 digital newspaper subscriptions. Here’s what I learned about digital retention strategies. Charles Jun found that about two-thirds of the papers were easy to unsubscribe from, while the other third were frustrating. (The Lenfest Institute)

NEW FROM API

Better News: Building trust with rural communities

API recently hosted a panel discussion with alumni of the Tables Stakes Local News Transformation Program about how journalists can build trust with rural communities.

Joy Mayer of Trusting News moderated the panel, which included Sarah Nagem of the Border Belt Independent, Hadley Hitson of the Montgomery Advertiser, and Danny McArthur of Gulf States Newsroom.

This episode of the Better News podcast features audio from the panel, in which Joy and her guests discuss strategies they’ve used to foster trust with their rural audiences.

Lessons from the digital subscriptions sprint cohort for Table Stakes alumni (Better News)

In the digital subscription cohort for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, five teams were challenged to think creatively about growing and retaining digital audiences through experimentation. The five teams — The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C.; The Keene Sentinel in New Hampshire; the Star Tribune in Minneapolis; the Detroit Free Press; and a joint team from the Salem Statesman Journal and Eugene Register-Guard in Oregon — share the challenges they took on over the four months and highlights the biggest lessons.

Introducing Trust Kits: A new tool for journalists to simplify earning trust (Medium, Trusting News)

As public trust in media continues to decline, our team at Trusting News is more motivated than ever to help journalists demonstrate credibility and actively earn trust with their communities. Since 2016, we’ve been learning alongside partner newsrooms about simple steps journalists can take to build trust. We can explain why we’re worthy of the public’s time, attention and support. We can get on the record about our mission, ethics and decision-making processes. We can listen with humility to better understand how people see our coverage and what they need from us.

We know these strategies are effective in building trust, yet still, too many newsrooms are missing the opportunity to demonstrate their credibility in basic ways. We hear from journalists that they simply lack the bandwidth to navigate these issues thoughtfully. That’s why we’re excited to be launching Trust Kits — new, self-guided training tools from the Trusting News team.

SPECIAL EDITION: Reimagining local opinion journalism

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

Expand the voices and audiences for local opinion journalism

Local news organizations have immense potential to reimagine their opinion journalism, and to become a true public forum for raising and solving problems locally. But a public forum is only as good as how it represents — and includes — members of the public. At our recent API Local News Summit on Opinion, Civic Discourse and Sustainability, participants from different organizations worked together to sketch “roadmaps” that navigate challenges in expanding voices and audiences for local opinion journalism.

+ The Los Angeles Times publishes video letters to the editor. Some people may be more comfortable or more persuasive sharing their perspective orally rather than written down.

+ The Coloradoan’s Coloradoan Conversations initiative is built on a commenting platform (Coral) and offers a different way for residents to participate in local conversation. Some residents may be less willing to write and submit a “letter,” but happy to share one or two sentences via a comment.

+ Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, NJ Advance Media — which operates NJ.com, the largest news site in the state — reevaluated its news coverage. Robin Wilson-Glover, director of digital opinion, was the only Black editor in the newsroom at the time and ran the outlet’s Opinion section. She details how she diversified both her team and its coverage.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ It’s back to the future for a diminished digital news business (Semafor)

+ A California journalist documents the far-right takeover of her town: ‘We’re a test case’ (The Guardian)