Need to Know: April 28, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Millions depend on private messaging apps to keep in touch. They’re ripe with misinformation (PBS)

But did you know: Anxiety and conflict avoidance keep people from calling out misinformation in messaging groups (Nieman Lab)

Misinformation is often spread via closed social platforms like WhatsApp, and a new study from the U.K. found that conflict avoidance is the main reason people in groups on these platforms don’t call out misinformation when they see it. The report, from the Everyday Misinformation Project at Loughborough University, found that people were reluctant to point out information that they knew was false out of fear that it would interfere with their relationships. If someone saw information that they thought was incorrect on a large group chat, the study found, they would sometimes reach out to a smaller group or one other person to follow up, but decline to call it out in the bigger chain.

API UPDATE

API is hiring an Administrative Assistant

The American Press Institute is hiring an Administrative Assistant who will provide general administrative support to the API team to ensure operations function smoothly. The role involves assisting the finance department, tracking project expenses, reviewing expense reports, coordinating staff travel and assisting with events. This is a full-time position, with benefits; the salary will be between $50,000 and $60,000, commensurate with skills and experience. Email a resume and a letter explaining your qualifications and desire for this role to jobs@pressinstitute.org. Applications should be submitted no later than May 30.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How CapRadio involved survivors in coverage of sexual assault (Current)

To explore how systems can better help survivors of sexual assult, CapRadio in Sacramento launched a participatory journalism project called After the Assault, which later spawned a podcast and a guidebook. CapRadio’s senior community engagement strategist, jesikah maria ross, says the project began when a survivor told the station that in order to cover sexual assualt right, survivors would need to have agency over how their stories were told. The radio station held meetings with both survivors and “institutional stakeholders” like police and healthcare providers, and invited participants to “co-create” coverage by involving them in each step of brainstorming, prioritizing and writing.

OFFSHORE

EU announces plans to protect journalists from vexatious lawsuits (The Guardian)

The European Commission is proposing a measure that will protect journalists and others from “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” known as SLAPPs. These are often used by wealthy people and companies to try to silence reporters or other organizations, writes Jennifer Rankin. A draft of the measure said that journalists would be able to appeal to have “manifestly unfounded” cases thrown out. The rule would also allow EU countries to refuse to enforce SLAPP lawsuits from non-EU countries, a provision that is likely aimed at UK libel suits.

OFFBEAT

Twitter admits it hid tweets about HBO’s QAnon docuseries (Gizmodo)

Last year, the makers of an HBO Max miniseries about the origins of QAnon were restricted from promoting the series on Twitter. Cullen Hoback, the director of “Q: Into the Storm”, said he paid to boost tweets about the show, but the platform decided to “limit the visibility” of those posts. The series is critical of Twitter for its role in the spread of QAnon content. Twitter said the decision to limit the spread of the posts was a deliberate choice, related to its decision to “limit the visibility of QAnon-related content on the platform generally.” Hoback has been critical of Twitter’s moderation policies, but was surprised that the platform took a stance on his series.

UP FOR DEBATE

The media must defend itself (The Washington Post)

Three years ago, the Mueller Report confirmed months of reporting by The Washington Post and The New York Times about President Trump’s connections to Russia. But in the wake of that report, Trump and conservative media outlets have pushed a false narrative, writes Philip Bump, leaving the incorrect impression that much of the media’s reporting about Trump and Russia was incorrect or overblown. Bump argues that outlets like The Post and The Times are operating on the assumption that “objectivity will win out, that the arc of history will bend toward reality.” In fact, he says, the media must proactively defend itself from critics of all stripes.

SHAREABLE

