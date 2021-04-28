Need to Know: April 28, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Unions push for pay equity as a path forward (Nieman Foundation)

But did you know: Gannett is under fire for paying some women nearly $30,000 less than male peers (CNN)

A new study published by the NewsGuild has found that women and journalists of color in Gannett newsrooms were underpaid compared to their peers. The study, which looked at 466 employees across 14 unionized newsrooms, found that the median salary for women was nearly $10,000 less than the median salary for men. The gap between non-white women and white men was more than $15,000. The pay disparity grew with experience; women with 30 years of experience made $27,000 less than men with the same tenure. Of the newsrooms surveyed, the gap was greatest at The Arizona Republic, one of Gannett's largest newsrooms.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Use major news events to build trust (Trusting News)

Big news events are often how new readers, viewers or listeners find your organization, and they can be a great opportunity to build trust with the community. When planning for a big event like a high-profile trial or a major sports game, make a point of sharing your big plans with your audience. Create a landing page that has all of the basic information, links to all coverage, an explanation of how you’re gathering new information, and your goals and priorities for this coverage. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Carolina Public Press launches speakers’ bureau (Carolina Public Press)

The Carolina Public Press, an investigative nonprofit in North Carolina, has launched its own speakers’ bureau, currently made up of contributors and staff. Members of the bureau will be available for in-person and virtual speaking engagements on both topics of subject matter expertise and journalism industry-related issues. Angie Newsome, founder and executive director of the outlet, said in a statement that the bureau “adds another layer to fulfilling our mission to bring critical information to the people of North Carolina.” A group looking to book a speaker will be asked if they can “provide an honorarium, travel stipend or paid underwriting,” but the organization says that is not a requirement for booking a speaker.

OFFSHORE

Journalism students are aiming to write an obituary for every Canadian who has died of COVID-19 (JSource)

More than 22,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19, and Alison Uncles, editor-in-chief of the newsmagazine Maclean’s, wanted to publish an obituary for each of the victims, as well as all Canadians abroad who have died from it. She teamed up with Carleton University’s Future of Journalism Initiative, which recruited journalism students from across the country to write the obituaries. One journalist-in-residence has built a database of COVID-19 casualties and helps the students with writing and publishing. So far, 800 obits have been produced for the Maclean series entitled “They Were Loved.”

OFFBEAT

The podcast paywall wars have arrived — NPR plans to launch podcast subscription service (Axios)

NPR has confirmed that it will launch a public radio podcast subscription service, which will allow listeners to directly support specific podcasts. The service will also allow listeners to receive sponsorship-free versions of podcasts for a fee. Revenue from the podcasts will be shared with local member stations. NPR will partner with Apple and Spotify, who have both recently announced paid subscription offerings. Spotify will allow creators to produce podcasts exclusively for paid subscribers — both those on Spotify and those not. For the first two years, all of that revenue will go to the podcast creators. Apple announced that it will begin allowing producers to start offering premium subscriptions through Apple Podcasts, and will take a 30% cut of the revenue.

UP FOR DEBATE

Why Time sees opportunity in Bitcoin for advertisers and consumers as an ‘additive business line’ (Digiday)

Time Magazine will begin accepting Bitcoin and 31 other cryptocurrencies, and has begun allowing sponsors to pay for ad campaigns in Bitcoin. The brand is hoping that, with this option, “native crypto users” will be introduced to the brand, while the “crypto-curious” will see a real-world use for the asset. Some have argued that Bitcoin’s volatility — including a recent dive of more $10,000 per coin in less than a week — make it a precarious bet, but Time’s president Keith Grossman says it’s a risk worth taking. “It’s an additive business line for us that doesn’t come at the expense of anything else,” Grossman said, adding that he views crypto as more of a “store of value” than a currency.

SHAREABLE

The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is taking on agribusiness in the heartland (Global Investigative Journalism Network)