Need to Know: April 27, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Tucker Carlson’s vulgar, offensive messages about colleagues helped seal his fate at Fox News (The Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: Fox agrees to give more Murdoch docs to Smartmatic in its defamation case (CNN)

As Fox News prepares for another defamation lawsuit stemming from its coverage of the 2020 election, this time brought by voting technology company Smartmatic, it must hand over additional documents about Rupert Murdoch and other Fox executives. New materials will include deposition transcripts from the recently-settled case with Dominion Voting Systems, in addition to information about Fox’s 2020 ratings and internal fact-check team.

+ Noted: BuzzFeed, Gawker and the new media rivalry that went viral (Financial Times); Steinman family gives Lancaster news operation to WITF, setting up new era of coverage and community service in central Pa. (WITF); Supreme Court to decide if First Amendment stops government officials from blocking social media critics (CNN) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

3 tips for building trust with rural communities (Better News)

When journalists cover rural communities, they have specific challenges to navigate. As with any community that is new to them, they need to understand some cultural norms and pitfalls. They also are often met with questions — and high levels of suspicion — about their basic goals and integrity. Better News hosted a discussion with three journalists who serve rural communities. Takeaways included recognizing your role as a member of “the media,” the importance of leaning into complexity and nuance, and getting to know the people you aim to serve.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Time, The FT, Vox and other publishers see ad dollars flow to sustainability content after increasing climate coverage (Digiday)

Major publishers who have expanded their climate reporting over the past two years are seeing an increase in ad dollars — and some are doubling down on their commitment to climate coverage. About 20% of advertising money spent with Time goes towards its sustainability coverage, half for event sponsorships and half in print and digital advertising. The Financial Times reported a 9% increase in ad revenue for its climate vertical from 2021. The Washington Post said its climate coverage brought about significant ad partnerships, and Vox reported more than 400 million views on climate and sustainability coverage last year.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to catch the next George Santos (Poynter)

As part of the new Local News Network program, journalism students at the University of Maryland learned the basics of local news reporting, including vetting the state’s 155 school board candidates. Students conducted candidate surveys and conducted background checks by calling candidates’ colleges and employers and ran their names through the court records systems. Discrepancies quickly bubbled up, resulting in reporting that ran in outlets across the state and drawing record site traffic. The Local News Network, which was designed to be replicated by colleges across the country, can help fill gaps in local news and politics coverage.

OFFSHORE

Fragile progress: The struggle for press freedom in the European Union (Committee to Protect Journalists)

Although it’s often considered one of the freest and safest places for journalists, the European Union has a ways to go to uphold its commitment to press freedom, according to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Member states are subject to laws governing journalist safety and freedom, but the rise in populism has exposed a gap between press freedom values and actions. A rise in anti-encryption legislation, restricted access and threats to journalist safety must be addressed by the EU, the report states.

OFFBEAT

News app Artifact can now summarize stories using AI, including in fun styles (Tech Crunch)

Artifact, the news aggregator from the founders of Instagram, is using OpenAI to summarize news articles on its platform. The goal is to offer readers the “high-level points” of a story before they read it — although the company cautioned that the AI-generated summaries are not perfect and should not replace actually reading the news. Users have the option to view unique versions of summaries, such as in the style of Gen Z speak, using only emojis or an “explain like I’m five” summary.

SHAREABLE

I canceled 22 digital newspaper subscriptions. Here’s what I learned about digital retention strategies. (Lenfest Institute)