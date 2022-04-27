Need to Know: April 27, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Board fight imperils Chicago Reader’s future (Chicago Sun-Times)

But did you know: Chicago Reader owner steps down amid employee protests, freeing alternative newspaper to go nonprofit (Chicago Tribune)

Len Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader, as well as three board members, are stepping down from the paper, allowing the alt-weekly to transition to a nonprofit news outlet. The paper has been in limbo since December, when a dispute between Goodman and the paper’s other owner, Elzie Higginbottom, delayed its planned switch to nonprofit. The Reader’s employees had protested the delay, rallying in front of Goodman’s home to encourage him to relinquish control of the outlet. Editor Tracy Baim said that Goodman’s decision “will get us to the next phase of the Chicago Reader.”

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Dean Baquet to lead year-long local investigative reporting fellowship (The New York Times); With Trump and Rumble, Florida becomes conservative media HQ (Axios); NYT Opinion section doubles in size (Axios); LA sheriff backs off investigation of LA Times reporter who revealed cover-up (The Los Angeles Times)

API UPDATE

Trusting News research partner will focus Carnegie Fellowship on trust and polarization (Medium, Trusting News)

Joshua P. Darr, an assistant professor of political communication at Louisiana State University and Trusting News partner, has been awarded an Andrew Carnegie fellowship. For his project “Partnering with Local News to Reduce Polarization,” he will work with Trusting News and the American Journalism Project to assess the ways that newsrooms can earn back trust and reduce political polarization through their coverage of local and national politics. Darr, who joined the Trusting News project in 2021, has been assessing the observations of Pluralism Network members about what types of story framing and language fuel polarization.

EXTENDED DEADLINE: Apply by May 2 to get stipends for contributing to Road to Pluralism projects with Trusting News. Get paid to test out an anti-polarization editing checklist, address problematic headlines and misperceptions around wire coverage, or have conversations with community members with low trust.

+ Trust Tips: Demystify sourcing by acknowledging people who don’t end up in the story (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Washington Post reflects on the accuracy of its winter weather reports (The Washington Post)

Now that spring has arrived, The Washington Post‘s Capital Weather Gang has posted a look back at the accuracy of its winter weather forecast. In November, the team predicted precipitation and average monthly temperatures for the season; now it says that they were “right on snow, flawed on temperatures,” writes seasonal forecaster Matt Ross. This process of reviewing and “grading” the accuracy of its weather predictions is a regular part of the Weather Gang’s output.

+ Earlier: If you get something wrong, explain yourself (Trusting News)

OFFSHORE

Canada offered a tax credit to encourage digital news subscriptions. Here’s how it’s going. (Nieman Lab)

In 2019, Canada announced a five-year, $600 million initiative to support the news industry, with programs such as tax credits to encourage subscriptions. Canadians can be reimbursed up to 15% on what they spend on qualifying news subscriptions. Records show that in 2020, about 300,000 Canadians filed for the tax break, with an average credit of $36. News leaders have found that the credit is mostly used by people who would be paying for news anyway. Some have suggested that a 15% credit is not enough to entice new readers, and that the delayed benefit of a tax credit is not appealing.

OFFBEAT

Facebook doesn’t know what it does with your data, or where it goes (Vice)

According to a leaked internal document, Facebook may struggle to meet regulations for handling user data because it doesn’t know what happens to all of its data or where it goes, reports Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai. The document says that Facebook’s “open systems and open culture” mean that it is impossible to contain how user data is used; the engineers who wrote the document compared user data to a bottle of ink poured into a lake. “How do you put that ink back in the bottle? How do you organize it again, such that it only flows to the allowed places in the lake?” The document, written last year, raises questions about whether Facebook is able to meet the strict data requirements imposed by regulations like the EU’s GDPR, though a Facebook spokesperson denied that claim, writes Franceschi-Bicchierai.

UP FOR DEBATE

Musk will use Twitter to update Murdoch’s Fox News playbook (The Daily Beast)

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is similar to Rupert Murdoch’s launch of Fox News in the 1990s, Angelo Carusone argues. While Murdoch and Fox sought to counteract the supposedly liberal mainstream media, Musk, Carusone writes, wants to use Twitter to “counterbalance the ‘woke’ social networks.”. If Musk gets his way, he will turn back all of Twitter’s decision to reduce extremism and misinformation, opening “the floodgates of hate and lies by undoing a host of very basic protections against harassment, abuse, and disinformation,” contends Carusone, comparing Musk’s support of “free speech” with Fox News’s “fair and balanced” slogan.

+ Related: With Elon Musk in charge, it’s the beginning of the end for #BlackTwitter (The Los Angeles Times)

SHAREABLE

The end of Bitch Media and the paradox of mission-oriented media (Poynter)