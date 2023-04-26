Need to Know: April 26, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Knowing the news: How Gen Z and Millennials get information on essential topics (American Press Institute)

But did you know: How Americans are now looking to public figures for news and information (Knight Foundation)

A new study from Gallup and Knight Foundation finds that almost 90% of Americans follow a “public” individual, such as a reporter, influencer, celebrity or business leader, for news and information on some platform. The most commonly cited types of followed public individuals include scientists, journalists and elected officials. And 32% of Americans say that they have more trust in individuals to report news and current events than news outlets or organizations.

Related: Show hosts and journalists top individuals followed for news (Knight Foundation); Why do Americans turn to individuals for news and information? Personality, trust, perspectives outside the mainstream (Knight Foundation) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Nate Silver out at ABC News as Disney layoffs once again hit news division (The Hollywood Reporter); Nearly 25% of Arizona Daily Star newsroom laid off (Tucson Sentinel)

API UPDATE

Pittsburgh newsrooms collaborate to improve DEIB (Editor & Publisher)

Four Pittsburgh newsrooms — the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh City Paper, The Pitt News and PublicSource — participated in a recent event led by API’s Letrell Deshan Crittenden. The newsrooms are part of API’s Inclusion Index, which focuses on tackling distrust between Pittsburgh’s diverse communities and the media. Crittenden said that newsrooms need to improve how they represent Black community members, engage with diverse communities and retain employees.

Introducing Trust Kits: A new tool for journalists to simplify earning trust (Medium, Trusting News)

As public trust in media continues to decline, our team at Trusting News is more motivated than ever to help journalists demonstrate credibility and actively earn trust with their communities. Since 2016, we’ve been learning alongside partner newsrooms about simple steps journalists can take to build trust. We can explain why we’re worthy of the public’s time, attention and support. We can get on the record about our mission, ethics and decision-making processes. We can listen with humility to better understand how people see our coverage and what they need from us.

We know these strategies are effective in building trust, yet still, too many newsrooms are missing the opportunity to demonstrate their credibility in basic ways. We hear from journalists that they simply lack the bandwidth to navigate these issues thoughtfully. That’s why we’re excited to be launching Trust Kits — new, self-guided training tools from the Trusting News team.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Six profiles and a first-person approach give dignity to the many faces of homelessness (Nieman Storyboard)

In a recent first-person piece for the Chicago Reader, Katie Prout writes about six unhoused people she knew who died last year. Prout said her editor, Taryn Allen, encouraged her to use her own emotions as an entrypoint for readers into the story. She then had many long conversations with friends and family of the deceased before, during and after any “official” interviews. Prout had originally set out to write six similar profiles of each person, but soon realized that this approach was too restrictive. Instead, she was guided by each person’s individual story to produce unique profiles of each.

OFFSHORE

How European newsrooms can be more effective at avoiding Russian propaganda narratives (The Fix)

In a new study, researchers explored how Russian propaganda has appeared in established news outlets in ​​Germany, Italy, Hungary, Latvia and France. The researchers focused on Russian narratives such as the need for peaceful negotiations, the potential harm to the European Union of Russian sanctions, the threat of Russian nuclear weapons and the assertion that the U.S. and NATO provoked the war on Ukraine. The study suggests that news outlets need to be very careful about vetting any information from a Russian source and be diligent about including Ukrainian voices when covering the war.

+ Related: The Ukrainian journalists on the front lines of Russian propaganda (Coda Story)

OFFBEAT

How newsrooms pay journalist-coders today (OpenNews)

A new survey of journalist-coders in newsrooms found that salary was the leading reason why coders left or considered leaving their role. The other top answers were a lack of career opportunities, a lack of newsroom leadership and an unsustainable work/life balance. There was also a striking gender gap in pay; nearly 50% of male coders in managerial roles made more than $150,000 per year, while roughly 12% of women made the same. And both managers and non-managers made more in union newsrooms.

SHAREABLE

Tucker Carlson’s exit shows who’s the real star at Fox (Politico)

In the wake of Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News, Jack Shafer writes that none of the channel’s biggest stars were ever irreplaceable. Even Roger Ailes, the original kingmaker of the network, was let go in 2016 — and the network continued to thrive. “There’s always an understudy or two at Fox who has learned the art of demagoguery,” writes Shafer. “The new host will succeed enough to imagine having become a star, too, until the light dims and the Murdoch’s network births yet another star.”