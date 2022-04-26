Need to Know: April 26, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Elon Musk and Twitter reach deal for sale (The New York Times)

But did you know: Everything Elon Musk wants to change about Twitter (Axios)

Yesterday, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, purchased Twitter for $44 billion. He has talked extensively about the changes that he wants to see to the platform, writes Julia Shapero. One of the most likely changes is the introduction of an edit button, which Twitter has said was already in the works, and the possibility of longer tweets. On the tech side, Musk says that he will fight spam bots, "authenticate all real humans," make Twitter's algorithms open-source and end content moderations, except what is required by law.

API UPDATE

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy, who will have a direct role in managing and setting strategy for the organization. This senior staff member, who will report to the institute’s CEO/Executive Director, will be a thought leader for API and its partners in developing original news products, tools and training that help journalists serve diverse readers and communities more effectively. An ability to lead with authority amid an evolving journalism and nonprofit landscape and a deep knowledge of digital media and technology are key, as is the ability to recognize trends and needs in the news industry. This person will manage API’s existing product portfolio, including Metrics for News and Source Matters, and assess the potential for expanding the product strategy portfolio. The deadline for applications is May 8.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Build a news app to track local real estate development, with and for your readers (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Real estate development can alter a city significantly, but it’s often difficult to keep track of the changes. Kate Abbey-Lambertz from Detour Detroit has created the Local Development Tracker Toolkit to help local news outlets create their own tracker to make information about residential and commercial development projects more accessible for residents. The dataset is manually updated by journalists with help from reader submissions, and requires minimal coding. Since developing the Detroit Development Tracker last year, the team has received more than 100 submissions from local residents about development activity around the city.

OFFSHORE

The Ukraine war has fueled a surge of fake content impersonating BBC and CNN coverage (Politifact)

Misinformation about the war in Ukraine is spreading via screenshots stamped with the logos of real news organizations like the BBC and CNN. Fake videos and posts have been shown on Russian TV and spread on Kremlin-backed accounts on the social platform Telegram. It’s unclear whether the fake news stories are being produced by the Kremlin or by sympathizers. Experts say the goal of these posts is to distract from the seriousness of the war, confuse audiences about the veracity of all media, and make news organizations look bad.

OFFBEAT

Why Snapchat’s product is booming (Medium, Alex Kantrowitz)

In 2016, when Facebook introduced “Stories” to Instagram and its other platforms, it seemed like Snapchat — the social media platform that invented stories — was doomed. But, Alex Kantrowitz writes, the app has been quietly booming, now reaching 100 million more people per day than Twitter. The platform appeals to young people due to the built-in deletion feature of its messaging, allowing teenagers privacy from tech-savvy parents. The younger generation also likes that Snapchat is not about “broadcasting” posts to followers, and is instead about intimacy of smaller groups.

UP FOR DEBATE

Margaret Sullivan thinks Joe Kahn might be the man for this perilous moment (The Washington Post)

Following the announcement that Joe Kahn will take over as the executive editor at The New York Times, Margaret Sullivan writes that she believes his openness to criticism could make him a good fit for the role. Sullivan says that in her experience, Kahn has been open to listening to reader complaints “without bristling” and then made adjustments as a result. She hopes he will bring that spirit to his new role at a time “when one of the world’s most influential news organizations is in need of serious soul-searching.” Sullivan argues that Kahn, and The New York Times, need to acknowledge this “hinge moment” in history, and not cover politics and elections “straight down the middle as if we were still in the old days.”

SHAREABLE

The Emancipator’s editors are seeking context to achieve racial justice and a functioning democracy (The Boston Globe/The Emancipator)