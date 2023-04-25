Need to Know: April 25, 2023

OFF THE TOP

The idea of audience “loyalty” is discussed often in the media, but a new survey in Chile indicates that loyalty to a news source does not always correlate with regular use. In a series of interviews with regular news users, many said they felt a deep loyalty to outlets who they didn’t turn to regularly — one interviewee compared her loyalty to a TV journalist she didn’t watch often to not speaking with her father every day. Another interviewee said the news site they visit the most is not one they feel particularly affectionate towards but “has a purely functional purpose.” People even said they did not feel close to news outlets that they trusted because they were “too serious or distant or heady.” Loyalty didn’t always translate to clicks or subscriptions, but manifested in a willingness to forgive mistakes and adapt to changes.

API UPDATE

Better News: Building trust with rural communities

API recently hosted a panel discussion with alumni of the Tables Stakes Local News Transformation Program about how journalists can build trust with rural communities.

Joy Mayer of Trusting News moderated the panel, which included Sarah Nagem of the Border Belt Independent, Hadley Hitson of the Montgomery Advertiser, and Danny McArthur of Gulf States Newsroom.

This episode of the Better News podcast features audio from the panel, in which Joy and her guests discuss strategies they’ve used to foster trust with their rural audiences.

Lessons from the digital subscriptions sprint cohort for Table Stakes alumni (Better News)

In the digital subscription cohort for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, five teams were challenged to think creatively about growing and retaining digital audiences through experimentation. The five teams — The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C.; The Keene Sentinel in New Hampshire; the Star Tribune in Minneapolis; the Detroit Free Press; and a joint team from the Salem Statesman Journal and Eugene Register-Guard in Oregon — share the challenges they took on over the four months and highlights the biggest lessons.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Transitioning to GA4: Where to start (Metrics for News)

API’s Product Strategy Team, along with some outside help, has developed a roadmap to help you make the transition to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) go as smoothly as any transition to a new analytics platform can. Start with Brad Gerick’s video, then watch API’s two training sessions. Finally, watch the Google Insights video for some extra tips or take a deep dive into training videos. Check out our FAQ doc, and keep an eye out for our GA4 series every Monday in this newsletter next month, which will distill what we’ve learned through this training program and what newsrooms should pay attention to as they make the switch.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How journalists can cover RFK Jr.’s antivax presidential run responsibly (STAT)

Last week, vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his bid for the presidency, and public health advocate Leah Russin writes that journalists need to take lessons from 2016 in their coverage of Kennedy’s campaign. Among them are to provide context and history for Kennedy’s claims without reinforcing a false narrative, avoid repeating lies in headlines and have compassion for Kennedy’s supporters. “Call him what he is: a privileged opportunist who preys on vulnerable communities to gain fame and fortune,” writes Russin. She also warns that journalists shouldn’t dismiss Kennedy’s campaign as an impossible longshot after 2016.

OFFSHORE

Mapping of Telegram channels in Ukraine, a year into the full-scale war (The Fix)

Telegram has become one the most popular platforms for messaging and news in Ukraine, and media outlets have taken advantage of the app’s popularity to grow their audiences on the platform. One survey found that more than half of the 100 most popular Telegram channels identify as news and information sources. That doesn’t mean they are all high-quality; the most popular channel, Trukha Ukraine, has been accused of blackmail, spreading disinformation and rumors, and violating Ukrainian security law by posting videos of Russian missile attacks. Only one public broadcaster makes the top 100 most popular Telegram channels.

OFFBEAT

Disaster alert accounts are preparing for a world after Twitter (The Verge)

Emergency government agencies have used Twitter for years to share updates on natural disasters, but they say that the erratic policies of the platform make it an unreliable way to share crucial information. Elon Musk has curtailed access to Twitter’s API, which government agencies had used to communicate rapidly changing information. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Alerts account has been limited in the daily number of automated tweets that can be sent, requiring the agency to manually update information in an ongoing crisis. “For every warning issued, seconds could make the difference between life and death,” said Susan Buchanan, the service’s director of public affairs.

SHAREABLE

