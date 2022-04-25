Need to Know: April 25, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Why political reporters are still focused on the wrong things (Nieman Reports)

But did you know: ‘Horse race’ coverage of elections: What to avoid and how to get it right (The Journalist’s Resource)

Readers have become accustomed to "horse race" coverage of elections, in part to a rise in public opinion polls, writes Denise-Marie Ordway. However, media scholar Thomas E. Patterson tells Ordway, this type of election news contributes to prioritizing poll results and de-prioritizing coverage of the candidates' qualifications, their policy stances and their leadership styles. "We're not necessarily against horse race journalism, but we should be thinking about, 'Why does it look the way it does?' and 'How can it be improved?'" said Erik Gahner Larsen, who also spoke to Ordway about what journalists should be avoiding in their coverage. Among five recommendations for improving coverage, both Larsen and Patterson advise journalists to assess the quality of opinion polls by paying attention to their details, including what questions were asked and how participants reflect the population as a whole.

+ Noted: Twitter nears a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk (The New York Times); Journalism groups ask Pulitzers to require transparency on diversity (The NewsGuild-CWA); Applications close today for the 2022 Feet in 2 Worlds editing fellowship (Feet in 2 Worlds); Register for The Story’s Core writing workshop (National Press Club Journalism Institute); NABJ announces The Black Press Grant Program for 2022 (National Association of Black Journalists)

API RESOURCES

Deadline today: Join Trusting News’ pluralism research (Trusting News)

Today is the priority deadline for newsrooms to apply to participate in the latest projects of Trusting News’ Pluralism Network, where journalists can learn and test new strategies for covering their communities in ways that reach complex, diverse audiences. Trusting News’ pluralism work is aimed at helping journalists tell stories with accuracy and nuance, fueling curiosity rather than polarization. This year, three of the five new projects come with stipends (some for journalists, some for newsrooms). Work will begin in early May and run through July, time enough to publish actionable insights before this year’s midterms.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How NOLA.com and The Advocate increased engagement and subscriptions (What’s New in Publishing)

With a goal to increase subscriptions, NOLA.com and TheAdvocate.com, the websites of the largest news organization in Louisiana, used first-party data to convert a group of loyal audiences into paid subscribers using desktop push notifications. “With several thousand loyal readers actively using desktop push notifications, we thought, why not use it to market digital subscriptions?” said Kyle Whitfield, the company’s vice president of consumer revenue. The process involved working closely with a consumer data platform vendor and a push notification supplier. The team used information about individuals’ recent behaviors, interactions, and consent and subscription statuses to segment readers. Among the test groups that received marketing from the team’s “Love New Orleans, Know New Orleans” campaign were readers who had visited the site within a one-week period from a desktop computer.

OFFSHORE

Press group provides open data to journalists in Burundi (Jamlab)

Journalists in Burundi find it challenging to obtain data records due to access barriers at ministries and offices. IWACU Open Data, a platform created by the nation’s first press group, hopes to reduce this burden by centralizing data from the country’s statistics center and global organizations. The database, which was launched in 2016, contains 241 data sets in English and French on topics such as science, education and the economy. The group’s founder, Antoine Kaburahe, said that the platform’s intent is “not just to deliver raw data,” but also to contextualize records for journalists who will use it to uncover stories.

OFFBEAT

Writing your little stories in the shadow of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop (Catapult)

In 2015, a few years after completing a Master of Fine Arts, writer Katie Runde moved back to Iowa City, or the “City of Literature,” to pursue her “reemerging ache” for creative writing. Runde recounts how living in the writers’ town meant that finding community among non-Workshop writers was occasionally “awkward and awful.” In her quest to find literary friends to join her “in long conversations on unreliable narrators,” she wrote almost daily while navigating life as a new stay-at-home parent. “In both my writing and in my parenting lives, I was suddenly undaunted by small, weird, private failures, astonished when something actually worked,” wrote Runde. That pursuit resulted in Runde completing a full revision of her novel.

UP FOR DEBATE

Should newsletter creators embrace programmatic advertising? (Substack, Simon Owens)

The vast majority of newsletter writers cannot rely on paid subscriptions alone to sustain their careers, writes Simon Owens. But the newsletter advertising market is inefficient, he writes, as “most newsletter advertising is still negotiated and executed through person-to-person interactions.” Is programmatic advertising the answer? Owens cites YouTube’s partnership program, which has provided creators on its platform with $10 billion in advertising revenue, as a potential model for making newsletter careers more viable. On the downside, he notes that another industry, podcasting, has heavily invested in ad tech, which has negatively impacted listeners’ experience.

SHAREABLE

Three Latin American activism terms to apply to your journalism (Indiegraf)