Need to Know: April 22, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

The New York Times has named managing editor Joe Kahn as its new executive editor; Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan have been named as managing editors. The news was not a surprise; current executive editor Dean Baquet’s departure had been expected for months. The choice of Kahn was widely read as a continuation of the Times’ current strategy. “Joe Kahn seems unlikely to fix The New York Times’ broken political coverage,” wrote Dan Kennedy, while Kyle Pope wrote that “the newspaper is signaling that it has no plans to rethink its approach.” (The New York Times, Media Nation, Columbia Journalism Review)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Medill survey shows difficulty of getting some local news consumers to pay. Even most heavy consumers of local news are likely to say that no one should have to pay for it. (Medill Local News Initiative)

Ken Doctor: 18 months after launching a local news company (in an Alden market), here’s what I’ve learned. Doctor estimates that at least three-quarters of stories covered by his outlet, Lookout Santa Cruz, were about “people, controversies, or news that no one else had covered.” (Nieman Lab)

“An immediate drop in content”: A new study shows what happens when big companies take over local news. The research found that when a newspaper was taken over by a corporate entity like Alden, there were almost always immediate staff reductions and a decrease in the amount of content produced. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

Podcast: How the Knoxville News Sentinel used a digital advisory group to build relationships with Black communities (It’s All Journalism)

Michael O’Connell sits down with Joel Christopher, the executive editor for Knoxville News Sentinel, and Brenna McDermott, the newsroom’s growth and development editor, to discuss how they successfully developed a critical feedback loop with Black community members by creating a digital advisory group. Knox News gave the group’s members one-year digital subscriptions as part of the program, where they discuss important community matters and offer advice to the newsroom. Newsroom leaders from The News Sentinel participated in the University of North Carolina-Knight Table Stakes program in 2020-21, where their challenge was to improve the paper’s relationship with Knoxville’s Black communities that had long been underserved. This episode is the latest in “Better News,” a podcast series from It’s All Journalism and API that shares success stories from the Table Stakes newsroom training program.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Trump supporters explain why they believe the Big Lie (The Atlantic)

+ Formerly incarcerated people are “not looking for sympathy, but humanity” in stories about their experiences (Poynter)

+ Chicago’s mayor called out the local media’s lack of diversity. A year later, journalists of color say access to her hasn’t improved. (WBEZ Chicago)