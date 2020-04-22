Need to Know: April 22, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists should be “Not just saying what we do know, but what we don’t know” (Recode)

But did you know: The constant shifts of the coronavirus pandemic may be making journalists more comfortable expressing uncertainty (Nieman Lab)

Journalists have historically done a poor job of explaining to the public that each day’s news report is, by necessity, incomplete and provisional. Information is gained over time, and the conclusions we draw may also change over time. The coronavirus pandemic represents a perfect example: As new information and data around the virus emerges and presents a changing picture each day, news outlets — set up to issue simple corrections like misspellings — have struggled to reconcile their previous reporting on such a complex story. The Los Angeles Times took a straightforward approach to the problem, noting at the top of an April 4 story: “It is possible that the information you read below will be contradicted in the coming weeks or that gaps in knowledge today will soon be filled as scientists continue to study the virus.”

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Community Listening and Engagement Fund announces COVID-19 Response Fund for local newsrooms (Lenfest Institute); NPR cuts executive pay as corporate sponsors’ payments fall (New York Times); Tribune Publishing implements “broad furloughs” on top of pay cuts from earlier in April (Poynter); The Compass Experiment, an initiative from Google and McClatchy, launches a local news outlet in Colorado (Medium, The Compass Experiment)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Demonstrate that your visuals aren’t manipulated (Trusting News)

Accusations that journalists use photos and videos to misrepresent reality are unfortunately common. This week’s Trust Tip offers some ways to respond to those accusations — and educate readers about how visuals are shot and edited in the process. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

+ Earlier: 360-degree images, timelapses, photo galleries, quotes from someone who was photographed or filmed — these are some ways photojournalists can increase transparency and build trust around their work

TRY THIS AT HOME

To prop up local advertisers, newspapers help small businesses sell gift cards (Digiday)

Gannett has rolled out a program called Support Local that newspapers across the country can join. It allows them to offer readers a directory of local businesses in their area to which they can purchase gift cards. Nearly 10,000 businesses across the U.S. have added themselves to Support Local since Gannett first launched the product last month. The service is free for both publishers and businesses to use.

+ Earlier: Other creative ways local news can support local business (Twitter, @KevinLoker)

+ City Bureau launches the Chicago COVID-19 Resource Finder, a free tool that connects users with resources tailored to their demographic, language, location and specific needs (Twitter, @city_bureau)

OFFSHORE

How the coronavirus could impact press freedom over the coming decade (RSF)

The 2020 World Press Freedom Index suggests that the next ten years will be pivotal for press freedom. Existing threats to press freedom — authoritarian regimes, polarization, lack of trust in the media, and the economic crisis — will be compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, said RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire. There is a clear correlation between suppression of media freedom in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and a country’s ranking in the Index. Countries like China and Iran, where the outbreak was heavily censored, rank as two of the lowest countries on the Index. “For this decisive decade to not be a disastrous one, people of goodwill, whoever they are, must campaign for journalists to be able to fulfil their role as society’s trusted third parties,” said Deloire.

OFFBEAT

Why online events are boring, and how to make them better (Medium, Jess Sousa)

Online events don’t usually allow much interaction among attendees, the visual and sound quality is poor, there’s little creativity, and “People aren’t even dressed up anymore,” writes Jess Souza. Maybe there’s nothing you can do about that last one, but a few preparations can vastly improve the attendee experience. Consider, for example, creating speakers’ guidelines that will ensure consistency around camera angles, lighting and mic options; using the captioning feature (or a professional captioning service); or enlisting an audiovisual company to help you do things like smooth out transitions between sessions, execute on-screen graphics, and build in visual elements like interstitials or branding. You could also generate some creative digital swag — like desktop wallpaper designed by a local artist, or a “work-from-home” playlist curated by your speakers.

UP FOR DEBATE

How to cover uncertainty and statistics in a pandemic, without making things worse (Medium, Amanda Ripley)

Reporting on COVID-19 caseloads and deaths doesn’t provide enough context around the pandemic, writes Amanda Ripley. The number of recoveries, being far greater than the number of fatalities, should be paid closer attention — and the number of people who haven’t fallen ill due to social distancing measures should also be estimated and reported out, if we want people to continue cooperating with those measures. “If you are going to report the number of deaths, you should report the number of lives saved,” writes Ripley. “Why? Because one shows the threat, and the other shows our control over the threat.”

SHAREABLE

Is Patch actually producing quality local journalism? (What’s New in Publishing)

The hyperlocal news network Patch has been profitable for a few years now, and after a coronavirus-caused surge in traffic, announced that it would expand its editorial headcount. Right now, a single reporter covers about 10 locations, producing five to 10 stories each day. But the stories don’t include much original reporting, and the sourcing is thin, with quotes often lifted directly from press releases. “This isn’t a criticism of Patch, insomuch that I think a website that aggregates local information can provide some real value,” writes Simon Owens. “But as we discuss the future of journalism and look for models to emulate, I think the learnings that can be gleaned from Patch are limited … At the end of the day, all the smart curation in the world will never replace good, old-fashioned reporting.”