Need to Know: April 21, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Thursday, Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti said that the company will shut down Buzzfeed News, the Pulitzer-winning newsroom. The move is part of broader layoffs; 15% of the company is expected to be laid off, or roughly 180 employees. Insider also announced plans to lay off 10% of its team. (CNN, The Daily Beast)

On Tuesday, Dominion Voting Systems settled their defamation lawsuit against Fox News, with the network agreeing to pay $787.5 million. Fox News admitted to lying about Dominion, but was not required to apologize to the company on air. The settlement came just hours before the trail between the two was supposed to start. The move spared Fox executives like Rupert Murodch and hosts like Tucker Carlson from taking the stand, and suggests that the network is likely to settle other lawsuits, including the defamation lawsuit brought by election technology company Smartmatic and a suit for wrongful termination by former producer Abby Grossberg. (CNBC, Axios)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Publishers are pivoting to video (again) – but this time it’s vertical. These videos are also better for use across platforms now that Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have prioritized vertical videos. (AdExchanger)

How Americans use podcasts to get news and information. Nearly half (49%) of Americans say they listened to a podcast in the last year — and two-thirds (67%) say the news is discussed on the podcasts they listen to. (Pew Research Center)

How The CT Mirror raised more than $36,000 in 36 hours. Dubbed The Gavel Give, the fundraising effort takes advantage of increased traffic during the last days of the session. (The Membership Puzzle Project)

NEW FROM API

Your audience can tell when you’re out of touch (and other insights from Reuters research on trust) (Trusting News)

New research from the Reuters Institute’s Trust In News Project deepens our understanding of the causes of low trust in news. It reinforces what we know about how it feels to consume the news if you don’t feel like it is made for or by people like you. In this post, Joy Mayer shares four observations journalists need to reckon with, along with resources that can help, and recommends that, in response, journalists gather audience insights in your own community.

SPECIAL EDITION: Reimagining local opinion journalism

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

Bring non-news insights to the opinion section

Journalists often like to learn and mimic the good work of their peers at other organizations. But if we think about local opinion journalism as a vehicle for greater civic discourse, there is a world beyond news that opinion editors might also gain valuable insight from. At the API Local News Summit on Opinion, Civic Discourse and Sustainability, we purposefully brought together not just opinion editors but also civil society organizations and researchers who are focused on bridging and facilitating constructive conversations across Americans’ many lines of difference. The idea is simple: When it comes to better civic discourse and problem-solving in our communities, we are all in this together.

+ To broaden who you learn from, spend 20 minutes Googling and signing up for newsletters or following social media accounts from relevant civil society organizations or individuals who work on topics such as bridging, pluralism or social psychology. As starters, consider the Power of Us and More in Common newsletters.

+ Martín Carcasson, founder of the Colorado State University Center for Public Deliberation, details what he’s learned in almost 20 years of applying deliberative practice to community discourse — and how this approach can be applied to opinion journalism.

+ Research API conducted with More in Common suggests Americans find conversations about a community’s future led by news organizations more helpful than standard debate formats.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ They did it for the clicks: How digital media pursued viral traffic at all costs and unleashed chaos (The New Republic)

+ The brief death and miraculous resurrection of the Texas Observer (The Nation)

+ Ping on: Hong Kong’s unrelenting independent press (Columbia Journalism Review)