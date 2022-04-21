Need to Know: April 21, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Alden Global Capital is killing local newspapers (The Atlantic)

But did you know: When big companies take over local newspapers, they publish less news (Nieman Lab)

A new study has found that newspapers that are taken over by corporate interests such as Alden Capital, Tribune Publishing and Digital First Media lead to big staffing and content changes. "What was so shocking to me is that all the acquisitions led to staffing changes almost immediately and an almost immediate drop in content," said Benjamin LeBrun, one of the paper's authors. The study of 31 papers, published in New Media & Society, found that while the proportion of local to national news didn't change dramatically at most of the papers, the total numbers of articles published decreased significantly.

+ Noted: Bidens to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner (CNN); New York Times names Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan as managing editors (The New York Times)

API RESOURCES

What journalists can learn from people who work to bridge fractured communities

What are the many ways that polarization influences journalism — both how it’s done and how it’s perceived? What is within journalists’ control as our field navigates these divides? In a series of four interviews with experts who study or work to bridge political and cultural divisions, API’s Kevin Loker explores how journalists can contend with polarization in their communities, and how they might help overcome these splits, or at least avoid feeding into them. These experts offer insights into the work of healing fractured communities to help promote more understanding, and how journalists might take that work into account in their reporting.

TRY THIS AT HOME

NYC students explore community journalism in ‘amazing’ partnership (Staten Island Advance)

Reporters and editors at the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com are teaming up with a local high school to create an e-mentoring program for students interested in journalism and media. Each volunteer staffer is paired with a student to pursue a specific project based on their interests for several months; at the close of the partnership, some of these projects will be published. Journalism teacher Cadence Turner said she thinks the partnership will be “a two-way street; I think the e-mentors will also learn from the next generation too!”

OFFSHORE

Redacción Regional launches to cover common threads of corruption and authoritarianism across Central America (Nieman Lab)

The newly formed Redacción Regional is a coalition of four newsrooms in Central America that focuses on authoritarianism, corruption and militarism in the region. The group, which means “regional newsroom” in Spanish, is made up of La Prensa Gráfica in El Salvador, Contracorriente in Honduras, No-Ficción in Guatemala, and Divergentes in Nicaragua. Leaders of the newsroom hope that the collaboration will allow them to go deeper with their work and have more of an impact, especially in the face of challenges to press freedom.

OFFBEAT

The hottest trend on TikTok? In-depth analysis. (Vox)

TikTok is most famous for its short videos, but “analysis creators” are becoming popular on the app, writes Terry Nguyen. Now that users are allowed to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, influencers are creating commentary videos that explore online trends or celebrity culture from an “objective” perspective. The content is not always original, writes Nguyen, and “the quippy and digestible presentation style is uniquely suitable for an audience with a limited attention span.” She writes that this meta commentary on pop culture and social media allows users to benefit from the online discourse without receiving blowback for pushing strong opinions or hot takes.

UP FOR DEBATE

Who has the right to be anonymous? (The New Statesman)

In a recent piece in The Washington Post, Taylor Lorenz published the name of a TikTok influencer who has been mocking and bullying LGBTQ people on the platform. Some accused Lorenz of “doxxing” the influencer, Chaya Raichik, saying she is a private citizen who deserves anonymity. But, Emily Tamkin argues, “investigating who is behind a politically influential account or a potentially lucrative business is also known as ‘reporting.’” Raichik may have preferred to remain anonymous, Tamkin writes, but she was demonstrably a public persona who wielded influence on the platform.

+ Related: Internet trolls know how journalism works — they’re just against it! (The AP (Alex Pareene) Newsletter)

SHAREABLE

