Need to Know: April 21, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Coronavirus continues to take its toll on the media industry (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: The call for federal support of local news is getting louder (CNN)

On Monday more than 240 House members sent a letter to President Trump, urging him to direct federal spending to ads in local media, and to encourage businesses receiving federal aid to also spend a portion of that money on the same. The move is the latest in a string of efforts by U.S. lawmakers over the last month to address the pandemic’s effects on local news, writes Kerry Flynn. Over the weekend, four lawmakers also urged a revision to the federal aid package that would make local newspapers, and radio and television broadcasters eligible for small business assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program. And earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers called for any economic stimulus package to include money for local journalism. “I don’t view this as long-term support for local journalism, but we’re talking about getting through a crisis here,” Sen. Angus King, one of the lawmakers calling for direct federal aid for local news, told CNN’s Brian Stelter.

+ Noted: Tampa Bay Times receives $8.5 million federal loan to help with revenue losses caused by pandemic (Tampa Bay Times)

API UPDATE

Covering the campaign during coronavirus: What journalists need to know

Virtual campaigns leave more room for misinformation to spread, particularly misinformation that centers on coronavirus and elections. API’s director of accountability journalism Susan Benkelman advises journalists to be on the lookout for manipulated video, beware of politicians employing outrage as a way to get attention, and to “Get local elections officials on speed dial as soon as possible.” With so much uncertainty and confusion surrounding the elections process, Benkelman writes, the situation is “ripe for mis- and disinformation, as well as hoaxes.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

Designing coronavirus news for ‘big-picture’ understanding (PressThink)

The news system is designed for daily content production, not for helping the public understand large, complex issues over time — something that would be helpful in the face of a global pandemic. NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen created a public-facing “urgency index” to help newsrooms add important context to new coronavirus-related developments. Journalists and editors should start by identifying the most important story topics, write a short introduction/explainer to each, and then include links to “the latest” and “catch me up” stories for each topic. Simple design elements can make the index — perhaps living on a dedicated homepage — attractive and easy to use. “Created for consumers of the news, the index will also have uses for the producers,” writes Rosen. “It tells the editors what to keep focusing on. It tells reporters what to ask the office holders about.”

OFFSHORE

The government is becoming U.K. news publishers’ most important client (Digiday)

The U.K. government has ratcheted up its ad spending with news publishers, waging a coronavirus public information campaign across print, TV, radio, and digital news outlets. Last week, the government and newspaper industry launched a three-month advertising partnership dubbed “All in, all together.” The campaign — worth approximately £35 million ($44 million) — kicked off on April 17 and, through homepage takeovers and cover wraps, urges people to stay at home to combat the virus. Although the increased ad spending funnels much-needed cash to U.K. publishers, it will not make up for overall advertising shortfalls — one analysis predicts that the pandemic will cause the U.K. newspaper and magazine sector to lose £750 million ($933 million) in ad revenue this year.

+ Facebook and Google to be forced to share advertising revenue with Australian media companies (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT

How the Homeis app became a ‘COVID-19 helpline’ for immigrants (BuzzFeed News)

The app was originally designed to connect immigrants with jobs, education opportunities, cultural events, or like-minded friends. But with thousands of coronavirus-related pleas for help flooding in — and the app’s user base tripling since the start of the pandemic — the makers of Homeis have pivoted to focus solely on providing coronavirus information for immigrants. Users’ questions are answered directly by community managers, and the app’s staff has also been working to organize Zoom conference sessions with doctors, lawyers, and therapists for immigrants who want to talk only about the coronavirus.

UP FOR DEBATE

Where does good news fit in the coverage of a pandemic? (Poynter)

The demand for good news in the age of coronavirus has soared — but do journalists have an ethical duty to supply it? Kelly McBride, chair of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership, argues no — but that journalists have a duty to really listen to their audiences. “What you’re going to hear is mostly negative, but there are also moments of levity and clever ingenuity,” she says. It’s not all Zoom birthday parties and novel workouts, she adds, but stories of people finding practical solutions to everyday problems. “Don’t just try and diversify the emotional tone of your work. Instead, listen to your audience. If you can’t do that well, you are failing.”

SHAREABLE

What will a post-COVID-19 media look like? (Monday Note)

Media outlets that emerge from the crisis will be more lightweight, decentralized, less reliant on advertising, and focused more on explanatory journalism and fact-checking, writes Frederic Filloux. Traditional ownership structures will be dismantled — “No one is really keen to be associated with … aloof boards of directors above multiple layers of executives and mid-managers” — and print will, for the most part, go away and not come back.