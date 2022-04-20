Need to Know: April 20, 2022

OFF THE TOP

In a new survey from the Medill Local News Initiative, most respondents said they didn't think they should have to pay for news, writes Greg Burns. Most of the people surveyed were "heavy consumers of local news" who, on average, consulted eight local news sources. The respondents, a diverse group of Chicago residents, leaned heavily on local, free television news. "Many people have grown accustomed to news being free," said Tim Franklin of the Medill Local News Initiative, citing subscription fatigue and the rising costs of other goods as other factors.

API UPDATE

How a newsroom used videos to revamp its ‘About Us’ page and get on the record about its ethics and mission (Trusting News)

Newsrooms should highlight information related to a newsroom’s mission, owner, ethics, funding, correction policies and contact information and make it easily accessible to users and easy to share, writes Lynn Walsh. When the Red Line Project at the University of Illinois Chicago revamped its “Our Principles” page, it featured two whiteboard videos explaining the project’s reporting and editing process. The header of the homepage linked to the new page, and reporters began linking to it in their stories, allowing people to find answers to any questions they may have about the reporting process in the story itself.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Reporting that hits home: Covering science for local audiences (The Open Notebook)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, reporters on all beats have ended up covering more health and science news than they normally do. For local reporters, getting to know your audience is key to covering the health and science stories that are most relevant to them, writes Aparna Nathan. Especially for stories like climate change and COVID-19 vaccines, trust and transparency are crucial. Health and science stories may be “hiding in plain sight,” within school board meetings and local Facebook groups. And by spending time with readers, journalists will get a better sense of their interest level in scientific stories.

OFFSHORE

How a Nigerian journalist started his newsletter in exile (International Journalists’ Network)

After Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin fled his country following threats from the government over an article that he had written, he launched West Africa Weekly, a newsletter devoted to “undertold, pressing issues” in the region, writes Lungelo Ndhlovu. Hundeyin, who has amassed a following of 100,000 people around the world, said the goal was to create a product that his audience was not getting elsewhere. He decided to focus on investigative articles with an “irreverent tone and unorthodox elements like memes,” which he credits with helping him grow his readership.

OFFBEAT

Attention, Joe Rogan: Spotify now reserves the right to restrict the reach of misinformation (Nieman Lab)

In the wake of the controversy over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Spotify has revealed that its misinformation policy allows it to restrict a podcast’s discoverability on the platform, alongside other options like removing content, applying content labels or restricting a podcast’s ability to monetize its content. Joshua Benton writes that it appears that Spotify is now downranking some of Rogan’s episodes in its search function. While most people access his show via subscriptions, limiting reach is still “a good move on Spotify’s part — one worth being public about,” writes Benton.

UP FOR DEBATE

Doubling down at the Times (Columbia Journalism Review)

The announcement that Dean Baquet will be succeeded as executive editor of The New York Times by the paper’s managing editor Joe Kahn is a sign that the paper “has no plans to rethink its approach,” writes Kyle Pope. While other major news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, brought in outside leaders (who were not white men) to succeed their departing editors, the Times’ decision indicates that the paper is sticking with Baquet and publisher A.G. Sulzberger’s view that classic journalistic objectivity remains the way forward for the paper.

SHAREABLE

The media still haven’t learned how to cover the GOP threat to democracy (The Washington Post)

None of the Sunday talk shows mentioned the recent revelation that Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a sign that news outlets are still failing to cover assaults on democracy, argues Jennifer Rubin. She suggested several changes for news outlets to better cover these threats, including regular updates on new voting laws and their consequences, as well as coverage of prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 coup attempt. She also calls on the media to push Republican politicians more on their positions on the “big lie” and on their plans for Congress if they take control, and to demand comments from GOP leaders whenever new information about the attempted coup emerges.

