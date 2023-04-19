Need to Know: April 19, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How podcasts have become misinformation machines (Global News)

But did you know: How Americans use podcasts to get news and information (Pew Research Center)

Nearly half (49%) of Americans say they listened to a podcast in the last year — and two-thirds (67%) say the news is discussed on the podcasts they listen to. But only 20% say they listen to podcasts that are connected to a specific news organization. Even so, 87% of people who hear the news discussed on a podcast say they expect the news they hear to be mostly accurate — and 31% say they trust these podcasts more than other news sources. (The majority, 55%, say they trust podcasts as much as other sources.) Younger Americans are much more likely than older Americans to listen to podcasts, and therefore more likely to hear news on podcasts.

+ Noted: USA Today Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll leaving Gannett (USA Today); Fox News settles Dominion defamation lawsuit (NBC News)

API UPDATE

Your audience can tell when you’re out of touch (and other insights from Reuters research on trust) (Trusting News)

New research from the Reuters Institute’s Trust In News Project deepens our understanding of the causes of low trust in news. It reinforces what we know about how it feels to consume the news if you don’t feel like it is made for or by people like you. In this post, Joy Mayer shares four observations journalists need to reckon with, along with resources that can help, and recommends that, in response, journalists gather audience insights in your own community.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Insider’s newsroom will start experimenting with AI (Axios)

Insider’s global editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson says the news outlet will begin experimenting with AI in its journalism. The first step will be to set up working groups with experienced journalists who will test ways to use AI responsibly in their workflow, including in generating text. Other newsroom employees will use AI for outlines, copy editing, headline generation and interview prep. Carlson said he has made clear that those outside of the working group should not rely on AI for text, since disinformation and plagiarism is common.

OFFSHORE

As the case against Fox News goes to trial, a similar outlet in Brazil is in legal trouble (Reuters Institute)

Jovem Pan began as a radio station in São Paulo, Brazil in 1942, but became an opinion-driven, right-wing news outlet after former president Dilma Rousseff was impeached. The station began enthusiastically endorsing President Jair Bolsnaro and promoting his message, especially during the pandemic. These days, the outlet has a cable television network and YouTube channel as well, and all of its programming is broadcast on all of these platforms. Now, the Brazilian government is investigating whether the channel broadcast false news and inciting content that is linked to the recent coup in Brasilia.

OFFBEAT

Twitter is facing an exodus from its most devoted followers: Journalists (Press Gazette)

According to a survey from Muck Ruck, 90% of journalists say they’re on Twitter — but half said they had considered leaving the platform in the last year. Of journalists who use social media, 78% say Twitter is the most valuable platform for them professionally; they use it to follow the news, promote their work, and connect with audiences, colleagues and sources. The survey also found that journalists consider disinformation and a lack of funding the top issues facing the journalism industry — but 58% of respondents said that they are optimistic about the journalism profession.

+ Canada public broadcaster’s Twitter account labeled ‘69% Government-funded Media’ (Reuters); Swedish Radio becomes first big European broadcaster to quit Twitter (Reuters)

SHAREABLE

Oklahoma gov calls on officials to resign after violent comments about journalists caught on tape (Associated Press)

Kevin Stitt, the governor of Oklahoma, said on Sunday that he is seeking the resignation of several county officials who were caught on tape making threatening comments about journalists. The McCurtain Gazette-News released audio that appears to show county officials discussing two local journalists and saying that they know of “two deep holes” dug and know of some hit men in Louisiana. The publishers of the Gazette-News had left a voice-activated recorder in the room after a county commissioner’s meeting because he believed officials were illegally conducting business after the public had left.