Need to Know: April 18, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Instagram showed people too many videos last year (The Verge)

But did you know: Publishers are pivoting to video (again) – but this time it’s vertical (AdExchanger)

As TikTok has taken off, publishers are increasingly focused on vertical video as a way to reach new audiences and monetize content. Video ecommerce platform Firework offers a TikTok-like experience for publishers, including clickable video overlays that allow publishers to generate affiliate revenue with product recommendations and sponsored content. These videos are also better for use across platforms now that Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have prioritized vertical videos.

+ Noted: Fox News defamation trial start delayed by judge (Variety); $12 million Global Fact Check Fund opens applications for first grants (Poynter)

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

NPR and PBS stop using Twitter after receiving ‘government funded media’ label (CNN)

PBS is the latest news organization to stop using Twitter after being labeled “government funded media.” NPR announced last week it would stop tweeting because Twitter’s label undermined its credibility.

“With NPR and PBS, along with some of their affiliates, leaving Twitter, we might finally learn if it’s true that Twitter needs media brands more than media brands need Twitter. It’s believed that Twitter is (or has been) more useful for individual journalists, though a few NPR reporters have left in solidarity. If leaving has no real impact on NPR’s audience engagement and click traffic, other news organizations may follow suit, or start relying on other, less fractious, platforms to connect with audiences.” — Shay Totten, API newsroom success manager

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter found nuance in a local ‘Rachel Dolezal situation’ (Poynter)

In February, Massarah Mikati, a reporter on the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Communities & Engagement Desk, was tipped off that a local advocate who identified as a queer Muslim woman of color may actually have been misrepresenting her identity. While others reported on the story as a case of a white woman lying about her race, Mikati wanted to be more nuanced in her coverage. She reported heavily on the woman’s history on far-right, anti-Muslim platforms, as well as the trauma that the advocate’s actions had on people who trusted her.

OFFSHORE

‘Criminalizing journalism’: Famous Salvadoran outlet to relocate (Al Jazeera)

Digital news outlet El Faro, which has produced independent investigative journalism in El Salvador since 1998, has announced that it is relocating its legal and administrative functions to San Jose, Costa Rica. The newsrooms and reporters have remained in El Salvador. In an editorial, the outlet’s leaders say that the country’s government has pursued a harassment campaign against the news organization for years. Human rights and press freedom groups have expressed concerns over the state of civil liberties in the country since president Nayib Bukele took office in 2019.

OFFBEAT

Twitter adds more ‘government-funded’ labels to global news outlets (TechCrunch)

Twitter has added the “government-funded” label to other international news outlets, including the Australian Broadcasting Company and Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service, New Zealand’s public broadcaster RNZ, Sweden’s SR Ekot and SVT and Catalonia’s TV3.cat. Twitter has labeled the BBC as “publicly-funded,” a term that many public broadcasters prefer, after originally assigning it the same “government-funded” label.

SHAREABLE

New York high school journalists demand state expand press protections (The City)