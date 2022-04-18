Need to Know: April 18, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Local papers find hints of success with online subscriptions (The New York Times)

But did you know: Ken Doctor: 18 months after launching a local news company (in an Alden market), here’s what I’ve learned (Nieman Lab)

In just 18 months, Lookout Santa Cruz has produced about 2,000 originally reported stories for residents of Santa Cruz County, California. Publisher Ken Doctor estimates that at least three-quarters of those stories “covered people, controversies, or news that no one else had covered.” Lookout Santa Cruz, the first news outlet of Lookout Local, seeks to “make Santa Cruz County a better place for all who live here.” It’s part of Doctor’s larger mission to rebuild trusted news organizations in areas that lack sufficient journalism. With support from a dozen staff members and industry peers, Doctor has learned a number of lessons from the experience. Among them: a news business is a physical, retail business, a product is only as strong as the people who support it and communities want solutions. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Register for the News Leaders Association’s Journalism Unplugged (News Leaders Association); Register for Changing the Face of News (Twitter, @drewvigal); NAJA announces new Pacific Islander journalism scholarship with AAJA￼ (Native American Journalists Association)

API RESOURCES

Trust Tips: Reach out and listen to your audience (without an agenda) (Trusting News)

Newsroom workflows and routines often mean journalists don’t get to have interactions with their community unless they’re reporting a specific story. But one way journalists can understand audience perceptions (and also build trust with news consumers) is by setting aside time to have conversations with news consumers with the sole purpose of listening to them and hearing their perceptions of the news, writes Trusting News’ Mollie Muchna. Trusting News offers an interview guide for journalists to talk to people about their perceptions so they can better reach, reflect and be relevant to the communities they aim to serve.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The power of a pamphlet (Columbia Journalism Review)

In reporting on the environmental impact of a landfill in Bristol, Virginia, Sarah Wade and her editors devised a new way of distributing information: trifold pamphlets in community spaces for hard-to-reach audiences. Wade had started covering the landfill as a reporter for the Bristol Herald Courier, but stuck with the story after becoming a freelancer. One of her biggest pieces was published on the nonprofit news site Southerly, which then held a community listening session for affected residents. But not all residents who live near the landfill have internet access, and they “don’t necessarily have time to read huge stories that can explain every nook and cranny of what’s happening,” Southerly’s publisher and executive editor Lyndsey Gilpin told CJR fellow Karen Maniraho. The listening session resulted in the creation of a pamphlet that contains basic information about the history of the landfill, the chemicals it contains and where residents can direct complaints about it.

OFFSHORE

How Kanere reports on one of the biggest refugee camps on earth (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

In Kakuma, the site of a refugee camp in Northwest Kenya, a group of refugees dedicate their time to Kanere, an independent news outlet covering local issues affecting the camp’s 220,000 residents. “We focus on stories that might change something in a refugee’s life, whether that’s flooding, corruption allegations against aid agencies, documentation issues, a problem with the health system or a rise in suicides. Anything that can impact refugees’ lives is of interest to us,” Kanere’s editor Tolossa Asraf said in an interview with Laura Oliver. Kanere challenges the one-sided narrative of aid agencies, and provides an avenue for residents to “speak directly to the world,” said founding editor Qaabata Boru. To help overcome the challenges of reporting in a refugee camp, Kanere receives occasional grants and donations of equipment to sustain its operations.

OFFBEAT

How to ask whether an employee is happy at work (Harvard Business Review)

Research shows that 52% of exiting employees say their manager could have done something to prevent them from leaving. But through “stay conversations,” writes Christopher Littlefield, leaders can ensure that an employee is working under conditions that would encourage them to stay with a company. “One mistake leaders often make is assuming that because a team member isn’t complaining, they are happy at work,” Littlefield wrote. To prepare for this conversation, leaders must set the context by stating their intention for the check-in, asking open-ended questions about the employee’s work experience and then “authentically listening” to their concerns.

UP FOR DEBATE

Is it time for local newspapers to go all-local? (Substack, Dick Tofel)

One way local news outlets can deepen their coverage of local news would be to “get out of the business of distributing (and certainly of producing) national news themselves” writes Dick Tofel. “The resources thus freed up — money and space — could then be re-deployed to produce more of the local content that, in many communities, only they can provide,” said Tofel. This transformation will take time, as long-standing organizations and their readers adjust to local-only news. However, Tofel argues, scaling back on stories of national interest will help news organizations make their products “more distinctive and more compelling,” and “less duplicative” of the stories readers get elsewhere.

SHAREABLE

Why web accessibility matters to me (Source)