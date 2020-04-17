Need to Know: April 17, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Local TV news has typically fared better than other media — both financially and in terms of being trusted by audiences (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Ad sales are down 27% for local broadcast news stations (Poynter)

In what was supposed to be a “revenue bonanza” year for local TV news, many stations are taking a hit from coronavirus-related ad cancellations, reports Rick Edmonds. Big consolidation deals — such as Gray Television’s planned takeover of Tegna — are off the table for now. The National Association of Broadcasters is joining with newspaper lobbyists to call for a cut of the federal stimulus packages as stations wait for a saving grace in the fall — the huge political ad buys expected from presidential candidates in the lead-up to the November election.

+ Noted: Google Ad Manager waives fees for news outlets during COVID-19 (The Keyword); Facebook will steer users who interact with coronavirus misinformation to WHO (NBC News); American Journalism Project selects Sarabeth Berman as first-ever CEO (American Journalism Project); Creditors move to buy McClatchy for a price “well in excess” of $300 million, opening door to bidders interested in the whole company (McClatchy); Between a big sponsorship hit and extra costs, NPR faces a $16-25 million deficit, and is slashing costs in hopes of avoiding job cuts (Twitter, @benyt)

API UPDATE

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

Spain’s fact-checkers become a target, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has promoted health disinformation against the U.S., and The Washington Post FactChecker debunks the popular claim that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine treat COVID-19. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The coronavirus storytelling project launched to help struggling journalists (Oklahoma Watch)

A collaboration between three organizations, including the nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch, will channel aid directly to Oklahoma journalists who have been laid off or furloughed due to coronavirus. The Oklahoma-based Inasmuch Foundation will provide five $500 grants each week for the next four months for journalists to report a written or multimedia piece on the crisis, which will then be published by Oklahoma Watch as well as other news organizations.

+ Today at 12 p.m. ET: Learn how Richland Source, despite having no online events experience, produced 15 online community conversations in just three weeks (Crowdcast)

OFFSHORE

Pay disparity increased at six in 10 U.K. news media companies in 2019 (Press Gazette)

The U.K. government removed the requirement for companies to report their gender pay gaps for 2019 in an effort to help companies battling to stay afloat throughout the coronavirus lockdown. But of the 14 media companies that published their figures ahead of the April 4 deadline, 64% have seen their median pay gap grow — with men getting paid more than women at all companies — compared to 2018’s figures.

OFFBEAT

‘Don’t romanticize your work’ and other strategies for coping with the emotional toll of covering COVID-19 (GroundTruth Project)

A common coping mechanism for journalists covering difficult topics is to idealize their work — but that strategy could backfire. Romanticizing your work and “glorifying” your immersion in other people’s struggles is a “risk because there’s so much external validation and legitimacy to be derived from it,” writes Cynthya Gluck. It could also cause you to ignore the signs of burnout and skip opportunities for self-care.

UP FOR DEBATE

More news outlets are bailing on Trump’s coronavirus briefings (Washington Post)

News outlets from major broadcasters to newspapers have been rethinking their decisions to air or live-stream President Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings in full, complaining of the lack of newsworthiness, the president’s tendency to offer false or misleading information, or his increasing politicization of the updates. Many also refuse to cover the moments when the president abuses the news media. “I decided in consultation with my bosses that our default position ought to be: Don’t take the feed, monitor it closely and when we deemed something newsworthy, cut back in,” said Daniel Klaidman, editor in chief of Yahoo News.

SHAREABLE

Some newsrooms are planning remote internships (Open News)

The list of news outlets that are cancelling their summer internships is growing, but there are a handful that are planning to bring interns on remotely or are finding other creative ways to help. Managers can still give students training and connections, even if it’s scaled back, writes Sisi Wei. “You can offer a mentorship program, or more informally, provide a way for college students to regularly get digital coffee with members of your staff,” she suggests. Managers can also offer students recommendation letters or advice about how to list being selected as an intern as an honor on their resume. And now that distributed newsrooms may be the way of the future, getting set up for digital internships could put your newsroom ahead of the curve, Wei adds.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Political reporters (and candidates) have been grounded by the pandemic. What does that mean for the 2020 campaign? (New York Times)

+ “There’s still a huge lack of widespread daily coverage focused on the ways in which the disease and pandemic are disproportionately impacting the black community”: A Q&A with journalist Patrice Peck on her newsletter, Coronavirus News For Black Folks (Nieman Lab)