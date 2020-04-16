Need to Know: April 16, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Publishers saw huge gains in online traffic in March as coronavirus disrupted life in the U.S. (New York Times)

But did you know: The coronavirus traffic bump to news sites is pretty much over already (Nieman Lab)

Last month’s striking surge in traffic to news sites has leveled out, now resembling that of a busy news week, writes Joshua Benton. “Coronavirus fatigue” has set in as audiences reach “saturation point,” a pattern the media has seen before with subjects like President Trump and climate change. “Sustained attention is hard to maintain over time, no matter how objectively important a topic might be,” writes Benton. “Figuring out how to maintain that interest — and to spark more of it when necessary — will be an important challenge not only for the news business, but for society at large.”

+ Noted: Newsletter and podcasting ad revenue is up for some publishers (Digiday); Columbia Journalism School launches paid internship program and reporting grants to support students graduating amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Columbia University); Advance Local announces pay cuts, furloughs and 401(k) matching suspensions in response to the coronavirus (Poynter); Amazon slashes commission rates for program that gives publishers a cut of sales (CNBC)

API UPDATE

API provides listening fellows free access to remote engagement tools via ReachNC

To support its community listening fellows and their newsrooms during the coronavirus pandemic, API will cover the costs for fellows to access the listening and engagement tool suite, Reach. An initiative of the nonprofit EducationNC, Reach allows newsrooms to engage communities in conversation through traditional survey formats, SMS, chatbots, and other question types. API fellows will have free access to the tool for up to six months.

+ Earlier: API’s Community Listening Fellowship, launched in July 2019, pairs 10 journalists with expert advisors to help them start more journalism from a place of listening

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to ask for donations to your news outlet (Local Media Association)

Asking for donations is a new world for many publishers — one that they must figure out how to navigate, and quickly. Through the COVID-19 Local News Fund, an initiative that helps local news outlets solicit tax-deductible donations to support their coverage of the crisis, the Daily Hampshire Gazette has raised over $22,000 in under a week. Its campaign has been driven primarily through direct appeals to readers from the publisher, Michael Moses, on multiple platforms. The Gazette also ran a thank-you ad featuring some of the personal notes of support from those who donated. “Communicate with readers directly, with honesty, and passion,” Moses advises. “This has been a great experience and is reminding me everyday, why we do what we do.”

+ Related: How WBUR raised $1 million in 13 hours with a pledge drive rethought for pandemic times (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

BuzzFeed puts its Germany business up for sale, signaling curtailed international ambitions (Digiday)

BuzzFeed is quitting the German market after six years, after pulling out of two other major European markets, Spain and France. It still has operations in the U.K. “The sale is a sign of the unpredictable times,” writes Lucinda Southern. “BuzzFeed attracts ample interest as a bellwether for the health of venture capital-funded digital media.”

OFFBEAT

‘Vote and Die’: Covering voter suppression during the coronavirus pandemic (Nieman Reports)

COVID-19 will dramatically alter the mechanics of the national election. Journalists need to be prepared for a wave of pandemic-related disinformation aimed at suppressing voting and delegitimizing election results. One thing journalists could do is forge closer connections with civil society organizations that are taking on voting rights as a central issue during the pandemic, write Brian Friedberg, Gabrielle Lim and Joan Donovan. “Due to COVID-19 and the ensuing economic crisis, covering elections will require the collaboration of civil society, state agencies, social media companies, and news organizations.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalism is an essential service during the pandemic. We must fund it like one. (Democracy Fund)

The federal stimulus bill provided $75 million for public radio and TV stations, but that doesn’t come close to the level of assistance needed by independent local news outlets to continue operating in the time of coronavirus. Local funders must fill the gap, write Teresa Gorman and Christine Schmidt. They can do so by providing general operating dollars to local news outlets, contributing to joint funds at the municipal, state or national level, including community information needs and local newsrooms in disaster response and recovery funds, and paying for advertising in local news outlets.

SHAREABLE

Local news on your cord-cutter video service? A company with a Colorado connection wants to try it. (The Colorado Independent)

A Colorado-based TV production company is working to bring local news to subscription video on demand. Todd Landfried, CEO of NewsMediaLLC, says he wants to create a network of TV news bureaus in each state that focuses on serious public service journalism — think “60 Minutes” meets “VICE News Tonight,” but reporting at the state level — and sell it to a Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or another interested SVOD service. “There is no program on any SVOD platform that offers original news of any level,” said Landfried. “I am convinced news is going there anyway. It has to.”

+ Bloomberg News killed investigation, fired reporter, then sought to silence his wife (NPR)