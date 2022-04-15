Need to Know: April 15, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

News outlets continue to evolve in terms of focusing their time, efforts and revenue. Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the country, has eliminated one day of print from 136 of its newspapers, with another 50 making the switch by June. Meanwhile, The New York Times is expanding its Spanish newsletter, El Times, to three editions per week, including Sunday. And Quartz has announced that it is dropping its paywall, and making most of its journalism free. Meanwhile, feminist outlet Bitch Media and food publication The Counter both announced that they are folding. (The Washington Post, The New York Times, Quartz, Bitch Media, The Counter)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

The Texas Tribune, trying to be less “Austin-centric,” will expand into regional coverage. The nonprofit is hiring its first reporters outside of major metropolitan areas, as well as a regional editor to oversee their coverage. (Nieman Lab)

The Washington Post Guild releases survey of pay, diversity and retention at the paper. The report found that there is still a pay gap between male and female employees, and that 1 out of 3 newsroom staffers to leave in 2020 were Black. (The Washington Post Guild)

“Birtherism” to the “Big Lie”: Inside Obama’s fight to counter disinformation. Advisers say former President Obama is fascinated by the topic, and hopes that he can use his own experiences battling conspiracy theories to help social media platforms curb the spread of disinformation. (CNN)

NEW FROM API

Moving on from ‘the way it’s always been done’ to reach new audiences

Publishers are constantly looking for ways to reach new readers. That was the premise of a recent months-long cohort hosted by API’s Metrics for News, which brought together publishers from around the world to think about how to use data-driven strategies to engage new audiences. In its quest to better serve readers between the ages of 25 and 44, the Chattanooga Times Free Press embarked on two mini experiments to shake up its event and entertainment coverage — especially its coverage of a quirky, annual community event. What it learned from this new coverage surprised them and is leading them to try new ways, including community partnerships and events, to directly engage with these younger readers.

Polarization, journalism and the ‘pictures in our heads’: A Q&A with Yanna Krupnikov

Journalists contend with left-right divisions and polarized audiences every day. But what if that framing oversimplifies it? API’s Kevin Loker spoke with Yanna Krupnikov, a professor of political science at Stony Brook University about what she calls the “other divide” — the gulf between people who are deeply involved in politics and those who aren’t. In a book she co-authored with John Barry Ryan on this topic, and in our interview with her, she talks about the implications of this other divide for journalists — what it means for how they might interview people, frame stories, and present facts. The piece is the fourth in a API series of interviews with experts who study polarization or work to bridge political and cultural divisions, with a particular focus on how journalism can help overcome these splits, or at least avoid feeding into them.

FOR THE WEEKEND

