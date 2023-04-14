Need to Know: April 14, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

After Twitter labeled PBS and NPR as “government-funded news outlets” — a description that the public media outlets say is misleading — both organizations have stopped using the social platform. At one point, NPR was labeled as “state-affiliated media,” a term created for government-run propaganda news outlets in autocratic countries. After the BBC objected to the “government-funded” label, owner Elon Musk said he would change it to “publicly funded.” On the other side of the world, Twitter has apparently restricted a tweet about India’s Home Minister everywhere in the world as a response to demands from the Indian government. (Axios, BBC, The Hindu)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Personalized subscriber onboarding results in higher engagement, retention for Washington Post. The three key guiding principles for the onboarding process are being subscriber-centric, remaining relevant and ensuring consistent messaging across platforms. (INMA)

ChatGPT is making up fake Guardian articles. Here’s how we’re responding. The publisher is creating a working group to learn how it can use generative AI — and how generative AI is impacting journalism. (The Guardian)

Student reporters are filling a crucial gap in state government coverage. University-led statehouse coverage has expanded, and more than 10% of statehouse reporters are students. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

How customer service can build trust and engagement with audiences

Customer service representatives are on the front lines of audience engagement — audience members typically have far more contact with them than they do with journalists. In this report, we look at ways customer service can build audiences’ trust in your journalism, as well as how to tackle common problems with customer service departments at local news organizations.

News Take podcast: How API is inspiring cultural transformation in news media (News/Media Alliance)

API’s Sam Ragland and Elite Truong sat down with Rebecca Frank, News/Media Alliance’s VP of research and insights, to discuss how publishers can cultivate real cultural transformation. They talk about API’s DEIB work, promoting and fostering a sustainable news organization from the inside out and encouraging a culture of experimentation in the newsroom. Listen here.

Trust tip: Carve out time for community ‘exploration days’ (Trusting News)

If local journalists want to create content that’s reflective of and resonates with their audience, it’s important they’re connected with their communities. But unfortunately, busy newsroom routines don’t always allow for space to simply plug in with your community. Elvia Verdugo, a reporter for This is Tucson, is experimenting with an idea her team calls “exploration days.” Once a month, she takes most of a workday to go somewhere in the community she’s not super familiar with and connect – without pressure to find sources, stories, or to meet any sort of content quota. We think an opportunity to deepen your relationship with your community is worth that level of investment.

SPECIAL EDITION: Reimagining local opinion journalism

Be clear about the mission of your opinion section

Many people have a picture of what to expect when reading an opinion section, but the structures and practices we’ve had for opinion journalism today don’t have to be the structures and practices we continue to use. We can stop doing things. We can intentionally start doing others.

Consider your mission statement for opinion. Do you have one? How narrow or big is it? Does it fit a need in today’s information environment? Does what you do point to it well? A clear mission is like a North Star — it can ground you in how you decide to structure your opinion section and what content you choose to include or leave out.

+ Check out Trusting News’ guide on how to explain your mission.

+ Annafi Wahed, co-founder and CEO of The Flip Side — a newsletter that highlights multiple viewpoints on a chosen topic — argues clear missions can also help you gain audience revenue for an opinion-focused product:

+ The Coloradoan partners with public deliberation experts at a local university to reimagine its opinion section, inviting residents to share their views on local matters in a structured way.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Three years later, Covid-19 is still a health threat. Journalism needs to reflect that (Nieman Reports)

+ A.I. can have my old job at Buzzfeed (Slate)

+ Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on Hammer and Hope, the magazine picking up from the 2020 protests (Columbia Journalism Review)