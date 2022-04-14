Need to Know: April 14, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Report for America will attack news deserts in rural areas (Poynter)

But did you know: The Texas Tribune, trying to be less “Austin-centric,” will expand into regional coverage (Nieman Lab)

In an effort to cover more of Texas outside of Austin and the big cities, the nonprofit Texas Tribune is hiring reporters all around the state, as well as a regional editor to oversee the coverage. Editor-in-chief Sewell Chan says that the outlet wants to ensure that it’s getting a diversity of perspectives; this is the first time it will have reporters outside of major metropolitan areas. Chan says part of the challenge now will be retaining the outlet’s “cohesion and identity,” which has focused primarily on statewide politics and policy. Another is ensuring that the reporters feel as supported as those working in the outlet’s Austin newsroom. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: News Media Alliance and Association of Magazine Media have tentatively agreed to merge (Poynter; Note: API is a nonprofit educational affiliate of NMA); The Recount debuts streaming news show on Twitch (Digiday); The Markup appoints former Reuters EIC Stephen J. Adler as interim editor-in-chief (The Markup); Media outlets file suit over Va. Gov. Youngkin’s teacher tip line (The Washington Post); Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter (CNN)

API RESOURCES

How the Minneapolis Star Tribune flipped its production workflow to better meet audience needs (Better News)

Print-first workflows can be limiting. This recent Better News piece explores how newsroom leaders at the Minneapolis Star Tribune embraced an audience-first philosophy by addressing their own internal processes. The paper set out on a two-year effort to meet a clear objective: Flip the workflow so that the digital content management system became the primary platform used to write and edit stories, rather than using a print platform for digital needs. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program, and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Washington Post Guild releases survey on pay, diversity and retention (The Washington Post Guild)

The Washington Post Guild has released a report on the breakdown of compensation at the newspaper, as well as using demographic data to explore diversity and retention. The survey found that women and people of color are still paid less than their white and male colleagues; the median salary for women was 13% lower than for men. Retaining people of color remains a challenge; 1 in 3 employees who left the newsroom in 2020 were Black. The report also found that the Post “operates with systems that create and perpetuate inequalities” that have caused employees “to feel disenfranchised, undervalued and forced to leave.”

OFFSHORE

Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history (Nieman Lab)

Last month, Mexican journalists Dardo Neubauer and Laura Sánchez Ley launched Archivero, an organization focused on requesting public records and thus declassifying them. The goal is to provide context for both current events and old, unsolved crimes, and to discover story ideas. The program is currently self-funded, though they offer training on government transparency laws in both Mexico and the U.S. They began by asking social media followers to suggest documents they should request; every week, they host a Twitter space to discuss public records cases related to politics.

OFFBEAT

Substack’s growth spurt brings growing pains (The New York Times)

Substack is less than five years old, but the newsletter platform is already “no longer a wunderkind but a company facing a host of challenges,” writes Tiffany Hsu. The company faces new competition while also dealing with an exodus of writers, some of whom left due to disagreements over content moderation. And the newsletter market overall may be seeing a drop, as consumers who subscribed during the pandemic may spend less time in their inboxes. The platform is still benefiting from massive growth — its number of paying subscribers jumped from 50,000 in mid-2019 to more than a million late last year — and is now moving beyond newsletters, with the goal of helping users create multimedia brands.

+ TikTok created an alternate universe just for Russia (The Washington Post)

UP FOR DEBATE

Opinion journalism Is broken (Dame Magazine)

Newspapers should stand as a source of clarity in an increasingly chaotic information world, but often, they contribute to misinformation, argues Parker Molloy. Citing examples from Newsweek and The New York Times, Molloy argues that columns and op-eds are allowed to spread disinformation under the guise of “opinion” pieces, boosting conspiracy theories into the mainstream. She also argues that the lack of clear labeling to differentiate opinion and news pieces is particularly problematic on social media. “Good opinion writing shouldn’t take away from the strength of a media outlet’s reporting,” Molloy writes.

SHAREABLE

Talking about climate change is depressing. Does it have to be? (BuzzFeed News)