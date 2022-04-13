Need to Know: April 13, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Is 24/7 digital and Sunday-only print the future for local news? (Medill Local News Initiative)

But did you know: Newspapers keep eliminating print days. They say it’s for the best. (The Washington Post)

Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper chain, has eliminated one day of print at 136 of its newspapers, with another 50 doing so this summer, writes Elahe Izadi. Executives say that rising costs and a shortage of drivers has made delivering print newspapers difficult. Gannett is mostly cutting Saturday papers, “the least profitable, smallest ad paper of the week,” according to industry analyst Doug Arthur. When fewer people subscribe to print papers, it becomes more expensive to distribute them; many newspapers have sold their printing presses and moved printing far away, making early editions out of date.

+ Noted: Washington Post contributor arrested in Moscow after criticizing Putin (The Washington Post); American Journalism Project offers guide to help news organizations, place-based foundations and local leaders develop their own community ambassador programs (Twitter, @journalismProj); Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war on TV hired by German outlet (The Washington Post); Bitch Media will cease all operations in June (Bitch Media)

Journalism can be a force for good in a polarized world (Medium, Trusting News)

For several months, Trusting News has been asking some big questions about how journalists can be part of the solution to fractured, polarized communities. With its Pluralism Network, Trusting News is testing strategies and building knowledge, and is getting ready to test out more ideas with newsroom partners. With funding from New Pluralists and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, the next phase of pluralism projects will be launched soon. Apply for the Pluralism Network here.

Alongside a subscriber-only investigation on eviction, USA Today publishes a free graphic novel (Nieman Lab)

Last year, USA Today ran an article, behind its subscriber paywall, about inequity in evictions in Washington State. Along with that article, there was an unpaywalled “tip sheet” in English and Spanish, and a free graphic novel, written by reporter Romina Ruiz-Goiriena. Unlike the 4,000-word article, the graphic novel is meant to “tell the story as fast as an eviction typically happens,” says Ruiz-Goiriena. The graphic novel is structured as a “choose-your-own-adventure” story to help readers understand the difficulties of someone facing eviction. Ruiz-Goiriena says she hopes the graphic novel will reach people who don’t otherwise read USA Today.

Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in Australia’s election campaign (The Conversation)

Ahead of a federal election in May, Australia’s The Conversation is committed to focusing more on policy than people. Misha Ketchell, the outlet’s editor and executive director, writes that the 2019 election saw more focus on the personalities of the two candidates for prime minister than on their parties’ policies. Ketchell argues that these elections are one of the few times when Australian voters have a chance to influence the government’s policy agenda. Citing Jay Rosen’s influence, Ketchell writes that The Conversation is setting a “citizens’ policy agenda” that will focus on the problems in citizens’ lives and “evidence-based solutions that the experts think could actually work.”

Snapchat partners with 40+ newsrooms on new automated product (Axios)

Snapchat is making it easier for news publishers, particularly small outlets, to upload their content in real time as news breaks. More than 40 publishers will soon begin using Dynamic Stories, a new feature that allows them to publish to Snapchat via an RSS feed, reports Sara Fischer. For now, the stories won’t feature video, but Snapchat says they may in the future. The platform will sell vertical video ads on the new product and share revenue with publishers. The content will be featured on Snapchat’s curated platform Discover, as well as on users’ feeds and in the “Happening Now” section.

In a vulnerable media economy, journalists are demanding ownership of their work (Poynter)

In general, anything produced by journalists is “work-for-hire,” meaning that their employer owns the rights to it. But in an unstable media market, more journalists are looking to own the properties they create, particularly personality-driven, ongoing intellectual property like podcasts. “[I]n an industry with so little stability, journalists must invest — and own — the work on which they created their reputations,” writes Alex Sujong Laughlin. And as more newsrooms sell IP to studios to produce films and television, staffers are demanding money for the derivative use of their work.

Yet again, newsrooms aren’t showing up to the industry’s largest diversity survey (Nieman Lab)

Since 1978, the News Leaders Association (and its precursor, the American Society of News Editors) have conducted a study of newsroom diversity in the U.S. Response rates for the survey have dropped dramatically over the years and this year, only 303 out of thousands of newsrooms participated. None of the steps taken to improve response rates — taking a two-year “pause,” pushing back participation deadlines — helped, nor did the 2020 “reckoning” around race in media. Meredith Clark, the survey’s lead researcher, said that this survey cannot work if it relies on “goodwill” from newsroom leaders.

