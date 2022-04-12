Need to Know: April 12, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans agree misinformation is a problem (Associated Press)

But did you know: ‘Birtherism’ to the ‘Big Lie’: Inside Obama’s fight to counter disinformation (CNN)

Former President Obama is “throwing himself into the fight against disinformation,” write Dan Merica and Donie O’Sullivan. After living through the “birther” conspiracy theory, Obama is reportedly fascinated by the spread of disinformation, and has held meetings with government and private officials to discuss the matter. Obama spoke last week about how conspiracy theories, like the “death panels” lie spread about the Affordable Care Act, are a result of “truth decay.” Advisers say that he is concerned that the spread of misinformation will cause voters to become nihilistic and simply tune out all politics and news.

API UPDATE

Polarization, journalism and the ‘pictures in our heads’: A Q&A with Yanna Krupnikov

Journalists contend with left-right divisions and polarized audiences every day. But what if that framing oversimplifies it? API’s Kevin Loker spoke with Yanna Krupnikov, a professor of political science at Stony Brook University about what she calls the “other divide” – the gulf between people who are deeply involved in politics and those who aren’t. In a book she co-authored with John Barry Ryan on this topic, and in our interview with her, she talks about the implications of this other divide for journalists – what it means for how they might interview people, frame stories, and present facts. The piece is the fourth in a API series of interviews with experts who study polarization or work to bridge political and cultural divisions, with a particular focus on how journalism can help overcome these splits, or at least avoid feeding into them.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How we incorporated audience needs in redesigning our newsletter (Medium, Documented)

Shortly after Fisayo Okare began writing the Early Arrival, daily newsletter for Documented, she reached out to readers to find out what kind of news they needed from the immigration-focused news organization, what they liked about the newsletter, and what they thought could be improved. Okare and the team discovered that many of their readers are professionals in the immigration space who read the newsletter for work; this guided their thought process in making the newsletter quicker to skim. They also doubled down on their local efforts, focusing mostly on stories about New York City and providing information about local events and rallies.

OFFSHORE

All-female newsroom launched in Somalia to widen media’s scope (The Guardian)

Bilan, a six-person team of multimedia journalists, recently became the first all-female media organization in Somalia. The team plans to produce content about gendered violence as well as women in politics and business. Staffers say that abuse of female journalists is common in traditional media organizations in the country. Bilan, which means “bright and clear” in Somali, was funded by the United Nations Development Program; along with producing content, it will offer internships to female journalism students in Mogadishu.

OFFBEAT

Meet the 1,300 volunteers are racing to back up Ukraine’s digital archives (The Washington Post)

As servers in Ukraine go down due to a combination of Russian shelling, power outages and cyberattacks, an international group of volunteers is working to preserve the digital archives of the country. Digital archives — everything from poems and songs to census data and basket-weaving techniques — are being scraped and uploaded to rented server space outside of Ukraine. As part of Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online, more than 1,300 librarians, historians, teachers and children are working on the effort. So far, the group has preserved 25 terabytes of data.

UP FOR DEBATE

Big Tech isn’t stealing news publishers’ content. It’s stealing their money. (Medium, Cory Doctorow)

As more governments move to copy Australia’s law requiring tech companies to pay news organizations for featuring their work, Cory Doctorow argues that these “snippet taxes” will only increase consolidations in media and tech and make it harder for people to easily discuss the news. Doctorow argues that by taxing tech companies for using “snippets” of news articles — which would otherwise be allowed under a country’s Fair Use doctrine — makes it harder for people to analyze and criticize news outlets. Instead, he writes, governments should crack down on fraud and collusion in ad tech, which has consolidated an entire market and made it impossible for news publishers to make money from their content.

SHAREABLE

As climate change intensifies extreme weather, local newspapers see a bright future in meteorology (Nieman Lab)

Local newspapers are seeing an opportunity to build trust in their coverage of increasingly extreme weather events, writes Laura Hazard Owen. Local television and weather apps can provide much of the simple “bring an umbrella” data, but newspapers can provide deeper, science-backed reportingon weather and its effects. For some papers, like the San Francisco Chronicle, that means focusing on the hyperlocal issues of a city or region, such as wildfires and resulting air quality issues. At The Washington Post, the Capital Weather Gang, has drawn an international audience. “Extreme weather events really scale,” said The Post’s Jason Samenow.