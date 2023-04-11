Need to Know: April 11, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Musk’s feud with the media takes a toll on Twitter (Axios)

But did you know: Why Elon Musk contends Twitter can disrupt the media business (The Wall Street Journal)

Over the last few days, Elon Musk removed the New York Times’ verification badge, labeled NPR and BBC as government-funded media and limited how Substack can integrate with Twitter. These actions are the latest ways Musk is pivoting Twitter against the media — with the goal of being the preferred source of news over media outlets. Indeed, last week Twitter ranked as the top free news app in Apple’s App Store, but Musk’s war on Twitter’s top media accounts may not bode well for the ongoing engagement of its biggest asset — its users.

API UPDATE

How customer service can build trust and engagement with audiences

Customer service representatives are on the front lines of audience engagement — audience members typically have far more contact with them than they do with journalists. In this report, we look at ways customer service can build audiences’ trust in your journalism, as well as how to tackle common problems with customer service departments at local news organizations.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

How WIRED will use generative AI tools (WIRED)

WIRED wants to be on the front lines of exploring AI while being ethical and appropriately circumspect. It has outlined different types of artificial intelligence tools and how it will — and won’t — use them.

“A thoughtful and transparent commitment from WIRED on how they’ll use generative AI in their work. As local newsrooms consider the opportunities that ChatGPT and other emerging technologies give them, even behind the scenes in brainstorming sessions, this is a great way to maintain readers’ trust in your coverage, particularly in light of the snafus we’ll likely continue seeing.” — Elite Truong, API VP of product strategy

TRY THIS AT HOME

Student reporters are filling a crucial gap in state government coverage (Nieman Lab)

Having a dedicated statehouse reporter is becoming more of a luxury as local newsrooms shrink or shutter — the number of full-time statehouse journalists has fallen by 6% since 2014. In that gap, university-led statehouse coverage has expanded, and more than 10% of statehouse reporters are students. Richard Watts writes that more than 120 statehouse reporting programs all over the country partner with veteran journalists who assign, edit and vet student work, which is then shared with media platforms across the state free of charge. Students have broken stories and brought about change with their reporting, while expanding government coverage throughout the states.

OFFSHORE

How Putin criminalized journalism in Russia (The New Yorker)

In 2012, Russia broadened its definition of espionage to include gathering information for foreign organizations it deemed threatening. The change has resulted in Russian journalists, academics and ordinary people being charged with high treason — cases which are usually classified and held in closed court. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is the first foreign journalist to be charged with espionage and high treason, and his case seems to follow the closed access hallmarks of Russian cases. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and foreign journalists alike fled Moscow — and are hesitant to return.

OFFBEAT

Biden’s digital strategy: an army of influencers (Axios)

In a bid to reach audiences who don’t follow political news on social media — specifically Instagram and TikTok — President Biden’s digital strategy team is connecting with influencers to cover the White House. Plans include a dedicated physical and virtual briefing space for influencers, which will give them more consistent access to the president. The White House is specifically targeting influencers with local audiences who could cover Biden if he comes to their area.

SHAREABLE

Trans and gender-fluid kids are under attack. How can we tell their stories without furthering harm? (Poynter)

As a record number of anti-trans legislation has been introduced across the country, journalists must find the balance of telling the stories of those affected by the bills without putting them in harm’s way — especially when reporting on minors. Nora Neus writes that offering anonymity both protects gender-fluid kids who want to tell their stories and makes them more likely to consent to an interview — many don’t know that anonymity or partial anonymity is on the table and believe they have to risk their safety to speak out.