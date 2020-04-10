Need to Know: April 10, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: News attention spikes, but attitudes toward the media are unchanged (Gallup)

But did you know: During COVID-19 pandemic, some communities lack local news coverage (Brookings Institution)

COVID-19 is weakening news organizations during a time when journalism is essential, but many affected communities already lack healthy local journalism. By Monday, half of the nearly 2,500 counties that had reported cases were in news deserts, which Brookings defines as areas with one or no local newspapers. Almost 60 percent of affected counties don’t have a daily newspaper. About 70 percent of the counties in the United States without a newspaper are in rural areas, where the coronavirus is beginning to spread.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Tribune Publishing cuts salaries of $67,000 or more, including the CEO’s (Poynter); McClatchy furloughs more than 115, lays off four executives and slashes executive compensation (CNN); Mort Drucker, master of the Mad magazine caricature, is dead at 91 (New York Times)

API UPDATE

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

A game of “Truth or Dare the Platform,” how repressive regimes co-opted the term “fake news” and why WhatsApp made changes to its message forwarding. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

What is HIPAA and how does it affect our understanding of the coronavirus? (Poynter)

A few weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would not identify the nursing homes that residents who tested positive for COVID-19. He appeared to be relying on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s health privacy law that has been used to deny journalists basic information about health departments, hospitals and nursing homes even before the pandemic. Under HIPAA, health care providers can’t release information that would make it possible to identify a patient, meaning the law doesn’t block journalists from receiving de-identified data or records that remove that information.

OFFSHORE

Google ordered to pay for news in French antitrust crackdown (Bloomberg)

French regulators ordered Google to compensate news outlets for showing snippets of their articles, which the tech company has done for years. Under France’s new copyright law, the search engine will retroactively owe publishers for article snippets used since last October. In Europe, publishers attribute billions of euros in lost advertising revenue to Google. Data from 32 publications shows that search engines, including Google, led to 26 to 90 percent of traffic, giving them “no other choice than to comply with Google’s display policy” prior to the copyright law change.

+ Four UK journalists started a Slack channel to support freelancers during the pandemic (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFBEAT

How Parents.com is pivoting its digital strategy to serve readers in a time of crisis (Digital Content Next)

Usually, Parents.com borrows health content from its sister site, but the widespread impacts of COVID-19 on parenting and child care called for a different approach. The news site examined search trends to create a content strategy that directly addresses their audience’s needs during the pandemic. The result was a coronavirus guide for parents and other resources to help people navigate things like talking about COVID-19 with their children. Executive Editor Julia Dennison started a daily video blog that deals with juggling child care and working from home, and the team is also working to find entertaining and heartwarming stories that help people feel positive.

+ Tactics to keep your work and personal time separate (and more focused) while working from home (Harvard Business Review)

UP FOR DEBATE

What role should newsrooms play in debunking COVID-19 misinformation? (Nieman Reports)

During a recent Pew Research Center survey, 39% of Fox News viewers said they believe the false notion that the coronavirus came from a lab. Claire Wardle of First Draft News writes that newsrooms should collectively respond to dangerous COVID-19 rumors, citing collaborations that simultaneously debunked falsehoods, causing conspiracy theories to lose traction. She says that journalism schools should instruct students on how to debunk information responsibly and avoid headlines that can amplify false information.

SHAREABLE

How sports radio hosts became America’s grief counselors (The Ringer)

With sports canceled indefinitely, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has shifted to a new role as almost every segment of his show is now devoted to the coronavirus. On the air, Finebaum hasn’t concealed the possibility that the college football season could be canceled, and he hasn’t shied away from criticizing governors who dragged their feet on issuing stay-at-home orders. The host told The Ringer: “I don’t really feel comfortable just talking about sports. … To me, that doesn’t seem particularly important at the moment. What’s important is dealing with this every single day.”

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How health journalists are taking on “the all-consuming” coronavirus while working from home and trying to stay safe: “We tear up the playbook,” Bloomberg News health team leader Drew Armstrong said. (CNN)

+ Mel Magazine is owned by Dollar Shave Club, but the site has “never been there to push razors” (Digiday)