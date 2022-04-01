Need to Know: April 1, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, The Washington Post reported that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, had hired a Republican strategy firm to denigrate TikTok in the media. Local news outlets were also targeted in the campaign against TikTok; the firm used local reporters to amplify their false claims about the platform. Meanwhile, Facebook is also facing new moderation challenges regarding the war in Ukraine, and The Verge reports that a bug on the platform has been pushing misinformation onto its news feed for the past six months. (The Washington Post, Nieman Lab, Boing Boing, The New York Times, The Verge)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Cross-field collaboration: How and why journalists and civil society organizations around the world are working together. Journalism outlets are seeking to have more direct impact, while civil society groups benefit from the increase in audience. (Medium, The Center for Cooperative Media)

Small local newsrooms have been slow to adopt artificial intelligence. A lack of resources, time and training have made it difficult for local outlets to take advantage of AI. But experts say investing in these tools and skills now will save money and time in the long run. (Medill Local News Initiative)

How to produce and measure impact on your journalism. Think about the goal of the story, then focus on how to turn an impact measurement into a numerical value. Work on strategies for measuring impact before, during and after the story runs. (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Track the diversity of your sources with Source Matters — an easy automated tool from API

Source Matters allows newsrooms to easily track source demographics to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms (particularly those in public media) have begun tracking their source diversity, but many are still doing it by hand. Automating this process not only speeds it up, it leads to more accurate data and actionable insights. For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

+ Going to ISO J2022? Say hi to API’s Amy Kovac-Ashley, EVP & Chief of News Transformation, who will be at the International Symposium on Online Journalism. Here’s what she plans to follow. (Twitter, @terabithia4)

+ After 25 years, Brewster Kahle and the Internet Archive are still working to democratize knowledge. (Nieman Lab)

+ Lights. Camera. Crime: How a Philly-born brand of TV news harmed Black America. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

+ How three women journalist leaders channeled legacy newsroom experiences into creating healthier nonprofit organizations (Medium, INNsights)

+ Building a mission-based news site: Premesh Chandran on his success at Malaysian outlet Malaysiakini (Reuters Institute)