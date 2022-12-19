Need to Know: API Year in Review

Note from the editor: Hi there, Lilly here. This is our final look at how API has supported news organizations in 2022 — thanks for following along!

The media industry has weathered so many challenges this year — some that were new and unexpected, and some that have been brewing for a while. But there is a lot to be hopeful for in 2023. During my time at API, it’s been so inspiring to witness the passion and dedication surrounding innovation in journalism from both my colleagues and news organizations across the country, especially at the local level. I know that passion will fuel our work in 2023.

Some of my colleagues also shared what makes them hopeful about journalism in the new year — read what they said at the end of the newsletter.

Happy holidays from all of us at API!

API offers two products that help news organizations serve their communities more sustainably:

Metrics for News is an analytics tool that pulls data from a news organization’s analytics services and social media platforms into one place, identifying patterns that show how to better engage, monetize and serve audiences.

In 2022, API’s Product Team enhanced the stability and security of both products. Across both Metrics for News and Source Matters, API offered product support, training and programming to 3,414 journalists, including 1,193 new journalists in 2022.

We are proud of all the work our Metrics for News clients have achieved this year, and we were excited to welcome new partners in 2022, including Africa Check, the Bend Bulletin, City Limits, The Conversation Africa, El Pais, Forum Communications (Duluth News-Tribune, Grand Forks Herald, InForum) and Le Monde.

Here are some success stories:

Crain Communications, which has 10 newsrooms using Metrics for News, embarked on a major realignment of their audience metrics by standardizing audiences and topics across all properties so they could easily see what engaged readers across all of their newsrooms. We’re looking forward to learning from them in 2023.

which has 10 newsrooms using Metrics for News, embarked on a major realignment of their audience metrics by standardizing audiences and topics across all properties so they could easily see what engaged readers across all of their newsrooms. We’re looking forward to learning from them in 2023. The Arizona Daily Star used community surveys and Metrics for News to learn which topics the highest-rated and engaging topics included news you can use.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reached younger audiences this year by better tracking age demographics and the stories that engaged them .

. Automotive News increased engagement by 23% with key audience segments by reaching them in live events and answering questions live on LinkedIn.

This year, Source Matters won first place as the Best New Digital Product and second place for Best Internal Data Dashboards and Reports at the INMA Global Media Awards competition. The team is excited to onboard 12 new clients in 2023 and share more insights and case studies with the industry.

If you are interested in broadening source diversity in the coming year, here are some of the lessons from Source Matters newsrooms:

Ask sources for their email addresses to collect source diversity data after a breaking news event or live event if there’s no time during the event itself.

Consider talking to couples at live events to double the chances of getting new sources.

Use source diversity data to identify personal biases: One reporter in Oklahoma noticed she talks mostly to senior citizens and not enough younger people. She made it a personal goal to get out to more events to nurture new relationships and to beef up her skills, as well as her presence on social media.

Trusting News, a project of API and the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, trains and coaches newsrooms to do the work of earning trust day to day through writing, small group teaching, one-on-one coaching, webinar training and more. Here’s a snapshot of what they accomplished in 2022.

If newsrooms want to provide accurate, nuanced coverage of their complex communities, they need to start by looking at their own blind spots and building a culture of honesty and transparency. That’s why Trusting News launched its Dimensions of Difference online guide and workshops , to help newsrooms have better conversations about their staff’s values, perspectives and assumptions.

, to help newsrooms have better conversations about their staff’s values, perspectives and assumptions. As part of the Road to Pluralism initiative, Trusting News worked with newsrooms to explore what it means for journalists to be found credible by people across experiences and political views. The team built an array of resources around depolarizing coverage and understanding people who don’t trust the news.

around depolarizing coverage and understanding people who don’t trust the news. The team coached newsroom partners, taught a class on earning trust with communities of color and offered training to journalists at conferences and newsrooms in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Greece.

Trusting News collaborated with Solutions Journalism and Hearken to lead the Democracy SOS training program , which they are thrilled to do again next year. Learn about the 2023 Advancing Democracy Fellowship here.

These are some of our favorite memories with colleagues and partners.

At ONA22, I was incredibly proud of the way members of our team used their talents to deliver helpful information on issues that are urgent for news organizations and have a direct bearing on sustainability. The team ensured that material, which is ingrained in our daily work, had broader dissemination beyond the conference. – Michael D. Bolden

Getting lunch at a Polish restaurant/time capsule (charming little hole in the wall) in Chicago after a multi-day strategic retreat with the Product Strategy team. The food was delicious, the company incredible — and all in the midst of a restaurant that probably hasn’t been updated in 40 years. – Shay Totten

The API staff retreat at Yours Truly is a favorite because it’s the first time I met new coworkers in person. – Tricia Cantor

Table Stakes alumni happy hour at ONA – Emily Ristow

Here is what makes us hopeful about journalism in 2023.

I’m seeing a clear pivot by newsroom leaders — and journalists as a whole — from prioritizing the work to prioritizing the workers. This shift is an absolute imperative to the health and sustainability of our industry. I’m excited to see what happens to communities when their news source is better represented, more engaged and more compassionate externally toward them and internally toward each other. – Samantha Ragland

What makes me hopeful is the dedication of local journalists to better serve their communities by understanding their needs and building trust. – Emily Ristow

Despite all the challenges the industry is facing, I see so many organizations and individuals with innovative ideas that could make a big difference. – Tricia Cantor

The only constant is change, and I am excited by the energy and ideas of the API Product Team to focus on projects that could have a wider impact on the industry and not just on our newsroom partners. I’m looking forward to helping support experiments with reader engagement, community outreach and measuring the impact of our partners’ journalism. – Shay Totten

The future of journalism encompasses many different platforms and types of news organizations. And journalism, especially strong local journalism rooted in community, is needed more than ever. I’m grateful to work for an organization that gets to help the industry figure out solutions to make sure that continues to happen. – Michael D. Bolden