Need to Know: API Year in Review

Note from the editor: As 2022 comes to a close, API is reflecting on the work we’ve done this year to support newsrooms in connecting with their communities and navigating industry challenges. Each Monday we’ll be outlining the work we’ve done this year and what makes us hopeful about journalism in 2023.

In 2022, API continued its work offering coaching, cohorts and sessions, and we also built on our journalism programs portfolio to offer more support to newsrooms.

This year, Table Stakes offered a new series of sprint cohorts for program alumni, including the digital subscriptions growth and retention sprint program and the communities sprint program. The Table Stakes team is already planning a product development sprint cohort for early 2023. We also worked with dozens of news organizations through the Table Stakes Coaching Academy.

API’s new Beyond Print program partners with the Lenfest Institute to help guide publishers away from print-centric revenue models toward a sustainable digital future. Four newsrooms participated in the inaugural cohort, which included insights from industry leaders on topics such as building digital readiness and maximizing print revenue. The cohort will conclude in early 2023 and we will share lessons from their work.

Additionally, Metrics for News, Source Matters, industry conference sessions and custom newsroom training offerings reached 900 journalists. This included the Reaching New Audiences Cohort of Metrics for News that involved 44 participants from 12 newsrooms trained in January and February.

Other programs include the Operationalizing Engaged Journalism program in partnership with Southern California Public Radio to increase engagement in local newsrooms, the 2022 Listening and Sustainability Lab sprint that brought support and resources to publishers of color seeking to sustainably engage a segment of their community, and the Election Coverage & Community Listening Fund, an initiative aimed at empowering newsrooms to implement community listening in their elections coverage.

We also deployed the API Inclusion Index in the Pittsburgh news ecosystem.

Letrell Crittenden, API director of inclusion and audience growth, launched the API Inclusion Index this year, which reveals inequitable practices on a comprehensive scale via a targeted assessment of seven specific areas where potential deficits can significantly affect communities of color.

“When newsrooms fail to adequately cover communities of color, there is no single reason why this happens,” said Crittenden. “There also is no magic bullet or quick fix that can remedy the situation. Newsrooms must undergo an intense evaluation of how their practices both inside and outside the newsroom play a role in such coverage. And it was my realization of that fact that led me to create the API Inclusion Index program.”

Better News featured the innovative work of 18 newsrooms in 2022. Here are the top three favorite case studies with lessons that you can implement in your work:

Throughout 2022, The Better News podcast, in partnership with It’s All Journalism, produced eight episodes to showcase innovative experiments and replicable strategies to benefit the media industry.

Listen to Kamaria Roberts, API’s deputy director of local news transformation, discuss some success stories from the year with host Michael O’Connell. And check out some of the other episodes, including how the Arizona Daily Star flips the narrative with its solutions journalism beat and how 100 Days finds revenue streams beyond philanthropy.

Here’s what the API staff enjoyed reading, watching and listening to this year.

