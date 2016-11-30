Need to Know: Nov. 30, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A week after the election, The New York Times said it had added 41,000 subscribers since Election Day

But did you know: Since Election Day, The New York Times has added 132,000 subscribers — 10 times what it added in the same period a year ago (CNBC)

Since Election Day, paid subscriptions to The New York Time have soared, CNBC reports. NYT has added a total of 132,000 subscribers in the weeks since Election Day — 10 times more subscribers than it added in the same period last year, CEO Mark Thompson says. What’s still in question, however, is whether these new subscribers will stick around once the election excitement settles: “Overall, we’re seeing [less] churn for the time. So the number of people net leaving the Times is reducing over time,” Thompson says.

+ Noted: Business Insider COO and president Julie Hansen will leave the company at the end of the year to lead an undisclosed startup company (Wall Street Journal); The Guardian has fully moved its site to HTTPS (Guardian); MuckRock is officially taking over record-request tool FOIA Machine (Nieman Lab); The Knight Foundation is providing a total of $540,000 in funding to three projects, including tools to help journalists archive content (Knight Foundation)

API UPDATE

Fact-checking and accountability reporting in 2017: What the American Press Institute is doing, and an invitation to join us

Accountability reporting is playing an unprecedented role in U.S. politics, but was fact-checking successful in the presidential election? And how do you define success? Those are questions API will be examining in 2017 through new research and a post-election fact-checking conference. And, as fact-checking has shifted in the three years that we’ve been studying it, we’ve decided our work will take a bit of a turn, too.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How The Guardian created a real-time, automatically updating push notification for Election Night (Guardian Mobile Innovation Lab, Medium)

On Election Night, The Guardian used a modified AP data feed to show real-time election results in a single alert that automatically updated throughout the night. Madeline Welsh explains how The Guardian planned the notifications for different devices (iOS and Android devices show differing amounts of info in their previews), how it determined what information was most important for its readers (how many states had been called and context about electoral votes), and how it found an audience for the alerts (users opted in to the alerts).

OFFSHORE

Italy’s most popular political party built a network of websites and social media accounts to spread fake news and propaganda (BuzzFeed News)

Popular Italian political party Five Star Movement has built a “sprawling” network of websites and social media accounts that are spreading fake news, conspiracy theories and pro-Kremlin stories, BuzzFeed News reports. The party’s own blogs and social media accounts reach millions of people, but the party has also created a network of sites that describe themselves as “independent news” outlets, but are actually controlled by the party’s leadership. One of those websites, TzeTze, has 1.2 million followers on Facebook.

+ More on fake news online: Jessica Lessin argues that it isn’t Facebook’s responsibility to fact-check, because decisions about the truth aren’t clear-cut and any potential rules Facebook put in place could sway coverage (New York Times)

OFFBEAT

Why the economic power of innovation comes from its adoption, not just from its creation (MIT Sloan Management Review)

“The economic power of innovation comes mainly from its adoption, not from its creation. And adoption of technology requires investment resources, entrepreneurship, and dynamic markets,” writes Theodore Kinni in his new book “The Innovation Illusion: How So Little Is Created by So Many Working So Hard.” “For technology to be adopted extensively, someone has to channel it from the inventor to the market. … Do not expect ideas, technologies, or innovations to make it big just by showing up, therefore, no matter how brilliant they appear. Even when factors like sunk costs do not hold companies back, nothing materializes into marketable products or services without great effort — and a bit of luck. Innovation success is not a quick fix, or something that is parachuted into companies from the outside.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalists grapple with how to cover Donald Trump’s tweets and say they plan to apply normal news judgment (New York Times)

News organizations and journalists are struggling to figure out the right way to cover Donald Trump and his tweets, Michael M. Grynbaum and Sydney Ember write: “How to cover a president’s pronouncements when they are both provocative and maddeningly vague? Does an early-morning tweet amount to a planned shift in American policy? Should news outlets, as some readers argue, ignore clearly untrue tweets, rather than amplify falsehoods further?” On Tuesday, Grynbaum and Ember talked to a number of political reporters and editors, who said for now they’re planning to “apply the same news judgment they would apply to any statement by a powerful leader.”

+ More on covering Trump: Journalists need to lose their smugness, but keep their mission, Margaret Sullivan argues (Washington Post); Marty Baron: “Many journalists wonder with considerable weariness what it is going to be like for us during the next four—perhaps eight—years. Will we be incessantly harassed and vilified? Will the new administration seize on opportunities to try intimidating us? Will we face obstruction at every turn? If so, what do we do? The answer, I believe, is pretty simple. Just do our job. Do it as it’s supposed to be done.” (Vanity Fair)

+ London School of Economics professor Charlie Beckett on how to report on something that isn’t true: Be explicit about whether the statements you’re reporting on are evidence-based, use algorithms and data to determine how misinformation spreads, and be more transparent about your own work (London School of Economics and Political Science)

SHAREABLE

FiveThirtyEight asked 8,500 Internet commenters why they comment: 19 percent say they’re commenting to correct an error (FiveThirtyEight)

Trying to learn more about the reasons why people comment, Christie Aschwanden surveyed 8,500 people who comment online and analyzed FiveThirtyEight’s comment section. The most popular reasons for commenting from the survey results were correcting an error (19%), adding to a discussion (18%), and giving their personal perspective (10%). And those commenters surveyed say they’re most likely to comment when they know something about the subject that wasn’t in the article (55%) or they identify with the topic (41%).

+ Josh Stearns on how to find and support trustworthy journalism: Support local news, support a mix of media sources, and support journalism that covers the causes you care about (Giving Tuesday, Medium)