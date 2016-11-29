Need to Know: Nov. 29, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The FCC is encouraging broadcasters to sell some or all of their spectrums to the FCC, which it will then sell to mobile communications companies to provide more bandwidth for customers (Federal Communications Commission)

But did you know: The FCC is auctioning off a chunk of public airwaves, which could have huge benefits for local media if proceeds are used in the right way (New York Times)

When the FCC auctions off an enormous chunk of public airwaves, billions of dollars will be changing hands, a windfall that could be transformative for local media nationwide. Christopher J. Daggett explains that the airwaves are public and any proceeds from the auction could be used to meet the public’s need for news and information: For example, if the state of New Jersey were to participate in the auction, it could “create a permanent fund to support a new model for public-interest media, financed by a significant portion of any auction revenue. This approach could serve as a model for other states, universities and communities seeking to sell their spectrum.”

+ Noted: CNN acquires social video startup Beme (New York Times) in a deal valued at about $25 million (Wall Street Journal) and will use Beme’s team to form a new media startup as an extension of CNN (Medium); With $240,000 from the Knight Foundation, Quartz is launching Bot Studio, “a group focused on developing three bot-related projects in the coming year” (Nieman Lab); Even as more people are recognizing the need for trustworthy reporting heading into a Trump presidency, newsrooms nationwide are shrinking (Politico Media)

API UPDATE

College students: Apply for API’s paid summer fellowship program

Applications are now open for API’s paid summer fellowship program. Unlike summer internships, API’s summer fellows work on a self-proposed fellowship program, in addition to contributing to API’s other programs. Applications should be submitted by Jan. 16.

+ Some projects our summer fellows have completed in the past: Our 2015 fellow Katie Yaeger wrote a Strategy Study on “Finding a voice on social media: Insights for local newsrooms,” and 2014 fellow Lisa Zimmerman wrote a Strategy Study on how to choose a commenting platform for news sites

TRY THIS AT HOME

AP on writing about the ‘alt-right’: Define what it means and avoid using the term generically (Associated Press)

The term “alt-right” is being “embraced by some white supremacists and white nationalists to refer to themselves and their ideology,” the AP’s VP for standards John Daniszewski writes. Daniszewski explains how news organizations should use the term “alt-right”: Avoid using the term without definition, it’s OK to use it and put it in quotes when describing how the group describes itself, but be specific and “call it straight.” “Avoid using the term generically and without definition, however, because it is not well known and the term may exist primarily as a public-relations device to make its supporters’ actual beliefs less clear and more acceptable to a broader audience. In the past we have called such beliefs racist, neo-Nazi or white supremacist,” Daniszewski writes.

+ News organizations are re-thinking how they use the term “alt-right”: NPR is encouraging an explanation of the term, while ThinkProgress says it will “no longer treat ‘alt-right’ as an accurate descriptor of either a movement or its members” (New York Times)

OFFSHORE

Canada’s government is studying what the country’s media landscape would look like without its two largest newspapers (Nieman Lab)

Canada’s Department of Canadian Heritage is starting to study what a post-newspaper future might look like in Canada, thinking about “what the media landscape would look like without the country’s two largest newspaper companies.” Those two newspapers, Postmedia and Torstar, employ about half of the country’s journalists and account for about half of the country’s remaining print newspaper circulation. And like newspaper companies in the U.S., those companies are facing financial challenges: Postmedia has eliminated about 800 jobs in the last year, and Canada has lost 20 of its 122 daily newspapers in the last five years.

+ In 2017, INMA is planning to launch a new distance learning initiative on best practices in media, new member classifications for startups and universities, and more ways to connect with its members through apps (INMA)

OFFBEAT

Better questions to ask your data scientists: Explain what your goals are and don’t just ask for answers (Harvard Business Review)

When working with data scientists, most people don’t know the right questions to ask or the right way to ask, causing frustration on both sides. The Data Incubator’s Michael Li, Madina Kassengaliyeva and Raymond Perkins offer advice for how to get the most valuable info from your data scientists: Be specific about what you’re trying to achieve so they can help you get the right data, think about what data is already available and whether it’s sufficient for your needs, and keep working with the data scientists if what you get back is too complicated.

UP FOR DEBATE

Inside a Fake News Sausage Factory: ‘This Is All About Income’ (New York Times)

“For me, this is all about income, nothing more,” says Beqa Latsabidze, a college student in the nation of Georgia who runs fake news sites. That income mostly comes in the form of Google ad revenue, which pays Latsabidze whenever a reader sees or clicks on an ad on his websites. Latsabidze, however, disagrees with the idea that what he’s doing is “fake news”: “I don’t call it fake news; I call it satire. … Nobody really believes that Mexico is going to close its border.”

+ “The new rules for covering Trump” include “starve the troll,” don’t fact-check everything he says, stop blaming journalists for his win and report aggressively on his policies, Jack Shafer says (Politico Magazine); 28 ideas for covering Trump, including collecting everything he says on a single issue and thinking about what you would be covering if he hadn’t won (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

Laura Ingraham, under consideration for Trump’s press secretary, owns websites that frequently publish fake news (The Intercept)

Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham is under consideration for the role of Trump’s press secretary. Ingraham, however, owns an online publisher called Ingraham Media Group, which includes a number of websites that publish fake news. One of those websites is LifeZette, which has published stories promoting conspiracy theories such as that election results in some states were compromised because liberal billionaire George Soros bought a voting machine company and that the Clinton family played a role in the plane crash death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.