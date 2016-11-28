Need to Know: Nov. 28, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Donald Trump claimed on Twitter that he won the popular vote in the election because “millions of people” voted illegally (@realDonaldTrump, Twitter), a claim that isn’t true (Politico)

But did you know: Too few news organizations are putting Trump’s claims into context and calling out false claims for what they are, Michael Calderone argues (Huffington Post)

“Too often, news organizations amplify Trump’s assertions in headlines with some variation of ‘Trump tweets’ or ‘Trump claims’ or ‘Trump says’ ― whether or not those assertions are true,” Michael Calderone writes. “This seems to be the default in many newsrooms heading into Trump’s presidency, even after he proved to be a historically dishonest candidate known for frequently spouting falsehoods and pushing conspiracy theories. The president-elect’s questioning of the election process is inherently newsworthy. But such a clearly false claim needs to be immediately put into context before being circulated online and on social media. News stories that don’t adequately address Trump’s assertion as being without merit run the risk of creating a ‘he said, she said’ situation ― when the president-elect’s claim is conspiracy theory with no basis in fact.”

+ News organizations need to be evidence-based, rather than accusation-driven, Jay Rosen writes: “If you are evidence-based you lead with the lack of evidence for explosive or insidious charges. That becomes the news. If you are accusation-driven, the news is that certain people are making charges. With the details, we may learn that there’s no evidence, but the frame in which that discovery is made remains ‘he said, she said’” (Storify)

+ Noted: Time Inc. reportedly rejected an acquisition bid from Edgar Bronfman Jr. (New York Post); Patrick Soon-Shiong increases his stake in Los Angeles Times parent company Tronc (Los Angeles Business Journal); A new report from the Index on Censorship says that journalists are now facing an “unprecedented” wave of attacks worldwide (Guardian); Some viral publishers that built followings through social media have been unable to overcome fraud and viewability issues (Digiday)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes the dangers of crying wolf with “post-truth,” what fake news looks like overseas, and The Daily Show’s funeral for facts.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons on using data in the newsroom from The Guardian’s former audience editor (Chris Moran, Medium)

Data belongs in the newsrooms, but data also isn’t everything, former Guardian audience editor Chris Moran writes, reflecting on his seven years at the Guardian. Moran argues that newsrooms need to recognize what decisions do and do not require data, as well as acknowledge that “data that you don’t like is more important than the data you do like.”

OFFSHORE

Le Monde’s fact-checking unit is developing a database that browser extensions can access to identify fake news (Digiday)

Le Monde’s fact-checking unit Les Décodeurs is developing a way to automatically identify fake news. Les Décodeurs is building a database that incorporates info on which sources are fake and which sources are verified, which users can then access via Firefox and Chrome browser extensions. Once a user has installed the browser extension, they’ll see “flags” when they read articles online: red if the site appears to be fake, yellow if the source is unreliable, and green is the source is trusted.

+ More on fake news: Part of the challenge of controlling fake news is that it’s easy for fake news sites to make money with networks like Taboola and Adblade (Digiday); Trump is “is positioning himself as editor-in-chief of the fake news movement, soon to be bolstered the imprimatur of the U.S. presidency” (Quartz)

OFFBEAT

Tips from a Slack employee on the best ways to use Slack (Fast Company)

Slack’s editorial director Anna Pickard shares her best tips and tricks for how to use Slack for a more efficient office. Among Pickard’s advice: Bookmark important messages or posts you’ll need to come back to by starring the message, practice “channel management” by starring your most important channels and muting ones you don’t need to pay as close of attention to, and make fun features functional, such as using reactions to mark when a task has been completed.

UP FOR DEBATE

News organizations did a better job in election coverage of representing white working-class voters than women or ethnic minorities (Carrie Brown, Medium)

“I am so very, very tired of hearing journalists at post-election panels talk about how the widespread media surprise over Trump’s victory reveals our neglect of the misunderstood, rural, white, working-class voter,” Carrie Brown writes. “I would argue we’ve actually done a better job representing this voter than most, although as with anything we could do better. … Where is our equally vociferous lament for the people of color and women and other marginalized groups who have largely been left out of our election reports? Why are so few asking whether our well-documented underrepresentation of women as journalists and as sources affected the coverage of our first female nominee for president? Why don’t many journalists’ sudden concern about coverage gaps include the many brown people who also inhabit the working class?”

+ Advice for U.S. media from Nic Dawes, who formerly worked as an editor in India: Get used to the end of access as you know it, get used to spending more time in court, and get used to being stigmatized as “opposition” (CJR)

+ Michael Wolff argues that reporters should be “stenographers” for politicians: “We don’t want to hear [the reporter]. Write it down. You’re there to literally convey what someone in power says, and you bring it to people who want to know. Journalism is now a profession filled with people who are not journalists. … Let me send the message: stenographer is what you’re supposed to be” (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

How ‘The Open Mind’ is trying to be a model of civil discourse in a time of polarized politics (Washington Post)

In an increasingly polarized political climate, a “remarkably low-snark and high-substance” public affairs TV show is working to be a model of polite and civil discourse. Margaret Sullivan profiles the “The Open Mind” (which airs on PBS stations) and its host Alexander Heffner. With a $100,000 grant from the Knight Foundation, the show’s latest focus is on free speech and its role in democracy. “We’re hoping to model the kind of discourse to which we aspire,” Heffner says.