Need to Know: Nov. 23, 2016

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: After holding an off-the-record meeting with network executives on Monday (Huffington Post), Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger on Tuesday and to speak on the record with NYT reporters and editors (@mlcalderone, Twitter), but the meeting was canceled after Trump claimed “the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment,” only to declared back on several hours later (Politico)

But did you know: Trump says he wants to turn his relationship with The New York Times around (Politico)

After months of calling the newspaper “the lying New York Times” or “the failing New York Times,” Donald Trump says he’s ready to turn his relationship with the paper around. “I think it would make the job I am doing much easier,” Trump said in his meeting with NYT reporters and editors on Tuesday. “If you see something or you get something where you feel that I’m wrong, I’d love to hear it. You can call me. Arthur [Sulzberger] can call me,” Trump urged the reporters and editors.

+ Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reportedly tried to get the meeting canceled by erroneously telling Trump the NYT was changing the terms of the meeting, “because he could face questions he might not be prepared to answer” (New York Times)

+ By having an off-the-record meeting with network execs, Margaret Sullivan argues that Trump “once again was able to use the media as his favorite foil” and NYT got it right by going on the record (Washington Post); Trump said in the off-the-record meeting that he wants a relationship with the media that is “cordial and productive,” but it wasn’t clear what such a relationship might look like (NPR)

+ “The existential problem this poses for the mainstream press is this: Do they accede to Trump’s demands in order to get access to him and his administration so that they can better report on it? Or do they become even more antagonistic in their coverage, and give up any hope of a working relationship? Both of these come with significant risks,” Mathew Ingram writes (Fortune)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Politico Magazine national editor Michael Hirsh resigns after sharing the address of white nationalist Richard Spencer on social media (Poynter); The Boston Globe livestreamed its website on Facebook on Election Night, and it led to 65,000 direct clicks to its website, 580,000 unique viewers and 3,000 shares (Medium); The Chronicle of Higher Education is working to build products that appeal to the individual subscriber over institutional subscribers (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Die Welt developed an in-house analytics tool to give articles a ‘score,’ taking into account metrics like time spent and social media shares (Journalism.co.uk)

Die Welt, a German daily newspaper owned by Axel Springer, developed an in-house tool to “score” individual stories called Article Score. Articles can score between 0 and 30, and Article Score takes into account metrics like social media traffic, engagement time and video views, which are weighted differently. Die Welt’s managing editor Kritsanarat Khunkham explains that Article Score was created and its metrics weighted so that they wouldn’t “treat clicks as the only currency.”

OFFSHORE

Facebook built a tool that censors posts from people’s feeds in certain geographic areas as a way to get back into China (New York Times)

Trying to get back into China (which has blocked Facebook), Mike Isaac reports that Facebook has built a tool that suppresses posts from appearing in people’s feeds in certain geographic areas. Facebook has restricted content in some geographic areas before, such as Pakistan and Russia, to keep “with the typical practice of American internet companies that generally comply with government requests to block certain content after it is posted,” Isaac writes. But what’s fundamentally different about this tool is that it prevents the censored content from appearing in people’s feeds in China to begin with.

+ According to a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, fact-checking sites in Europe say that measuring impact is tricky: “No one ever corrected themselves on the basis of what we wrote,” said Bosnia’s Istinomjer’s Alisa Karović (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT

Cambridge Analytica used personality quizzes to create psychological profiles of Facebook users, which it then used to target voters with Trump ads (New York Times)

If you’ve answered questions like “do you panic easily?” or “do you have a sharp tongue?” on Facebook, you’ve likely received what’s called your “Ocean score”: How you rate on the five psychological traits of openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. What you might not have known when you were taking those quizzes was that Cambridge Analytica was behind them. The data analytics firm, eventually hired by the Trump campaign, has spent several years using those Facebook quizzes combined with consumer data to build psychological profiles of Facebook users — which were eventually used to target voters with Trump ads on Facebook.

UP FOR DEBATE

Ad tech company AppNexus is barring Breitbart News for violating hate speech rules (Bloomberg Technology)

AppNexus is taking a strong stand: It’s barring Breitbart News from using its ad-serving tools because it says the publisher violated its hate speech rules. AppNexus examined Breitbart News’ website after Steve Bannon was chosen to be White House chief strategist last week, and concluded that the website breached a policy against content that “incites violence.” AppNexus spokesman Joshua Zeitz explains: “We did a human audit of Breitbart and determined there were enough articles and headlines that cross that line, using either coded or overt language.”

+ AppNexus isn’t the only one debating how to deal with Breitbart News: Brands including Allstate, Modcloth and Nest are “blacklisting” Breitbart from the places their ads will appear online (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

‘Fake News Is Downstream of Facebook’s True Purpose’ (Medium)

As long as Facebook emphasizes people sharing things about themselves and building their “identity” online, fake news is going to be a problem, David Cohn argues. Cohn explains: “When I see content shared by a friend, I am not first learning about the world, I am primarily learning about my friend. Facts don’t matter. Truth does. Tim’s truth. Tim’s view of the world. … The secret to BuzzFeed and other ‘viral’ content is that the stories aren’t written for an initial audience, they are written for that audience’s friends. The headline isn’t meant to inform somebody about the world. The headline is a tool to be used by a person to inform others about who they are.”

+ Hyperpartisan news sites are alarmed by Facebook’s plan to take down fake news: “Facebook needs to design an algorithm that shows people what they want to see while simultaneously playing dad,” said Mr. Conservative blogger Cyrus Massoumi, who finds Mark Zuckerberg’s plan “terrifying” and “extremely wide open to interpretation” (BuzzFeed News)

FOR THE LONG WEEKEND

+ “A small group of super rich Americans — the president-elect among them — has laid the groundwork for an unprecedented legal assault on the media” (New York Times Magazine)

+ With the BuzzFeed Product Lab, the company is trying to take advantage of its reach and distribution to “invent the way product development, distribution and marketing should work in the future” (Fortune)

+ An oral history of covering Trump’s unforgettable campaign: “The only thing that made it easier was that Trump repeated himself: we called him out for lying but he was so unresponsive he just kept saying the same things” (CJR); Journalists set up a stakeout in place of a protective pool at Trump Tower: “It’s basically a guessing game. Maybe you’ll get lucky and it’ll be the day Mike Pence is there, or someone very chatty comes by. It’s turned into this elaborate game of trying to guess who the person is in the time it takes for them to get from the door to the elevator,” said Washington Post reporter Jenna Johnson (Politico Media)

+ Observing the election and its aftermath from a “post-truth future” in China, where fake news has strong sway over people’s beliefs: “What’s most frustrating is how hard it can be to fight these rumors beyond one’s immediate reach. I’m able to convince my parents that the Clintons probably didn’t assassinate anyone (outside of their roles in enabling wars, that is), but there is no easy way to spread the antidote farther. In a system where no source is deemed fully trustworthy, research and citations are diminished to just another set of opinions” (Christina Xu, Medium)

Need to Know will be off on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday — enjoy the time with your families and friends, and we’ll see you on Monday.