Need to Know: May 9, 2017

May 9, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Sinclair Broadcast Group is acquiring Tribune Media for a total of $3.9 billion: The deal values Tribune at $43.40 per share, “a more than 25 percent premium over Tribune’s average in February before its share price was buoyed by acquisition rumors” (Variety)

But did you know: The Sinclair-Tribune deal brings further consolidation to local news markets (New York Times)

With its purchase of Tribune Media and its 42 stations, Sinclair has “tightened its grasp” on local television, Sydney Ember and Michael J. de la Merced write. Sinclair is already the largest owner of local TV stations in the U.S., and its purchase of Tribune widens the gap between Sinclair and everyone else: Sinclair will now reach 70 percent of U.S. households. “[The purchase of Tribune] has stoked concern about the pitfalls of consolidation, with some pointing out that Sinclair has shown a willingness to use its 173 stations to advance a conservative-leaning agenda,” Ember and de la Merced report. “It’s symptomatic of what is happening in this market, which is fewer and fewer organizations controlling more and more of the information on which our democracy rests,” says former FCC commissioner and current advisor to consumer group Common Cause Michael J. Copps.

+ Noted: NPR is centralizing its digital teams to Washington: NPR has asked its 32 digital services employees in Boston to relocate to Washington, where its digital media team is already based (Current); BuzzFeed projects $350 million in revenue this year, up 35 percent from last year: A large part of its revenue growth is coming from Facebook video and Tasty, Tom Dotan reports (The Information); A judge in Denver issued an injunction against three former Denver Post ad execs, saying they cannot use or disclose confidential information they downloaded before leaving the company or solicit business from the newspaper’s customers (Denver Post); Poynter president Tim Franklin is leaving the institute to become senior associate dean at Northwestern’s Medill School (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

ProPublica’s lessons on learning to do journalism differently in the age of Trump (ProPublica)

It’s an exciting time to be an investigative journalist, ProPublica’s deputy managing editor Eric Umansky writes: The Trump administration has made many Americans take note of investigative journalism. But the administration has also demonized the media — and for an organization like ProPublica, it can be challenging to cover the fast-moving administration. Umansky outlines the principles ProPublica is using to guide its coverage of the Trump administration. Those principles: Look for opportunities within the issues that already have the country’s and other reporters’ attention, share more information and more closely with more newsrooms, put more of ProPublica’s reporting process out in the open, and acknowledge that you aren’t always going to know what’s coming.

OFFSHORE

An Austrian court rules that Facebook has to remove postings deemed ‘hate speech’ — and not just in Austria (Reuters)

As politicians around Europe put pressure on Facebook and Google to do more about abusive content, an Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must remove postings deemed to be “hate speech.” The ruling has international implications, as the court ruled that the postings must be deleted across the platform and not just in Austria, clarifying a point that had been left open in a previous ruling. In the ruling, the court said it would be easy for Facebook to automate the process: “It said, however, that Facebook could not be expected to trawl through content to find posts that are similar, rather than identical, to ones already identified as hate speech,” Reuters’ Shadia Nasralla reports.

+ The New York Times isn’t “diving headfirst” into adding new international editions because its business model isn’t built on scale: For organizations like BuzzFeed or HuffPost, international editions can be a good way to bring in big audiences, but NYT is focused on getting people to buy subscriptions (Poynter)

OFFBEAT

In China, WeChat is essentially your phone’s operating system: It’s not only for communication, but reading news, paying for food and conducting business (Stratechery)

“In China the most important layer of the smartphone stack is not the phone’s operating system. Rather, it is WeChat,” Ben Thompson writes on Apple reporting falling iPhone sales. “Every aspect of a typical Chinese person’s life, not just online but also off is conducted through a single app … There is nothing in any other country that is comparable: not LINE, not WhatsApp, not Facebook. All of those are about communication or wasting time: WeChat is that, but it is also for reading news, for hailing taxis, for paying for lunch, for accessing government resources, for business. For all intents and purposes WeChat is your phone, and to a far greater extent in China than anywhere else, your phone is everything.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Marketers are unhappy with the lack of transparency in digital ad buying and are forcing a change in how ads get purchased (Wall Street Journal)

“For the past several years, as automated ad buying has taken flight, agencies have made a lucrative business out of running an arbitrage-based model — buying digital inventory in bulk and then marking it up for advertisers,” Alexandra Bruell writes. “The clients didn’t cry foul, because they were happy with the performance of digital campaigns or because they weren’t clued into the complexities of digital ad buying and agency profitability. But now marketers are becoming less comfortable with that approach, and more interested in knowing the underlying cost of the media inventory and agency support that they purchase.” In response, agencies are changing how they do business: Dentsu Aegis, an agency network owned by Japan’s Dentsu Inc., found that from mid 2015 through 2016, a group of its clients that had opted into its non-disclosed buying model moved over to alternate models that provide more transparency into ad costs.

SHAREABLE

‘Rural America isn’t the only place local news is disappearing’ (CJR)

According to data from Ohio University and the Alliance for Audited Media, more communities across the U.S. are left with no daily news outlet — and the data shows that rural areas aren’t the only areas when local news is becoming scarce. Urban areas are also seeing local news outlets shutter. When the Boston Phoenix closed in 2013, former Phoenix employee Peter Kadzis says coverage of the city’s minority communities and investigative journalism on social justice and political issues took a hit: “What it did is it removed from the scene, effectively, a political voice for their interests,” Kadzis says. CJR’s spring issue includes a graphic showing where news deserts are growing in the U.S.

+ “Six ways The New York Times could genuinely make its op-ed page more representative of America”: Hire Trump supporters, people who backed Bernie Sanders, young people, Arab and Muslim Americans, opponents of militarism, and scientists and environmentalists (The Intercept)