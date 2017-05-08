Need to Know: May 8, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Emmanuel Macron won France’s presidential election on Saturday, defeating far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen (New York Times)

But did you know: A crackdown on ‘fake news’ could follow Macron’s win in France (Recode)

With the election of Emmanuel Macron as president, France could soon be facing a crackdown on “fake news,” Tony Romm reports. Earlier this month, Macron promised to “regulate the Internet” — but it’s unclear what exactly Macron meant with that promise. Early on in his campaign, Macron “found himself on the defensive against the elusive, conspiring forces of ‘fake news,’” Romm writes. “I want to stop fake news. It pollutes, it degrades the political debate,” Macron said on Thursday, adding that politicians “must together raise the level of the political debate [and] regulate the Internet because today certain players are activists and have a very important role in the campaign.”

+ Zeynep Tufekci’s advice for French journalists on reporting on Macron’s leaked emails: Use caution in reporting on leaked emails, as they can fuel the spread of misinformation, confuse your readers and violate the subjects’ privacy (BuzzFeed)

+ Nearly a dozen news outlets including BuzzFeed News, Politico and Charlie Hebdo were barred from attending France’s far-right party’s election night event (The Independent): A number of French media organizations chose to boycott the event in solidarity with the outlets that were barred (BuzzFeed)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Sinclair Broadcasting is close to buying Tribune Media for nearly $4 billion at a price of $44 per share (Reuters); USA Today asks the FBI to investigate a rise in fake Facebook followers: The wave of followers was so large that it accounted for half of USA Today’s following on Facebook (USA Today); Huffington Post hires former New York Daily News editor in chief Jim Rich as executive editor (BuzzFeed); Financial Times is now blocking all content for registered users with an ad blocker installed (Digiday); New York Times has hired Linda Qiu from PolitiFact to move into the realm of fact-checking (New York Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Quantifying how much a partnership with Facebook is worth (Matt McAlister, Medium)

For publishers that partner with platforms like Facebook and Google, it’s important to ask yourself: “How much is that traffic worth? And how do you know?” Matt McAlister, chief executive of analytics platform Kaleida, explains how his organization used total page views and referral data to find a correlation between organic sharing and Facebook referral traffic, and used referral data to quantify what a “share” on Facebook is worth. Using anonymized data from a publisher that Kaleida works with, the company found that an organic share on Facebook was worth about $0.04 to that publisher — a number that McAlister argues should be used in negotiations with platforms.

OFFSHORE

El Pais is partnering with Amazon Prime to deliver single copies of newspapers within two hours (Nieman Lab)

In Spain, you can now get a newspaper delivered via Amazon Prime. El Pais is working with Amazon Prime to deliver single copies of newspapers to customers in Madrid, and will soon expand to Barcelona. Between now and May 14, El Pais is offering free copies to customers who add the paper to their shopping carts. Once the introductory promotion ends, Amazon customers will pay newsstand prices for the paper. Pedro Zuazua Gil, PRISA Noticias’ director of communications, explains why the partnership with Amazon won’t be a replacement for home delivery: “It’s not a matter of preferring one to the other. We believe they are complementary services. … We have closed this deal to reach a new segment of clients.”

OFFBEAT

What happens when a company makes its salaries transparent: Buffer saw a 50 percent increase in job applications (Fast Company)

While pay transparency isn’t right for every company, making salaries transparent can be one important way to level the playing field for women and minorities. Fast Company’s Pavithra Mohan talks to companies that adopted pay transparency policies about what worked and what didn’t work. “When we put all of our salaries online, applications went up by 50 percent the next month,” says Buffer’s Hailley Griffis. But older and often larger companies may be more hesitant to make pay data available, because it can be difficult to implement if there is pay inequality across the board: “If it’s the case that men have negotiated for more or are receiving larger bonuses, and women haven’t spoken up, it will not reflect well on them. I know there’s definitely some fear there, but I think putting in place a salary formula would solve a lot of that,” Griffis says, adding that some larger companies publish salary ranges as a way to offer context.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Ad buyers have a say in whether real news survives’ (New York Times)

“We are still very much in the midst of a fascinating, often exciting but sometimes scary digital transformation in which advertising dollars are moving to Google and Facebook in a hurry,” Jim Rutenberg writes. “But as those dollars are moving toward Google and Facebook, they are often moving away from quality news and information providers, starving them of the direct digital revenue they need to pay for fact-based news gathering. Real news costs real money; fake news comes cheap. … Now it is time for advertisers to do their part to support the people who make the quality content they want to be associated with, and to reconsider their headlong rush away from them.”

+ “The government wants Julian Assange in jail. That could hurt the rest of us,” Margaret Sullivan writes: “When governments are trying to restrict press rights of any kind, the inclination is not to go after the most popular kid in the room — it’s to go after the least popular,” says Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

‘Gannett newspapers are hiding an important local story’ (CJR)

There’s been big cuts at Gannett in recent weeks, but the company isn’t giving any details as to how many jobs were cut or what papers were affected. Instead, the news is coming out in bits and pieces from departing employees, David Uberti writes. “The confusion is yet more evidence of the difficulty in measuring what communities lose — accountability journalism, beat reporting, institutional knowledge — as local newspapers wither,” Uberti writes on the cuts. “Their continued decline comes as national media have been bolstered by digital investment and, more recently, renewed interest since the election of President Donald Trump. Despite debate over the centralization of the national press on the coasts, however, less attention is paid to how atrophy at the local level plays into media bubbles and drops in public trust.”

+ Earlier: “That’s why “support your newspaper because local journalism is important” isn’t as simple a proposition as it sounds. Because what if the ownership of your local newspaper is the biggest threat to the continued existence of watchdog journalism in your community?,” LION executive director Matt DeRienzo wrote on the cuts at Gannett last week (Matt DeRienzo, Medium)