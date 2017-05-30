Need to Know: May 30, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last week, Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assault after allegedly slamming a Guardian reporter to the ground and shouting, “Get the hell out of here” (Guardian)

But did you know: Windows were shattered at the Lexington Herald-Leader on Sunday ‘amid rising anti-press climate’ (Huffington Post)

Several windows at Kentucky’s Lexington Herald-Leader were shattered on Sunday morning, damage that police say is consistent with small-caliber bullet fire. While the motive of the perpetrators is unknown, Huffington Post’s Michael Calderone writes that the incident comes at a time of anti-press rhetoric and violence against media. Herald-Leader editor Peter Baniak is urging caution about assuming a motive for the crime: “We at the Herald-Leader want to be cautious about speculating and we don’t want to connect the dots until there are dots to be connected.”

+ Noted: A Denver Post columnist is fired after a racist tweet about the Indy 500 winner (KUSA); Two outside parties have shown interest in buying the Chicago Sun-Times, providing potential competition for Tronc (Politico Illinois); UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program is partnering with Amazon on a streaming deal (Monday Note); NYT now has 13 million subscribers to 50 email newsletters (Digiday); An updated version of Borrell’s “Benchmarking Local Media Digital Revenue” report finds local newsrooms remain stuck in the “newsroom church” and need to focus on collaboration with both readers and advertisers (Street Fight); Reynolds Journalism Institute releases a new report on how news articles are archived and how corrections and updates are preserved (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Four ways to attack a fake news story (Nieman Lab)

On a conference call on the French election hosted by Factual Democracy Project and MisinfoCon, Ben Nimmo, information defense fellow at the international affairs think tank Atlantic Council, said a successful fake news story has four traits: emotional appeal, veneer of authority, effective insertion point into the online space, and an amplification network. For news organizations trying to debunk fake news, Nimmo recommends identifying which element is “the weak link in the chain” and attack the story from there. For example: “Is it a case where, for example, you see this story about the French election but that was posted online by an alt-right operative in the U.S.?”

+ NYT’s Personal Tech column takes on what readers should do when they see fake news on Facebook (New York Times)

OFFSHORE

Publishers are asking European regulators to rethink proposed changes to online privacy laws (The Guardian)

More than two dozen news publishers in Europe are asking regulators to reconsider proposed changes to online privacy laws that would limit publishers’ ability to build digital revenue through the use of “cookies.” Under the European commission’s proposed changes, “consumers will in the future instead be asked to make a single choice to accept, or reject, cookies from all websites and apps only on one single occasion on their phone or browser.” In response, publishers are arguing that this “single switch” would lead to users opting out of all cookies. This would leave publishers with less data about their readers, and

“in turn, this would leave the few digital giants used by most consumers to access the web, and those like Facebook that have their own giant data mining capability, in control,” Mark Sweney writes.

+ A project called Facebook Tracking Exposed launched an experiment during the last phase of the French presidential election, monitoring how the Facebook algorithm affects what people see (Tracking Exposed)

OFFBEAT

The meaning of digital transformation has evolved: ‘Digital’ was still a niche area a decade ago, but now it drives every part of a company’s strategy (Harvard Business Review)

Thinking back to a decade ago, PricewaterhouseCooper’s Tom Puthiyamadam writes that the definition of “digital transformation” has changed significantly: “A decade ago, for example, companies were mainly focused on data mining, search technology, and virtual collaboration. … In 2007, companies lacked a mobile strategy, let alone a mobile presence for engaging with their customers or for helping employees collaborate. Companies had not yet turned en masse to leverage social platforms like Facebook to advance their business goals. Consumer technology and its potential went largely ignored in the enterprise.” Whereas “digital” used to be synonymous with “IT,” “a company’s digital strategy practically drives the roadmap and goals of many departments, from marketing to sales to HR,” Puthiyamadam writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

Trump has launched a war on journalism, but journalists aren’t the target (The Intercept)

“Journalists are not the real target of Trump’s war on journalism,” The Intercept’s Peter Maass writes. “When journalists are threatened by the government, there is a ready-made community to defend them, including advocacy groups that will rise to their aid, and a social network of colleagues who will stand by their side. A government official who leaks to a journalist has almost none of that. Instead of gaining the support of co-workers when punishment is threatened, the likeliest outcome is ostracism, because everyone else fears for their job. If you are a journalist and the government goes after you, the odds are quite good that your employer will strongly support you, but a government leaker faces the opposite predicament – their employer is the one attacking them.”

+ CJR is tracking “instances when norms that protect press freedom in the US have been pushed, and, in some cases, upended entirely” (CJR)

+ Former Chartbeat CEO and current Scroll CEO Tony Haile argues that news bundles won’t be a viable option for the news industry “until the volume of subscribers in the bundle is great enough to offset the reduction in average revenue per use” (The Information)

SHAREABLE

A 15-year-old in St. Louis writes a political newsletter with more than 2,000 subscribers (New York Times)

Daily newsletter “Wake Up to Politics” is an “accessible, and even engaging, door-opener for readers … who want to know what is going on and why everyone is suddenly talking about some guy named Flynn.” But what makes the newsletter especially unique is its author: Gabe Fleisher is a 15-year-old high school freshman in St. Louis, who has been writing the newsletter in varying forms since he was 8. “I feel a sense of responsibility. Not everyone reads it every day, and it’s obviously not the only thing people read. But some people tell me that it is. And that’s a responsibility that I take seriously,” Fleisher says.