Need to Know: May 3, 2017

You might have heard: The New York Times published a column by its new conservative columnist Bret Stephens in which he argued that skepticism about the climate change is warranted (New York Times), which led to climate scientists and others to publicly announce they were cancelling their NYT subscriptions (Business Insider)

But did you know: Cancelling a subscription over one misstep is ‘an unfair overreaction to a single boneheaded column — but it isn’t necessarily wrong,’ Will Oremus argues (Slate)

“On some level, Times apologists are right that boycotting the paper over a single opinion column is misguided. The paper’s newsroom has often been a leader in reporting on climate change, and it employs other columnists who take both the science and its implications seriously,” Will Oremus writes on climate scientists and other advocates cancelling their NYT subscriptions over Bret Stephens’ column encouraging skepticism of climate change. “Yes, the Times was wrong to make Stephens one of its top voices on such a critical issue. But does that really override all the good work its other journalists do, including in reporting on climate change and its effects? … Publicly, the Times’ honchos appear to be circling the wagons. But privately, it’s hard to imagine the prospect of more cancellations won’t at least enter their mind the next time they decide to publish something similar.”

+ NYT said that 6 percent of people cancelling their subscriptions in the last three weeks cited Stephens’ column as their reason (@mlcalderone, Twitter)

+ Noted: After letting its accreditation lapse, Northwestern’s Medill School says it will not pursue renewed accreditation because the process is “flawed” and not useful (Chicago Tribune); CNN declines to air a Trump ad that said mainstream news outlets are “fake news” (Hollywood Reporter); Media and ad executives doubt whether Facebook’s 15-second midroll ads will “make enough business sense to persuade media companies to produce longer videos” (The Information); Boston Herald journalists are boycotting Twitter after a reporter was suspended for posting a scoop on Twitter (Boston Magazine); A new report from the Shorenstein Center suggests “fake news” should be countered with more collaboration and greater access to data (Shorenstein Center)

TRY THIS AT HOME

A guide to the most popular Facebook video ‘hacks’ for publishers (Digiday)

“Video right now is the only way to build a Facebook page. The audience there is huge,” says The Verge’s engagement editor Helen Havlak. Digiday’s Lucia Moses rounds up publishers’ most common tactics for building video audiences on Facebook. Some of those ideas: USA Today Sports is re-streaming some of its audio shows to Facebook, vendors like Wochit and Wibbitz are helping publishers create videos that are a string of images with text overlaid, and ICX Media suggests sharing other publishers’ videos.

OFFSHORE

Univision partnered with 7 other organizations to investigate public defender records in Latin America (Univision)

Univision’s investigation into Costa Rica’s public defense system was created out of one question: “Is there a link between the type of lawyer that defends a criminal case and the probability that a defendant will be convicted?” And to answer that question, Univision partnered with a total of 10 other Latin American journalists and lawyers, spending four years building a database with rulings from the Second Circuit Criminal Court in San José from 2004 until 2013. That database contains partial or complete information on 11,183 crimes in approximately 8,000 rulings, and Univision Data “used a statistical method common in social sciences but practically unexplored in newsrooms, called logistic regression” to analyze that data.

OFFBEAT

How to get value out of collaborative projects: Defining what collaboration is and isn’t (Harvard Business Review)

In their research, Heidi K. Gardner and Herminia Ibarra say they’ve found the key to successful collaboration is defining what collaboration is and isn’t, gaining experience with collaborative projects and seeing the success of such a project firsthand. Gardner and Ibarra offer advice for how to define what collaboration is and isn’t: “Collaboration is a way of working that attracts and involves people outside one’s formal control, organization, and expertise to accomplish common goals,” but it’s not a leadership style or “cross-selling,” and it’s not right for every project.

UP FOR DEBATE

Is ESPN losing viewers because of politics? (Politico Magazine)

“[The] collapse has been aided by ESPN’s absurd decision to turn into MSESPN, a left wing sports network. … ESPN made the mistake of trying to make liberal social media losers happy and as a result lost millions of viewers,” Clay Travis argued last week in the wake of ESPN’s layoffs. Poynter’s Kelly McBride, who served as ESPN ombudsman from 2011 to 2012, says she’s skeptical of the conclusion that politics is leading to ESPN’s falling viewership: “If you want to call someone a liberal, there’s a certain amount of orthodoxy. I don’t see them giving a damn about the environment, so what you’re left with is sexual orientation and race. That’s where they’ve put down a marker. … There’s a fundamental problem when people see our journalism as unethical because it doesn’t represent their point of view.”

+ “It’s a sign of the times. I think people are looking for bias, and opinion, and information that in some way involves some hidden signal or indication that there’s a political bias in one direction or another,” former CBS Sports president Neal Pilson says of the idea that politics is leading to ESPN’s decline (New York Times)

+ “Declining cable subscriptions might not be so grave [for ESPN] if the network could easily cut costs. But its business model relies on buying the rights to live sporting events, and those are long-term contracts that require ESPN to pay sports leagues more money each year” (The Atlantic)

SHAREABLE

Could over-the-top video be a new model for investigative journalism? (Poynter)

A new project from U.C. Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program could serve as a new model for investigative journalism, Ben Mullin writes. The Investigative Reporting Program created an offshoot company called Investigative Reporting Productions, Inc., and just received permission from the university to license its work. Now, it’s signed a one-year deal with Amazon Prime to “produce feature-length or serialized documentary nonfiction that would be streamed by users on demand.” “This is one of the few times since the collapse of the advertising model where there’s a new funding stream developing on the commercial side for serious journalism,” says Lowell Bergman, who worked with the Investigative Reporting Project on a documentary on the Enron scandal.