Need to Know: May 26, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Platform companies Facebook and Google launched their own mobile formats for publishers within just a few months of each other, while Apple also launched its News app in 2015 as a personalized feed of content from multiple publishers

But did you know: Facebook is introducing support for Google AMP and Apple News in the Instant Articles platform (TechCrunch)

“One of the problems publishers face today in making their content more readable on mobile devices is that there are multiple, competing formats available for this purpose,” Sarah Perez writes. Facebook is taking a stab at solving this problem by adding support for Google AMP and Apple News within its own Instant Articles platform. Facebook’s updated Instant Articles software development kit will include an extension that lets publishers build content that can be published in all three formats, and will soon add support for publishing articles to Apple News. “The goal with this change is to offer a design once, publish anywhere experience – and naturally it’s one where publishing to Facebook is the first priority, in terms of getting things right,” Perez writes.

+ Noted: New York magazine executive editor Lauren Kern is named editor in chief of Apple News (CNN Money); Seven advertisers have pulled their ads from Sean Hannity’s show in the wake of Hannity’s coverage of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory (Hollywood Reporter); CNN announces the launch of a tech-focused vertical, CNN Tech, which will be a standalone vertical similar to CNN Money and CNN Politics (Adweek); Dodge Foundation’s Molly de Aguiar is named managing director of the News Integrity Initiative (CUNY Graduate School of Journalism)

API UPDATE

The Week in Fact-Checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a workshop on how to fact-check science, teaching kids to identify false claims, and whether ratings for fact-checks work.

TRY THIS AT HOME

With a smaller video operation, here’s why The Atlantic is choosing to focus on YouTube (Digiday)

“Forget food videos on the feed: The Atlantic is sailing against the winds, opting for longer videos as part of series that are distributed through YouTube,” Sahil Patel reports. The Atlantic has a relatively small video operation in comparison to other digital publishers with large distributed content teams. As a result, The Atlantic’s Kim Lau explains that they tend to focus in on opportunities that will be profitable: “We tend to be pretty focused on profitability — new investments require that revenue comes along with them. The big shift for us is the realization over time that while our audience at TheAtlantic.com is interested in and increasingly aware of our video, being able to grow [our video business] with just that audience is a little bit of a limitation.” With that priority in mind, Patel explains that YouTube makes sense for The Atlantic: This type of longer-form content performs better on YouTube, and YouTube is still a solid place for publishers to reach a lot of viewers and bring in consistent revenue from pre-roll ads.

OFFSHORE

The Egyptian government has blocked nearly two dozen news websites, targeting publications that have been critical of the government (BuzzFeed News)

Journalists in Egypt say the move to block 21 news websites is designed to control coverage ahead of next year’s presidential elections. Egypt’s state-run news agency MENA reported on Wednesday that the websites were being blocked because they were “supporting terrorism and extremism” and “spreading lies.” Banned websites include HuffPost’s Arabic edition, Al Jazeera, independent news site Mada Masr, and local publication Egypt Window.

OFFBEAT

The switch to HTTPS has made it harder for governments to censor Wikimedia sites (Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society)

New research from Internet Monitor project at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society suggests that the Internet’s shift to HTTPS has limited government-sponsored censorship of Wikimedia sites worldwide. “Considering the widespread use of filtering technologies and the vast coverage of Wikipedia, our study finds that, as of June 2016, there was relatively little censorship of Wikipedia globally,” the researchers write. “In fact, our study finds there was less censorship in June 2016 than before Wikipedia’s transition to HTTPS-only content delivery in June 2015. HTTPS prevents censors from seeing which page a user is viewing, which means censors must choose between blocking the entire site and allowing access to all articles. This finding suggests that the shift to HTTPS has been a good one in terms of ensuring accessibility to knowledge.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘An assault on a journalist is an assault on all of us’ (USA Today)

“Recently, reports indicated Trump has suggested journalists be sent to jail for publishing classified leaks. Jailed, beaten up, arrested for doing their job? Shouldn’t happen in this country or anywhere else,” former NPR ombudsman Alicia Shepard writes. “Press freedom isn’t just important to journalists. It matters to every citizen in this country who cares about democracy and free speech. … There should be never be any peril in asking a public official a question. Ever. An assault on a journalist is an assault on all of us.”

+ “Distrust in the news media didn’t begin with Trump. But he escalated antagonism toward journalists by waging the most anti-press campaign in recent memory,” Michael Calderone writes on the connection between recent attacks on reporters at the local level (Huffington Post); “Trump’s war on the press isn’t just name-calling. It has a more insidious intent: to discredit a profession he fears, because he sees journalism as a challenge to his authority,” Indira A.R. Lakshmanan argues (Poynter); “Who are we? Are we a third-world country? You cannot persecute the press for asking questions about the truth,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan says in response to the Gianforte incident (New York Times)

+ After being charged with misdemeanor assault and local newspapers rescinded their endorsements (CNN Money), Gianforte won the Montana House seat in a special election (Axios)

SHAREABLE

CJR is taking on the job of tracking job losses in local newsrooms (CJR)

In recent months, newspaper companies including Gannett and McClatchy have made cuts to their staff — but they’re staying quiet on the specifics. “The number of journalists communities are losing — an important local story and increasingly urgent question for the media’s role in civic life — is anyone’s guess,” David Uberti writes. CJR is taking on the task of tracking job losses in local newsrooms and asking journalists to share news of job cuts with them. You can send news of newsroom staff reductions to Uberti at duberti@cjr.org.

+ Something unusual is happening at DC-area NPR affiliate WAMU: The number of African-American and Latino listeners are rising, but they aren’t quite sure why (Washingtonian)

FOR THE LONG WEEKEND

+ Six years ago, Upworthy co-founder Eli Pariser coined the term “filter bubble” in his book, warning that Facebook and Google’s personalization tools would drive us to become more partisan by showing us information with which we already agreed: Backchannel’s Jessi Hempel talks to Pariser about how his conception of the “filter bubble” has changed and his ideas for rebuilding trust in media (Backchannel); “We must learn to listen to the public conversation before we can hope to inform it. We must hear, understand, empathize with, and reflect communities’ concerns and needs to earn their trust. Then and only then will we have any hope of calling them to the rational dialogue and collective discernment informed by fact that define a functioning democracy,” Jeff Jarvis writes on what news organizations need to do to rebuild trust (The Atlantic)

+ “As the Seth Rich story shows, we’re going to need a bigger algorithm” to eradicate fake news, Jim Rutenberg writes. “No matter what the media ecosystem does to stop uncorroborated conspiracies and false information, they will continue to live on as long as there are people eager to spread it and viewers and readers eager to believe it. All the algorithms in the world can’t stop that.” (New York Times); The Seth Rich story shows how fake news works, Dave Weigel writes: It often surfaces via TV news, spreads via conspiracy theorists on Twitter, debunking the story won’t end it, and the most successful conspiracy theories target both the left and the alt-right (Washington Post)

+ “I thought once everybody could speak freely and exchange information and ideas, the world is automatically going to be a better place. I was wrong about that,” Twitter founder Evan Williams says (New York Times)

+ “[Jezebel] has been so successful in changing women’s media that its once-signature blend of confessional essays, raunchy humor and outrage culture is no longer unique. Conversations that used to take place in Jezebel’s comments section now occur on Twitter. With the site’s 10th anniversary this month, it’s clear that Jezebel changed our media landscape – but it’s unclear if it still has a place on the internet it helped create.” (Guardian)

