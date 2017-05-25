Need to Know: May 25, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Earlier this month, Jonathan Peters argued that Trump’s “trickle-down press persecution” could erode legal and cultural safeguards for journalists at the state and local level (CJR)

But did you know: A Republican congressional candidate is charged with assault after he’s accused of ‘body-slamming’ a Guardian reporter (Guardian)

Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire endorsed by Donald Trump who is running for Montana’s congressional seat, was charged with assault after he allegedly slammed a Guardian reporter to the ground and shouted “Get the hell out of here.” Ben Jacobs, a political reporter, was asking a question about the Republican healthcare plan when Gianforte allegedly “body-slammed” him. A statement from Gianforte’s campaign spokesman blamed Jacobs for the altercation, saying he “entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions.” Jacobs recorded audio of the event, and a Fox News reporter, field producer and photographer witnessed the incident, publishing their account to foxnews.com.

+ You can listen to Jacobs’ audio recording of the event here: Jacobs can be heard asking a question about the American Health Care Act, followed by a crunch and Gianforte shouting, “I am sick and tired of you guys!” (YouTube)

+ “We can’t allow violence against journalists to become a partisan issue,” Jeet Heer argues in the wake of the event (New Republic)

+ Noted: Facebook introduces a redesigned Trending page, designed to help readers discover more publications that are covering a given story (Facebook Newsroom); Publishers including BuzzFeed and Vox sign deals with Facebook to produce shows for its upcoming video service (Reuters); The Washington Post plans to use The Coral Project’s Talk commenting platform as its primary on-site commenting system, using Talk to offer prompts to guide discussion and pin favorite comments to the top of the feed (Nieman Lab); In Gordon Borrell’s latest report on local digital revenue, Borrell suggests there’s still $12 billion left for local players after Facebook and Google take their share (Poynter); A new report from Association of National Advertisers suggests that ad fraud fell by 10 percent in the last year (Association of National Advertisers)

API UPDATE

‘My’ media versus ‘the’ media: Trust in news depends on which news media you mean

Public attitudes about the news media are more complex and nuanced than many traditional studies indicate, with attitudes varying markedly depending on what media people are asked about. New research from the Media Insight Project, a collaboration of the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, shows that on many fronts, Americans are skeptical of “the news media” in the abstract, but generally trust the news they themselves rely on.

TRY THIS AT HOME

CNN is taking cues from TV as it rethinks its digital breaking news strategy (Digiday)

Setting out to revamp its breaking news strategy online, CNN looked to its cable news operation for inspiration, Lucia Moses writes. Some of the ways CNN has adopted cable news strategies: Instead of waiting until an event ends to cover a story, it’s publishing more “curtain-raisers” that look ahead to upcoming events. It’s also changed its homepage to feature “breaking news” and “latest” modules, instead of one lead story. Plus, it’s news app now gives users the option between three delivery “levels” of breaking news alerts, ranging from one or two alerts to receiving all alerts.

OFFSHORE

The Manchester Evening News raises £1 million for bombing victims in less than 24 hours (PressGazette)

After 22 people were killed and 59 injured at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, The Manchester Evening News set up a fundraising page to raise money for the victims. In less than 24 hours, the newspaper raised more than £1 million from 30,000 donors — far surpassing its initial goal of £250,000. Manchester Evening News’ editor in chief Rob Irvine explains that the paper set up the page because its readers were asking how they could help: “Their generosity has been unbelievable, and what we’re seeing is the people of Manchester pulling together to support one another at this difficult time.”

+ Here’s how the BBC covered the Manchester bombing on Newsround, its news show for children: “We can put this event into context, because children can think very literally about something and they can equate events that have happened in a different town or city very directly with their own lives and worry about it impacting their own lives,” says Newsround editor Lewis James (BuzzFeed)

OFFBEAT

Google now knows when it users go into a store and buy something, data it says can be used to determine how many sales a digital ad campaign leads to (Washington Post)

Google is using credit card transactions to prove that its online ads are effective at getting people to make purchases, even if that purchase is happening in a brick-and-mortar store. Google says this technology allows the company to determine how many sales are generated as a result of digital ad campaigns — but it also raises privacy questions around how the company uses personal information. Google already uses users’ browsing history, search history and geographic history, bringing in data from Google-owned products such as Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube. Credit card data allows Google to connect these “digital trails” to real-world transactions in a way that it hasn’t yet been able to.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Everyone acknowledges the importance of local news. No one wants to admit that news organizations are helping to kill it.’ (CJR)

“Maybe publishers, nearly two decades after overlooking and then mismanaging the disruption of digital, are now mismanaging digital at a more micro level, chasing viral news for short-term gains (clicks) while ignoring the long-term consequences (survival),” Washington Post reporter Michael Rosenwald argues in CJR. “Several recent academic studies of online news consumers have taken a deeper, ethnographic approach to understanding reader behavior. Their findings show that counting story clicks is a misguided way to determine reader preferences. … Local readers, particularly those who read in both formats, are the most engaged users of newspaper print editions and websites — staying longer, consuming more stories, viewing more ads and, in the case of national outlets, subscribing at higher rates. Becoming less essential to loyal customers seems like a bad business idea if the business depends, like most do, on customers coming back.”

+ Stacy-Marie Ishmael argues that the oversimplification of digital design helps “fake news” blend in with credible news: “Design conventions in digital have gotten super boring, and very similar looking to each other. We’re making it harder and harder and harder for people to know what they’re doing in digital, even as the environment in which we’re operating has gotten more and more complex” (MediaShift)

SHAREABLE

News organizations published a record number of stories about Trump and Russia last week, and a lot of people were reading them (Axios)

According to data from SocialFlow, media organizations published a record number of stories last week about Trump and Russia. And the data shows that a whole lot of people were reading those stories, too: The number of people who saw the stories on Facebook was second only to when BuzzFeed published the unverified Trump dossier in January. “More people liked or commented on Trump-Russia stories right after Michael Flynn was fired, but the reach during that time was not as high, meaning fewer people saw the story,” Stef W. Kight explains on SocialFlow’s data.