Need to Know: May 23, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In January, Facebook announced the Facebook Journalism Project, an initiative designed to help Facebook forge better relationships with news publishers by collaborating on tools and features before they’re released and developing training and tools to teach journalists how to better use Facebook in their work (New York Times)

But did you know: Facebook is testing a new set of products designed to connect its users to local news (Poynter)

As part of the Facebook Journalism Project, Facebook is testing a set of new products intended to help Facebook users discover and engage with news outlets in their communities. Three products are currently being tested: The first points users in community-linked Facebook groups to local news, the second (launching Tuesday) offers users a badge identifying them as local when they comment on a local publisher’s Facebook posts, and the third helps people find local Facebook groups. “Ultimately, we’re running tests to help people better discover local news and meaningfully engage with their community. We’re looking to establish baseline metrics for the availability and discoverability of news and identify the levers that move users to consume, share, comment and form community around local news,” a Facebook spokesperson tells Poynter.

+ Noted: ProPublica Illinois hires two investigative journalists from the Chicago Tribune (ProPublica); The Boston Globe’s health news vertical Stat is on track to reach 10,000 subscribers in three years (Digiday); Sacramento Bee had a round of layoffs on Monday, part of cuts across McClatchy (Poynter); Wired’s new editor in chief Nick Thompson is planning some big changes for both its digital and print editions: Thompson will end jump pages in the print edition and make some changes to the magazine’s design, while adopting a paid content model online (Adweek); Six months after its acquisition, The New York Times is expanding The Wirecutter to cover products for babies, personal finance and pets (Poynter); Infowars was granted temporary White House press credentials on Monday (Business Insider)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why you should be writing multiple headlines for every article (The Next Web)

If you’re not writing multiple headlines for every article you publish, you’re missing out on potential readers on a variety of platforms, Buffer’s Ash Read argues. Read says publishers should be writing several headlines for each story, with each optimized for different platforms — such as Facebook, search engines, Twitter and your site’s homepage. Read shares tips for optimizing your headlines for search engines, Facebook and Twitter.

OFFSHORE

A professor in Australia suggests taxing Facebook and Google’s domestic earnings to fund journalism (The Conversation)

Monash University’s Ben Eltham suggests that with Facebook reaching “almost total saturation of the Australian audience” and relatively small amount of tax the companies pay, Australia should levy a 25 percent tax on Facebook and Google, using the revenue to fund journalism. “Doing so would take Australia towards a more European model of media regulation and subsidy, in which the state plays a prominent role in feeding the hand that bites it,” Eltham writes on the idea. “While many journalists remain understandably uncomfortable about state funding of the private media, such an outcome may be preferable to the current trend towards declining trust, vanishing scrutiny and fewer and fewer paid jobs in journalism.”

+ Norwegian news organizations Verdens Gang, Dagbladet, NRK and TV 2 are partnering to launch a fact-checking organization ahead of the country’s parliamentary election in September (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

After implementing open office plans, some leaders are finding that they prefer an old-fashioned office (Wall Street Journal)

There’s a “cadre of bosses chucking the egalitarianism of working alongside their employees for the old-fashioned private office,” Vanessa Fuhrmans reports. The push-back less about taking back the corner office and more about reclaiming a private place to think, Fuhrmans explains. Plus, some psychologists say open office plans can be detrimental to productivity, and even seeing people go into a separate space for a meeting can be distracting: “When you’re in a territory that’s clearly yours, you perform better,” says environmental psychologist Sally Augustin. “People’s minds never go to ‘Bob must be getting a promotion.’ It’s, ‘Bob must be in trouble. This is the beginning of the end for Bob.’”

UP FOR DEBATE

Facebook needs to be more transparent about why it censors speech (Fortune)

“The more Facebook tries to move beyond its original role as a social network for sharing family photos and other ephemera, the more it finds itself in an ethical minefield, torn between its desire to improve the world and its need to curb certain kinds of speech,” Mathew Ingram writes. After investigative reporter Matthew Caruana Galizia had his account suspended after posting documents related to a politician in Malta and Facebook’s moderation guidelines were leaked, Ingram argues that Facebook now “needs to do far more when it comes to being transparent about when and why it removes content, especially when that content is of a journalistic nature.” Ingram writes: “As a private corporation, Facebook is entitled to make whatever rules it wants about the type of speech that is permitted on its platform because the First Amendment only applies to the actions of governments. But when a single company plays such a huge role in the online behavior of more than a billion people, it’s worth asking questions about the impact its rules have.”

+ After the moderation guidelines were leaked, Facebook’s head of global policy management Monika Bickert writes: “Our approach is to try to set policies that keep people safe and enable them to share freely. We aim to remove any credible threat of violence, and we respect local laws. We don’t always share the details of our policies, because we don’t want to encourage people to find workarounds … Our standards change over time as our community grows and social issues around the world evolve. We are in constant dialogue with experts and local organisations, on everything from child safety to terrorism to human rights.” (Guardian)

SHAREABLE

A small survey suggests that pageviews may not be putting as much pressure on watchdog reporting as some think (Nieman Lab)

Paul D’Ambrosio, director of news and investigations at New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press, recently surveyed 100 reporters to study the relationship between metrics and watchdog journalism in the U.S. D’Ambrosio found that metrics matter, but not as much as some think (or fear): 54 percent of reporters agree or strongly agreed with the idea that watchdog stories perform well in terms of metrics, and 76 percent disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement “I always seek stories that will boost my web metrics.” D’Ambrosio’s takeaway: “Reporters may feel empowered to pursue watchdog stories, perhaps out of a sense of duty and because the idea of being a journalist attracts community-minded people to the business.” You can download the full report as PDF here.