Need to Know: May 22, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In 2015, NYT released the 2020 report and set a goal of doubling its digital revenue by 2020; last summer, NYT said it would revamp its print product and change its beat structure as part of its strategy to reach that goal

But did you know: The New York Times will offer buyouts to editors in an effort to overhaul its editing structure (Poynter)

In a memo to staff, executive editor Dean Baquet and managing editor Joe Kahn say that NYT will offer a buyout program for editors and other staffers in the newsroom as part of a larger effort to transform its infrastructure. “Our goal is to preserve meticulous text editing while meeting the demands of digital, which requires more speed and more visual storytelling. We have also said that we expect some reductions in the size of the newsroom, including in the editing staff,” Baquet and Kahn say in the memo. Those initiatives are being led by Kahn, who is charged with “overhauling the critical infrastructure that welds together” NYT’s journalism.

+ Noted: Voice of San Diego is spinning off the News Revenue Hub into its own organization, led by Voice of San Diego publisher/COO Mary Walter-Brown and digital manager Tristan Loper (Voice of San Diego); The Washington Post says its digital ad revenue is in the “solid nine figures” — or more than $100 million (New York Times); Without objection from the FCC, Sinclair Broadcast Group will have 7 out of 10 Americans in its audience after the Tribune Media acquisition (Washington Post); BuzzFeed is looking to Tasty as its template for expanding verticals (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

A guide on how to run focus groups in your local community (Local News Lab)

As newsrooms reinvent their business models and develop new community engagement efforts, “focus groups are one model of listening that can be very effective in gathering feedback from a cross section of people who represent different voices and stakeholders in your area,” Jessica Crowell and Kathleen McCollough write for the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. With funding from the Knight Foundation and Democracy Fund, Crowell and McCollough prepared a guide for the Dodge Foundation on how to hold a focus group in your local community, giving newsrooms a step-by-step process and advice on best practices. The full guide can be downloaded here.

+ 3 questions BuzzFeed thinks about before sending a push alert: What’s the atomic unit of what someone needs to know about what’s going on in the world, how can we add a little extra to that, and how do we make those things fun? (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

Questions Storyful thinks newsrooms should be asking after the French election: ‘Who’s your 4chan correspondent?’ (Nieman Lab)

“The example of France shows it is possible to curtail [misinformation] campaigns. But to do so, newsrooms need to move the discussion out of the realm of the theoretical and into the practical,” writes Storyful’s Padraic Ryan. “At Storyful, we have formed a dedicated team, comprising journalists and product developers, to systematize how we monitor and tackle the spread of misinformation from closed networks to public platforms. These methods must now be accepted as a part of democratic discourse in Western societies, and, that being the case, it is incumbent on newsrooms to act. So ask yourself — who is your newsroom’s 4chan correspondent?”

+ Turkish newspaper Sözcü published a blank edition on Saturday to protest the government’s crackdown on journalism: Detention warrants were issued on Friday for Sözcü’s owner and three of its employees (Turkish Minute)

OFFBEAT

Ad buyers are looking for more innovation from traditional TV networks (New York Times)

As the country’s biggest TV networks invited advertisers to early looks at fall lineups, Sapna Maheshwari reports that ad buyers are looking for more innovation from these traditional networks. One of the major concerns that marketers share, Maheshwari reports, is, “How do you compete for consumers’ attention, especially as they move to block ads and turn to platforms like Netflix, where running commercials is not an option?” Ad agency OMD’s chief investment officer Ben Winkler says: “Most networks are starting to recognize that the standard model of 18 minutes of 30-second spots in a 60-minute show will never grow and is probably not sustainable. Just making more compelling shows is not going to solve that problem. That goose continues to lay golden eggs; they’re just smaller every year … This is the same challenge the record companies had: How fast do you shift to a new model at the risk of your existing, lucrative one?”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘The local-news funding surge has bypassed ethnic media’ (CJR)

“While the internet offers a host of African-American publishers who write national blogs, celebrity news, and lifestyle articles, far fewer have chosen the difficult road that leads to community-based journalism. Even among the legacy black press, conversion from print to digital has been slow and uneven,” writes Glenn H. Burkins. Chida Warren-Darby, co-publisher of San Diego’s Voice & Viewpoint, says: “We’re kind of behind as a group in terms of hitting this media thing on the internet. Technology is advancing so quickly that if you’re just jumping on board … you’re really late. … I think the problem that people may have or that they’re fearing is the stability. The money is not really there for us in black media. It’s there, but it’s hard for us to get it.”

+ A response to last week’s criticism of theSkimm’s tone as “insulting” to women: Foster Kamer argues, “All the people who are throwing a fit about theSkimm (A) work in media (B) aren’t actually reading theSkimm on a daily basis. This is kind of like complaining about how bland the food is at a restaurant you never go to. theSkimm isn’t for people who work in media.” (Mashable)

SHAREABLE

Facebook’s head of news feed: Algorithms are better than fact-checkers at stopping fake news (BuzzFeed)

Facebook’s VP of news feed Adam Mosseri says he was “caught off guard” by the public outcry over the spread of misinformation on Facebook during the 2016 election. And in a conversation with Craig Silverman, Mosseri argues that Facebook’s technical updates are more effective than fact-checkers at curbing the spread of misinformation. “There are over 2 billion things posted on Facebook a day, and maybe 400 to 500 million links posted a week. So there’s no version of the third party fact checking program that can check everything. By necessity we always look to supplement those kind of programs or systems with technical solutions that can scale, just because we have to,” Mosseri says.

+ Mosseri published a blog post on Friday advising publishers that Facebook’s users value “meaningful, informative stories” and “accurate, informative content” (Facebook Media); Internal training guides and other documents show Facebook’s guidelines for moderating extreme content (Guardian); “Welcome to the next phase of Facebook privacy backlash, where the big fear isn’t just what Facebook knows about its users but whether that knowledge can be weaponized in ways those users cannot see, and would never knowingly allow,” Nitasha Tiku writes (Wired)