Need to Know: May 2, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last week, Facebook released a report that acknowledged a network of “malicious actors” used Facebook to manipulate the 2016 election (Facebook Newsroom), and last month, Facebook said it was looking for a head of news products to “combat fake news” but was having trouble finding someone with the right mix of tech and media experience to fill the role (Recode)

But did you know: Facebook has internally hired Alex Hardiman to fight its fake news problem (Recode)

Facebook has taken a notable step in its fight against fake news, Kurt Wagner writes. Facebook has chosen Alex Hardiman, formerly of The New York Times, to serve as its head of news products. Hardiman will work with publishers on “storytelling formats” (such as Instant Articles) and will try to “continue curbing the spread of false news.” Hardiman joined Facebook from NYT last summer. “Hiring a head of news product adds to the company’s admission that it can do a much better job of preventing false news from gaining traction on the network,” Wagner writes.

+ Noted: Twitter is working with nearly a dozen media partners on its 24/7 live streaming service: Partners include Bloomberg Media, The Verge, BuzzFeed News, and WNBA (Recode); The New York Times’ Sunday Review says it will highlight President Trump’s successes in a new campaign called “Say Something Nice About Donald Trump” (Axios); Fox News contributor Diana Falzone filed a lawsuit on Monday against Fox, arguing that she was taken off the air after writing about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile (Reuters); The New York Times is expanding its popular morning news podcast The Daily to weekends, and will make the podcast available on Spotify (Nieman Lab)

API UPDATE

Paying for news: Why people subscribe and what it says about the future of journalism

Today, the Media Insight Project, a collaboration of the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, is releasing new research on who subscribes to news, what motivates them, and how creators of journalism can engage more deeply with consumers to subscribe. The study finds that slightly more than half of all U.S. adults subscribe to news in some form — and roughly half of those to a newspaper. And contrary to the idea that young people will not pay for news because information on the internet is free, nearly 4 in 10 adults under age 35 are paying for news.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A new report from Democracy Fund examines how newsrooms work with their communities (Democracy Fund)

Democracy Fund has released a new report that looks at how journalists are working with their communities, and how that is changing how newsrooms report and publish stories. Former Center for Media & Social Impact associate director Angelica Das documents a wide range of engagement strategies, from solutions-focused journalism to crowdsourcing stories to projects focused on amplifying voices that were traditionally ignored. Some lessons from the report: It pays for newsrooms to re-think their funding models, engaged journalism is not about journalists, and technology is a tool for delivery, but not the outcome of these projects.

+ Earlier: Our Strategy Study on The best ways to build audience and relevance by listening to and engaging your community

OFFSHORE

UK parliamentary committee suggests fines for social media companies that fail to remove illegal or extremist content (The Guardian)

A report from the U.K.’s Commons home affairs committee in Parliament suggests that big platform companies such as Facebook and Twitter are “shamefully far” from taking action on illegal or extremist content, and should be fined for failing to remove such content. “Social media companies currently face almost no penalties for failing to remove illegal content. We recommend that the government consult on a system of escalating sanctions, to include meaningful fines for social media companies which fail to remove illegal content within a strict timeframe,” the members of Parliament conclude. Meanwhile, the German government has proposed fines of up to €50m for social media companies that fail to remove illegal content fast enough.

+ A look at how tech companies are fighting fake news around elections in Europe (New York Times)

OFFBEAT

Analysis by the AP and MIT finds that Trump’s tweets aren’t getting the engagement they once did (Associated Press)

An analysis conducted by the Associated Press and Cortico at the Laboratory for Social Machines at the MIT Media Lab found that Trump’s tweets aren’t getting the traction they once were. The analysis found that engagement with Trump’s tweets (measured by likes, retweets, quotes and replies) has gradually declined through his first 100 days in office. “For all the talk about his tweeting, his numbers are hardly staggering,” Jonathan Lemire and Maureen Linke write on the findings. His most retweeted post also doesn’t come close to matching Obama’s: Trump’s most popular tweet was retweeted 82,000 times, while Obama’s most popular tweet was retweeted 940,000 times.

UP FOR DEBATE

The media bubble is real, but that’s not because ‘the media’ is bad (The Awl)

In response to Politico Magazine’s story quantifying the “media bubble”, Silvia Killingsworth writes there are few clear solutions for how to fix the “media bubble”: “The only viable solution to this bubble problem is to go back in time to before the Internet and Craigslist killed the newspaper for good. … It’s not like the journalists of today can all just decamp and move to Sioux Falls or Des Moines to report the local news, partly because there are probably fewer jobs than ever in those cities.”

SHAREABLE

Many startups have aimed to be ‘a great place for writers,’ but here’s why Longreads is succeeding (Nieman Lab)

Since launching eight years ago, Longreads has created a long-running membership program, published more than 100 exclusive stories, and raised $250,000 from its members. Nieman Lab’s Laura Hazard Owen talks to Longreads founder Mark Armstrong about its success and why members don’t fund a specific story or project: “It’s difficult to match reader interest, before a story is written or is even reported, with what comes out on the other end. It can be hard to articulate to a reader in advance what you’re going to report, and, at least for the kinds of stories we want to pursue, it would put a lot of pressure on a specific writer or a specific story. The benefit of being a publisher is that we can do the fundraising work ourselves, on behalf of a larger group of writers,” Armstrong says.